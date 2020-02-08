Kenney says Gerald Butts conspired with Obama to kill Keystone pipeline
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has accused Justin Trudeau’s former top aide and best friend Gerald Butts of conspiring with the Obama administration to have the Keystone XL pipeline project kyboshed, according to a report from Politico.
At a forum in Washington, D.C., on Friday, Kenney said he didn’t doubt Butts spoke with Obama’s people in the White House before the project was nixed 48 hours after Trudeau was sworn-in to office.
“I mean, the announcement of President Obama’s veto of Keystone XL came 48 hours after Prime Minister Trudeau was sworn into office,” said Kenney on Friday, according to Politico.
“And I have absolutely no doubt there had been back-channel conversations between his then-Principal Secretary Gerry Butts and the White House that there would be no negative reaction, and there wasn’t. It was a news release, and they walked on to the next issue.”
“All of that is absolutely correct,” said Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, who was with Kenney as part of a panel discussion.
The Politico report also stated Kenney told the crowd Trudeau Liberals failed to use any political or diplomatic leverage against the Obama administration by invoking “the spirit of NAFTA, which was about, in part, open access to the U.S. market for our energy exports.”
Butts responded to the accusations from Kenney by tweeting out a report in which Trudeau said he was in support of Keystone XL back in 2013 when Liberal leader while in opposition.
“It was a position I publicly and privately promoted and defended without exception while I worked with him from 2012 to 2019,” Butts said to Politico in an email.
“It’s a position I still support. The premiers’ speculative allegation to the contrary is baseless.”
Before Butts became Trudeau’s top adviser, he was the president and CEO of World Wildlife Fund Canada, in which he repeatedly made public statements saying he was opposed to increased oil production. He also served as a top adviser for former Ontario Liberal premier Dalton McGuinty, where he was called the “policy guru” during the time the green energy plan was rolled out in the province.
When Kenney was asked if he would retract his accusation against Butts, he responded to Politico journalists by saying, “The Obama administration chose not to veto the Keystone XL Pipeline until just after the Trudeau government took office.”
“The Trudeau government did nothing to object to this attack on Canada’s clear economic interests by the U.S. government. No one familiar with the issue believes the timing of the veto was a coincidence,” he went on. “Having said that, we appreciate that the government of Canada now supports the Keystone XL Project under the current presidential permit, and we look forward to working together to get this done for the benefit of both Canadians and Americans.”
The Trudeau government is currently taking heat for reports that it is going to block an oil sands mine in Alberta, a province that lost another 19,000 jobs last month.
WATCH: Anti-pipeline protestors scream on train tracks as rail blockade continues
Extinction Rebellion and anti-pipeline protestors staged a “primal scream” in Toronto on Saturday as they continued to block train travel. They are protesting the raid and arrests on an anti-pipeline camp in northern B.C. on Thursday.
The protest leader rallied the activists to scream loud and long enough to “kill” the giant puppet “pipeline snake” that was brought to the protest. “When we scream loud enough and long enough, she will die a most deserving death and we will have won,” the protest leader instructed.
The goal of blocking the trains is to prevent pipeline materials from being shipped out west.
This is the latest in a series of actions taken by anti-pipeline protestors to express their anger over an early morning raid and a number of arrests at an anti-pipeline camp on Thursday.
GO Transit had to suspend service on the Barrie line as a result. The group claimed during the protest that they were blocking pipeline materials.
Canadians' moods toward Trudeau government hit record lows: Study
A 13-year study of public opinion on the federal government has found that Canadians have become increasingly pessimistic of the politicians running the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Polling and data research company Nanos Research released on Friday released a study, “Mood of Canada“, on Friday that shows more and more Canadians have been growing weary of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government.
At the end of 2019, Nanos Research found the following moods of Canadian respondents towards the Trudeau government’s performance: 25 percent checked off “very poor”, 19 percent checked off “somewhat poor”, 27 percent checked off “average”, 21 percent checked off “somewhat good”, and only 6 percent checked off “very good”.
When Trudeau first stepped into the Prime Minister’s Office in 2015, the Nanos study found the approval in the federal government increased dramatically, as Canadians had grown tired of Prime Minister Stephen Harper’s Conservative government, which was nine-years old.
But Nanos data shows that the goodwill for the Trudeau government has depleted at a much faster rate than for the Conservative predecessor.
It took until the 6th year for the Harper government to reach 16 percent of people rating the government’s performance as “very poor”, something the Trudeau government surpassed in its third year, according to Nanos Research’s data. The study also shows that by 2019, the number of Canadians with an unfavourable opinion of the Trudeau government’s performance had reached levels that the Harper government reached in its last few years.
Nanos polled a random sampling of 1,010 Canadians over the age of 18, reaching people online, as well as via cell and landline phones.
Trudeau government spends $326 million keeping submarines on dry land
The Trudeau government spent $326 million of taxpayer money keeping the entire Canadian fleet of submarines for a year on dry land, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
The Department of National Defence, which is led by Liberal Minister Harjit Sajjan, admitted that Canada will have to spend more on refits and repairs than it cost to buy the entire fleet in the first place.
Speaking in defence of this use of Canadian’s taxes, Sajjan stated, “The Royal Canadian Navy’s four Victoria-class submarines are one of Canada’s most strategic assets for conducting surveillance of Canadian and international waters.”
“The submarine force’s far-reaching capabilities have also been invaluable in meeting Canada’s international objections and supporting NATO allies, and have been active at sea since 2003.”
In 1995, Jean Chretien’s Liberal government approved the purchase of four British submarines for the price of $750 million. One of these (despite being a vehicle submerged under water) caught fire—killing a Canadian crewman—while the others required expensive maintenance.
WATCH: Climate protestors converge on Liberal cabinet minister's Toronto office
Anti-pipeline activists descended upon Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland’s downtown Toronto office Thursday evening. They were there to protest the early morning raid of an anti-pipeline camp in northern B.C. this morning.
Protestors chanted “From Turtle Island to Palestine, colonization is a crime,” “No justice, no peace. F*ck these racist police,” “Pipelines kill,” “How do you spell racist? R-C-M-P!” and other anti-government and law enforcement slogans.
At least four protestors were arrested in B.C. this morning on traditional Wet’suwet’en territory as the police worked to enforce a Coastal GasLink court-ordered injunction.
CBC previously reported that “more than a dozen RCMP officers moved in past the police checkpoint on Morice Forest Service Road in the pitch dark well before dawn on Thursday.”
In an earlier statement, the RCMP said, “The RCMP’s planning for potential enforcement has been ongoing to ensure the right resources were present, briefed, and trained to support a measured and scalable approach in keeping everyone safe.”
The demonstration was peaceful and lasted a little over an hour.
