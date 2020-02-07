January sees 34,000 jobs added in Canada, Alberta loses 18,900
There were 34,000 jobs added to the Canadian economy in January. On Friday, Statistics Canada said that the increase in jobs was due to higher numbers in construction, manufacturing and agricultural industries.
The monthly labour force survey showed that the unemployment rate dropped to 5.5 percent from 5.6 percent in December.
Refinitiv, a financial markets data provider, noted that this is higher than the estimated 15,000 jobs that were expected for January by economists.
There were 49,000 jobs gained in the goods-producing sector and 11,500 in agriculture. The construction sub sector gained 15,800 jobs while 20,500 were added for manufacturing.
It was a different story for the services-producing sector as this group lost 14,500 jobs. This section was heavily affected by the sub sectors of social assistance and health care where 16,000 jobs were lost.
January saw the amount of full-time jobs increase by 35,700 and part-time jobs drop by 1,200.
Many of the jobs were gained in Quebec as they added 19,100. Manitoba gained 6,500 and New Brunswick added 4,600. Alberta saw a loss of 18,900 jobs.
The Bank of Canada is open to interest rate cuts in the future if the weakness of 2019’s economy is more persistent than estimated.
According to Governor Stephen Poloz, developments in consumer spending, business investment and in the housing market will be monitored closely by the bank.
Trump's booming economy spurs Taco Bell's $100K manager search
While some fast-food chains bemoan labour inflation in America’s hot economy, Yum! Brands Inc.–owner of Taco Bell restaurants–is taking a different approach.
Instead of belt-tightening, Taco Bell is offering $100,000-a-year salaries for managers at select Midwest and New England, U.S. locations.
The company is also increasing wages for other leadership positions and offering incentives for all employees, including 24-hours paid sick leave.
With unemployment at 3.5 percent, 50-year-low in America, competition for qualified workers is heating up in sectors previously considered entry-level employment and largely staffed by minimum wage workers.
Though fast-food outfits like California’s In-N-Out Burger have been paying managers $100,000 for a decade, the average salary for running a Burger King restaurant in United States–$45,414, according to the employment website Glassdoor–is on par with managing a McDonald’s restaurant in Canada.
The following advertisement is from Service Canada’s ‘job bank’: McDonald’s manager for one of its Burnaby B.C. locations; $48,007/year.
But according to employment website Nuevo that tracks wages across industry sectors via job postings, the median managerial wage at a Canadian fast-food restaurant is $27,300.
Based on annual wages for 961 related jobs, the best paid fast-food managers live in Alberta and make an average of $39,488/year while the lowest paid are in the Maritimes–New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island–earning $23,400
Ironically, as some U.S. fast-food chains vie for managerial staff with more competitive salaries, the industry writ large has resisted efforts in Congress to increase the federal minimum wage from $7.25/hr to $15/hr, over five years.
The National Restaurant Association, lobbyists for the fast-food sector, continue to oppose this legislation, arguing that increasing the wage price floor would put smaller operators out of business.
It’s a similar argument that Ontario businesses made against increasing minimum wages in the province and in 2018, Progressive Conservative Premier Doug Ford’s government scrapped previous policy to increase it to $15/hr in 2019.
Canadian auto sales drop for first time in over ten years
Sales of passenger vehicles and light trucks saw a decrease of 3.6 percent in 2019 compared it 2018, according to figures by Des Rosiers Automotive Reports.
The dip marks the industry’s first year-over-year decline in over a decade, though Des Rosiers’ figures do show that 2019 remained the fourth-best sales year on record. Des Rosiers’ figures show vehicles sold last year at 1,914,357, with 109,584 sold in December.
That figure is down from 2018’s sales figure, at 1,984,992.
The sale of passenger cars dropped a whopping 16.1 percent to 484,687, though light truck sales, including sport utility vehicles, rose by 1.6 percent, to 1,429,670.
Des Rosiers highlights that 2019 saw high sales of sport utility vehicles, with figures breaking the 900,000 mark for the first time on record.
Albertans feel worse off, spend less: poll
A new Ipsos poll shows Albertans are feeling worse off than before, and are spending less than any other Canadian province.
According to Global News, 28 percent of Canadians said they were spending less than before; the number in Alberta was 38 percent.
Alberta, a province rich in natural resources such as oil, is undergoing a financial crisis. In November, Alberta showed a loss of 18,000 jobs, increasing its unemployment rate by 0.5 percentage points to 7.2 percent. That is an increase of 0.3 percentage points from 2018.
But that’s not it. According to PetroLMI, direct employment in Canada’s oil and gas sector is expected to fall further. More than 12,000 jobs this year—a decline of 23 percent from 2014—are expected to be gone.
Alberta is still finding it hard to recover from its 2014 oil recession. The province had lost more than 100,000 jobs.
The poll asked respondents about how happy they were in five categories: personal life, romance, finance, health and social life. Albertans were slightly less happy than other Canadians in all categories.
The data shows a contrast between age groups too. The younger generation of Albertans is significantly more worried about their future than their older counterparts.
49 percent of Albertans also described their financial situation as “bad”, 14 percentage points higher than the national average.
Lastly, almost eight in ten Albertans agreed that Canada is more divided than ever; the average for Canada is six in ten.
Economy remains weak under Trudeau as U.S. thrives
Canada’s economy is in a bit of a difficult situation. As we recently saw, Canada’s national economy made a step backwards by one tenth of one percent this past October, as real gross domestic product shrank for the first time in eight months.
According to figures by Statistics Canada, several sectors made marginal declines, with manufacturing down for the fourth time in five months dropping by 1.4 percent, and transportation equipment manufacturing slipping at a hefty 2.5 percent.
These aren’t the only issues that the Canadian economy currently faces, though. While the Economy has worked great for the wealthiest 10 percent, the typical Canadian family is falling behind. With rising food prices also expected in the coming years, it doesn’t look like smooth sailing for the foreseeable future.
Wage stagnation is also a problem. To demonstrate this, let’s turn to statistics from 2017, a year in which Canada’s economy exceeded expectation.
The economy boomed roughly 3 percent in GDP growth that year, according to figures from Statistics Canada. That money, though, went right to the top and skipped over working families.
The 2017 figures showed that average incomes grew just 2.8 percent in two years, with the top 10 percent taking in a quarter of all growth, and the bottom 40 percent only taking in one-fifth of all growth.
According to those same figures, a majority of Canada’s population incomes either stagnated or fell, while those in the top 1 percent saw their incomes boom.
As PressProgress highlighted, “adjusted for inflation, the average the after tax income of all families and individuals rose modestly from $71,200 in 2015 to $73,200 in 2017. That’s an increase of 2.8%.
But families in the top decile saw their after-tax incomes rise almost double that. The top decile’s incomes rose 4.786%, from $192,200 in 2016 to $201,400.”
It looks as though this sluggishness is going to continue. According to fugres by Statistics Canada for 2018, Canada’s GDP grew at 1.8 percent, and we’ve already seen the economy slipping in 2019, shrinking by that previously mentioned 0.1 percent.
News doesn’t appear so grim for our neighbours down south, though. According to the US Labor Department, the US grew “at their fastest pace for nine years” in 2018.
The department’s figures show that wages grew at an annual rate of 3.1 percent for October of 2018, another bump up from the 2.8 percent in the month prior.
The US economy has also been booming for months, as the general unemployment rate hit a nearly half century low of 3.7 percent.
The US’s booming economy means more good for minority populations, too, as the jobless rate for Hispanics hit a historic low of 3.9 percent, while African-American unemployment rate dropped to 5.5 percent, the lowest it has ever been.
Canada’s unemployment rate remains static at roughly 5.8 percent.
