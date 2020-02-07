Trudeau Liberals may give Alberta aid package, axe mine project
The Trudeau Liberals are readying an Alberta aid package to appease the province if the proposed $20-billion Frontier oil sands mine is rejected, a confidential inside source told Reuters.
The mayors for both Edmonton and Calgary headed to Ottawa recently, calling for the mines to be built. Unfortunately, that decision may come down to the wire, as the mines have become a point of disagreement that has split the Liberals into two camps.
“There will be a big fight inside cabinet over this,” said the source familiar with the difficult situation to Reuters.
Alberta premier Jason Kenney said the mine would create 7,000 jobs, all while having the backing of the indigenous community. Kenney stated that there was no reason to reject the mine, as there had been ten years of reviews to green light the project.
On Thursday, Calgary city mayor Naheed Nenshi urged the Liberals to give the greenlight for the project, and warned them about any potential inherent eastern bias that could overlook the project benefits.
“This has been the concern since the election,” said Nenshi, who was in Ottawa to meet federal officials. “While it was only a net loss of five seats in Alberta and Saskatchewan, it means there is no one around the table who really has experience on the ground.
“If this project is not one that the government can approve, then they should just admit that there’s a moratorium on all energy investment in Canada.”
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
NDP MLA argues Extinction Rebellion activists should teach in classrooms
Two Canadian politicians are arguing on Twitter about how climate change should be addressed in the classroom.
United Conservative Party MLA and Minister of Education Adriana LaGrange argued “there is no room” for radical activists in the classroom. Lagrange gave Extinction Rebellion as an example of the type of activists she believes have no place in schools.
NDP MLA and Women’s Issues Critic Janis Irwin responded to LaGrange’s comments saying that there is “absolutely” room for groups like the Extinction Rebellion.
Extinction Rebellion identifies itself as a “nonviolent civil disobedience activist movement.” It was founded in 2018 by Roger Hallam and Gail Bradbook.
The group most notably held a sizeable demonstration in London in 2019 where over 1,100 arrests were made in 11 days. BBC News reported that the protest cost police about $12.9 million.
In an article posted in Medicine Hat News, LaGrange wrote, “climate change must be taught in a way that prepares our students to address the issue rationally, not in a way that purposely seeks to cause fear and anxiety. There is no room in our classrooms for radical activists, like Extinction Rebellion, whose demands include shutting-down Alberta’s oil and gas sector by 2025.”
Irwin argued against LaGrange’s statement on Twitter saying, “When I taught social studies in very conservative parts of rural Alberta, I ensured kids were exposed to multiple perspectives. I didn’t force my beliefs on them. They didn’t leave my classroom as radical activists, but they left with a broader understanding of issues.”
A separate commenter replied to Irwin writing, “You have to be kidding here. No room for extremism in our kids classrooms. That’s why we voted the NDP out. They can be educated ‘about them’ but not ‘by’ them. Glad you are on the outside looking in.”
The Post Millennial reported earlier this week that the City of Edmonton had children take lessons from an Extinction Rebellion activist.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
City of Edmonton had children listen to Extinction Rebellion activist on climate change
The City of Edmonton had children listen on numerous occasions to the Extinction Rebellion activist Chris Gusen on the topics ranging from an “Albertan Green New Deal” to environmental activism during Edmonton’s City Hall School initiative.
A source revealed to The Post Millennial that Gusen spoke to these children—who are all in Grade 6—about how to engage in climate activism, why Alberta needs a Green New Deal, and also taught the children about Swedish activist Greta Thunberg.
Children were so concerned about the state of the planet after Gusen’s talk that one grade 6 student wrote him a letter, saying, “Thank you for telling me about climate change, I feel earth’s pain.”
As well as this, a tweet from Edmonton’s City Hall School initiative shows Gusen teaching student’s about Greta Thunberg, telling the children that they should meet with her when she visits the province.
Gusen is a prolific organizer with Climate Justice Edmonton and Extinction Rebellion, and is vocal with his criticism of Jason Kenney’s United Conservative Party in Alberta.
On Twitter, Gusen has stated that policy from the United Conservative Party is “indefensible.” Gusen has also declared that the UCP promotes “conspiracy theories … they don’t have any real arguments left to make.”
Gusen has also retweeted messages with statements like “climate activists … are scared for their lives.” His own tweets contain statements like, “Jason Kenney wearing that ‘I heart mass extinction’ hoody to the Grey Cup was extremely metal.” This came after the Alberta Premier chose to wear a hoodie with the statement “I love Canadian oil and gas” to the CFL final.
Speaking to The Post Millennial, Gusen said, “I have done class visits to the City Hall School program in Edmonton. I’m one of the wide range guest speakers who talk to students about active citizenship. I talk about my work advocating for climate action.”
“Climate change is a topic that’s covered in the Alberta Education Curriculum. Teachers can request that their students’ City Hall School week includes a speaker on that topic. I’m one of the people who gets invited in to talk about it,” Gusen added.
In October of 2019, Gusen was a part of the cohort of environmental activists who blockaded a major bridge in Edmonton during rush hour, causing chaos for Albertan commuters. Police say they were investigating this blockade at the time.
In defence of his actions, Gusen told the National Post that “September’s climate marches showed us that Canadians demand action … Politicians and media have acknowledged the crisis, but they are not telling the truth about the enormity of the climate emergency.”
Speaking to The Post Millennial, Edmonton city councillor Jon Dziadyk was concerned and said, “Children should be provided with balanced material on a subject so they can form a balanced opinion. I am not seeing that here. If they are fed a diet of only one idea and starved from hearing others, then that can make critical thinking difficult and that is a disservice to our children.”
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Robotic mule deer used to catch poachers in Alberta
In northwest Alberta, the numbers of mule deer are declining and wildlife officers are taking creative steps to catch poachers.
Surrogate decoys/robotic deer are being used by Alberta Fish and Wildlife after reports of mule deer being shot and left to die have increased. Their actions are part of a two-year project in Goose Lake, Alberta—a hamlet northwest of Edmonton.
In a Facebook post, Fish and Wildlife said, “They’ve determined that in many cases, hunters are incorrectly identifying mule deer as white-tailed deer.”
During the two years that the decoys have been implemented, nine people have shot them and been charged for having a loaded firearm in a vehicle, hunting without a licence or discharging a firearm from a vehicle.
A total of $15,000 in fines has been distributed between the nine people.
According to Fish and Wildlife, the population of mule deer in Goose Lake has had a notable decline over the past decade. The amount of licences they give out has dropped to only 25 per year.
“Draws for special licences are used to help conserve animal populations, and it is very important for a hunter to know the species of the animal that he or she is shooting at,” noted the organization
The Report a Poacher hotline phone number is 1-800-642-3800.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
$10 million in cocaine and meth seized by Police in Alberta
Last month, Calgary police worked with the Drumheller RCMP to seize approximately $10 million worth of drugs including cocaine and methamphetamine from a drug trafficker according to CTV News.
In November of 2019, police were given a tip that a Calgary man was possibly involved in transporting drugs across the country. An investigation later took place involving the Gang Enforcement Team.
The suspect was pulled over close to Drumheller, Alberta before being pulled into custody on January 30.
When searching the vehicle, police found:
- 46.9 kg of cocaine with an estimated wholesale value of $2.4 million and about $4.69 million in street value
- 47.5 kg of crystal meth valued at an estimated $2.38 million—$4.75 million in street value
Calgary resident, Jacob Cody Neumann has been charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.
The 33-year-old is scheduled to make an appearance in court on February 7.
CPS Staff Sgt. Kyle Grant said, “Drug traffickers be warned—police agencies from across this country are working together to identify, locate and arrest those who traffic in illicit substances causing significant harm to our communities.”
“Drugs fuel violent crime and investigations such as this address both the drugs and the associated violence. We are committed to working with our policing partners to address enforcement, and with our community partners to support prevention and intervention initiatives for vulnerable Calgarians.”
Social Media