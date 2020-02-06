WATCH: Exclusive interview with CPC candidate Marilyn Gladu
This week, The Post Millennial had the opportunity to interview Conservative MP Marilyn Gladu, who is running for leadership of the Conservative Party of Canada. In a wide-ranging interview, Gladu pledged to review the CBC mandate, scrap Justin Trudeau’s $600 million media bailout, and said she “totally opposes” the Liberal’s gun ban.
Gladu was quick to condemn the mainstream media as “biased”—later pledging to scrap Justin Trudeau’s $600 million media bailout, which has proved to be a sore source of contention for Conservative members of Parliament.
The leadership vote itself will be taking place in Toronto on June 27. As a result of the sheer longevity of this campaign, Gladu—who considers herself the “dark horse” candidate—will have plenty of time to convince the Conservative members that she is a serious alternative to Peter MacKay and Erin O’Toole.
Gladu said she would review the CBC’s mandate: “Increasingly, with people being able to stream content, [Canadians] are choosing what they want to watch and we have to let them have their choice, and the CBC mandate should be reviewed.”
Gladu has been vocal about her plan to enlarge the Conservative Party base, believing it to be a necessary component of any general election victory. Gladu believes there were “issues with the leadership” under Andrew Scheer, which proved to be unsustainable for a party hoping to govern.
“Polices that we came out with [in the 2019 general election] did not resonate with Canadians, and we saw a lot of negativity on the climate change plan.”
“We know that Andrew Scheer struggled: he seemed uncomfortable to talk about abortion and the LGBTQ. Canadians are at a place where these things shouldn’t be what we’re focussing on. We have bigger problems in the country,” Gladu added.
Gladu is also a registered gun owner, which should help her in courting the significant contingent of the Conservative base who are fellow gun owners, many of them making up the over 140,000 upset Canadians who signed a record-breaking petition calling for the Liberals to give up on their ham-fisted gun ban.
“I’m totally opposed to [the Liberal gun ban],” said Gladu.
“The problem in Canada, is that 95 percent of gun crime is guns used illegally or illegal guns. Putting laws in place doesn’t work because criminals don’t obey the law. If you put a handgun law in place, the criminal won’t obey that.”
Before entering politics, Gladu worked as an engineer for Dow Chemical for over two decades. She was first elected in 2015 and served as a chair of the Standing Committee on Status of Women.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
BREAKING: Tory MP alleges a CPC leadership campaign is 'promising nominations' for support
Conservative MP Scott Reid alleged on Twitter that a Conservative leadership campaign is offering nominations in exchange for support.
Reid stated that “this tactic is highly divisive, and has no place in a leadership campaign that should be characterized by civility.”
The other implication is that this alleged shady dealing would result in retribution on Conservative MPs who didn’t support this leadership candidate if they win the leadership contest.
Top leadership candidates Peter MacKay, Erin O’Toole and Marilyn Gladu quickly disavowed the tactic.
MacKay spoke out on Twitter that his campaign never offered the quid pro quo and that they “absolutely disavow this practice.”
O’Toole said that this was “an absolute insult to the grassroots members and the principles of fairness and democracy.”
Marilyn Gladu thanked Reid for bringing this allegation to light. She went on to say that “it should not be used as a tactic to barter support!”
Reid did not immediately respond to request for comment from The Post Millennial.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
EXCLUSIVE: Gladu pledges to review 'biased' CBC's mandate, will scrap Trudeau's media bailout
Conservative Leadership candidate Marilyn Gladu has pledged to review the CBC’s mandate if she were to become prime minister, calling the public broadcaster’s coverage of the election biased.
“Increasingly, with people being able to stream content, [Canadians] are choosing what they want to watch and we have to let them have their choice, and the CBC mandate should be reviewed,” said Gladu in an interview with The Post Millennial.
Gladu’s pledge to review the CBC’s mandate comes after what the leadership candidate and many Conservatives believe was biased election coverage from the public broadcaster in favour of the Liberal Party of Canada.
“I do think that that is what I saw in the election when I watched the content that was being played. So I think if its taxpayer dollars, it should be non-partisan, objective reporting,” Gladu explained.
“I would conduct a review of their mandate because I believe that at this point the amount of money they’re receiving and the amount of advertising dollars they’re getting as well is making it uncompetitive for others in the industry.”
“We need a fair and competitive playing field and reviewing their mandate and setting those rules in place so that one can bring the freedom of the press to a fair playing field,” Gladu added.
When The Post Millennial asked Gladu whether she would also consider scrapping Justin Trudeau’s controversial media bailout she responded by saying, “Absolutely. This was totally inappropriate, especially in an election year. It gives, at least, the perception that the media is being influenced to kindly reflect the Liberal government—I believe they did.”
In 2019, the Liberal government vowed to spend nearly $600 million in subsidies to media outlets across Canada over five years. Speaking in defence of these subsidies, Finance Minister Bill Morneau stated that the subsidies would “protect the vital role that independent news media play in our democracy and in our communities.”
Conservative leadership candidates, however, have disagreed with Morneau’s defence of these subsidies. Erin O’Toole has also pledged to cancel the media bailout. “If I’m PM, I’ll cancel Trudeau’s media bailout,” said O’Toole on twitter.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
WATCH: Conservative MP asks NDP MP if she has ever considered sex work
Conservative MP (Peace River—Westlock) Arnold Viersenis facing serious backlash online following comments made in the House of Commons to Victoria NDP MP Laurel Collins.
In a House of Commons discussion regarding sex work, “I want to ask the honourable member to consider listening to the voices of sex workers. Sex workers are saying that sex work is work, and i also askt he honourable member if he considers the Harper government’s decision to implement Bill-C36 which criminalized the work environments the establishment that sex workers go to feel safe that criminalized their ability to hire security.”
Bill C-36, the Protection of Communities and Exploited Persons Act, (PCEPA) passed in 2014. Bill C-36 treats prostitution as a form of sexual exploitation that disproportionately impacts on women and girls. Critics of the bill call it unconstitutional, with advocates calling for it to be repealed.
In response to Collins, Viersen asked the NDP MP if she had ever considered sex work.
“I would just respond to that by asking the honourable if it’s an area of work that she’s considered and if that’s an appropriate—”
Echoes of the word “shame” and audible groans could be heard throughout the house before Viersen attempts to refocus whatever point he was trying to make.
“I think this makes the point. I do not think any woman in this country ever chooses this as a job. This is something that they are trafficked into,” Viersen attempted to clarify.
He would later go on to apologize for his comments.
Viersen has previously brought up sex work as an issue of importance. In an opinion article in 2018, Viersen wrote an article asking readers to email Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to ensure that the Protection of Communities and Exploited Persons Act (PCEPA) “is not only protected, but fully implemented” as the Liberals were then moving to fully decriminalize prostitution.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Peter MacKay backtracks on Israeli embassy issue, would move it to Jerusalem
Conservative leadership candidate Peter MacKay has backtracked from his position on the Israeli embassy issue by saying that he would move the embassy to Jerusalem under his leadership.
In a statement released on Twitter on Tuesday, MacKay noted that “a threat to Israel is a threat to Canada.”
“It will be important to consult with our diplomatic officials at our embassy in Israel to make the necessary preparations for the move. It has always been my personal view that Jerusalem is the undisputed Capital of the State of Israel.”
On Monday, The Post Millennial asked MacKay the circumstances in which he would move the Canadian embassy to Jerusalem, MacKay said, “Well that’s where we need to talk to people and find out what the various perspectives and circumstances would be.”
“This is a complicated subject and I’m not in a position to do it, so I can’t be presumptuous in making these kind of commitments until I hear from people. I think that would be understood that consultation just over a week into a leadership contest—it would be rather presumptuous for me to say this is what I’m gonna do based on the outcome that’s yet to arrive,” MacKay added.
When The Post Millennial‘s article was published, prominent figures in the conservative movement were quick to criticize MacKay’s original position.
Social Media