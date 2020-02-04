EXCLUSIVE: Gladu pledges to review ‘biased’ CBC’s mandate, will scrap Trudeau’s media bailout
Conservative Leadership candidate Marilyn Gladu has pledged to review the CBC’s mandate if she were to become prime minister, calling the public broadcaster’s coverage of the election biased.
“Increasingly, with people being able to stream content, [Canadians] are choosing what they want to watch and we have to let them have their choice, and the CBC mandate should be reviewed,” said Gladu in an interview with The Post Millennial.
Gladu’s pledge to review the CBC’s mandate comes after what the leadership candidate and many Conservatives believe was biased election coverage from the public broadcaster in favour of the Liberal Party of Canada.
“I do think that that is what I saw in the election when I watched the content that was being played. So I think if its taxpayer dollars, it should be non-partisan, objective reporting,” Gladu explained.
“I would conduct a review of their mandate because I believe that at this point the amount of money their receiving and the amount of advertising dollars their getting as well is making it uncompetitive for others in the industry.”
“We need a fair and competitive playing field and reviewing their mandate and setting those rules in place so that one can bring the freedom of the press to a fair playing field,” Gladu added.
When The Post Millennial asked Gladu whether she would also consider scrapping Justin Trudeau’s controversial media bailout she responded by saying, “Absolutely. This was totally inappropriate, especially in an election year. It gives, at least, the perception that the media is being influenced to kindly reflect the Liberal government—I believe they did.”
In 2019, the Liberal government vowed to spend nearly $600 million in subsidies to media outlets across Canada over five years. Speaking in defence of these subsidies, Finance Minister Bill Morneau stated that the subsidies would “protect the vital role that independent news media play in our democracy and in our communities.”
Conservative leadership candidates, however, have disagreed with Morneau’s defence of these subsidies. Erin O’Toole has also pledged to cancel the media bailout. “If I’m PM, I’ll cancel Trudeau’s media bailout,” said O’Toole on twitter.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
WATCH: Conservative MP asks NDP MP if she has ever considered sex work
Conservative MP (Peace River—Westlock) Arnold Viersenis facing serious backlash online following comments made in the House of Commons to Victoria NDP MP Laurel Collins.
In a House of Commons discussion regarding sex work, “I want to ask the honourable member to consider listening to the voices of sex workers. Sex workers are saying that sex work is work, and i also askt he honourable member if he considers the Harper government’s decision to implement Bill-C36 which criminalized the work environments the establishment that sex workers go to feel safe that criminalized their ability to hire security.”
Bill C-36, the Protection of Communities and Exploited Persons Act, (PCEPA) passed in 2014. Bill C-36 treats prostitution as a form of sexual exploitation that disproportionately impacts on women and girls. Critics of the bill call it unconstitutional, with advocates calling for it to be repealed.
In response to Collins, Viersen asked the NDP MP if she had ever considered sex work.
“I would just respond to that by asking the honourable if it’s an area of work that she’s considered and if that’s an appropriate—”
Echoes of the word “shame” and audible groans could be heard throughout the house before Viersen attempts to refocus whatever point he was trying to make.
“I think this makes the point. I do not think any woman in this country ever chooses this as a job. This is something that they are trafficked into,” Viersen attempted to clarify.
He would later go on to apologize for his comments.
Viersen has previously brought up sex work as an issue of importance. In an opinion article in 2018, Viersen wrote an article asking readers to email Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to ensure that the Protection of Communities and Exploited Persons Act (PCEPA) “is not only protected, but fully implemented” as the Liberals were then moving to fully decriminalize prostitution.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Peter MacKay backtracks on Israeli embassy issue, would move it to Jerusalem
Conservative leadership candidate Peter MacKay has backtracked from his position on the Israeli embassy issue by saying that he would move the embassy to Jerusalem under his leadership.
In a statement released on Twitter on Tuesday, MacKay noted that “a threat to Israel is a threat to Canada.”
“It will be important to consult with our diplomatic officials at our embassy in Israel to make the necessary preparations for the move. It has always been my personal view that Jerusalem is the undisputed Capital of the State of Israel.”
On Monday, The Post Millennial asked MacKay the circumstances in which he would move the Canadian embassy to Jerusalem, MacKay said, “Well that’s where we need to talk to people and find out what the various perspectives and circumstances would be.”
“This is a complicated subject and I’m not in a position to do it, so I can’t be presumptuous in making these kind of commitments until I hear from people. I think that would be understood that consultation just over a week into a leadership contest—it would be rather presumptuous for me to say this is what I’m gonna do based on the outcome that’s yet to arrive,” MacKay added.
When The Post Millennial‘s article was published, prominent figures in the conservative movement were quick to criticize MacKay’s original position.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
WATCH: Peter MacKay bails on interview after being questioned over tweet
Peter MacKay’s campaign team abruptly ended an interview after the journalist asked MacKay about a video that was sent out from his Twitter regarding Justin Trudeau’s yoga expenses, according to CTV News.
The interview, which happened on Monday, touched upon whether MacKay’s tweet was civil, to which MaKay responded, “That was something that happened that I’m not proud of.”
“I don’t have the opportunity always to vet every single thing that goes on that social media account and so we are going to do better,” MacKay added.
Immediately after this, MacKay’s staffers shut down the interview, saying, “I think we’re done” to the journalist. Another one of his staffers added, “You just went way over. I’m sorry.”
MacKay went on to protest this with his staffers: “She’s just doing her job, she’s a journalist,” said the leadership candidate.
Nevertheless, the staffers were determined, and they shut down the interview despite MacKay’s protests.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
EXCLUSIVE: MacKay won't commit to move Canadian embassy to Jerusalem, breaking with Conservative Party policy
Peter MacKay told The Post Millennial he would not commit to moving the Canadian embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, a Conservative Party of Canada official policy that was passed in a near-unanimous vote of the party membership.
“I said that there is a lot of priorities, and I want to hear more about those priorities before I make these pronouncements on a whole range of issues and so we’re in this process now—consulting broadly, hearing from experts who are well-informed on these issues and I’m very much interested in hearing their perspectives and that’s what I’m doing right now.”
When The Post Millennial asked MacKay the circumstances in which he would move the Canadian embassy to Jerusalem, MacKay said, “Well that’s where we need to talk to people and find out what the various perspectives and circumstances would be.”
“This is a complicated subject and I’m not in a position to do it, so I can’t be presumptuous in making these kind of commitments until I hear from people. I think that would be understood that consultation just over a week into a leadership contest—it would be rather presumptuous for me to say this is what I’m gonna do based on the outcome that’s yet to arrive,” MacKay added.
In a conversation between Peter MacKay and members of the Toronto Jewish community, according to a source at the meeting who spoke to The Post Millennial on the condition of confidentiality, MacKay said that he would not immediately move the embassy to the Israeli capital, despite the majority of the Israeli government being located in the holy city.
MacKay had this conversation during a meet-and-greet with members of the Toronto Jewish community in January.
According to the source, when MacKay was further pressed to provide more clarity on his position at the meeting in January, the source claims the Conservative leadership candidate stated that he would only move the embassy when the Israeli state asked the Canadian government to do so.
The source says that MacKay was then told the Israeli government is actively campaigning for more countries to move their diplomatic buildings to Jerusalem and that MacKay responded by saying that’s the position of the current government of Israel.
The two candidates who are most likely to win power in Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz, have the same stance on the embassy issue—with both politicians encouraging other countries to move their embassy to Jerusalem.
Conservative Party’s official position is to move the embassy to Jerusalem. The party membership overwhelmingly voted in favour of the motion.
Other major Conservative candidates told The Post Millennial that they would move the Canadian embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.
“I fully support moving the Canadian embassy to Jerusalem because it is the capital of Israel,” said Conservative leadership candidate Marilyn Gladu to The Post Millennial.
“I have been absolutely clear about this and my views have not changed. Jerusalem is the capital of Israel,” said Erin O’Toole, another top Conservative leadership candidate.
“The strong presence of the Jewish people there is thousands of years old. But the modern era of Israel—the Knesset is in Jerusalem, the Supreme Court, most of the foreign affairs and government ministries in West Jerusalem.”
Under the presidency of Donald Trump, the United States government moved their embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem—causing other governments to also plan a re-location to the capital.
So far, only two countries have moved their embassy to Jerusalem: this being Guatemala and the United States. Having said this, four more countries are reportedly in talks to follow in Trump’s direction.
Social Media