WATCH: Frustrated locals tear down anti-pipeline blockade and load it into truck 

An extraordinary scene unfolded in Edmonton this afternoon as citizens drove to the site of an anti-pipeline train blockade, tore it down, and loaded it into a truck.

Global TV’s Nicole Stillger tweeted “Counter-protestors hauling away the blockade and loading it into this truck.”

Counter-protesters hauling away the blockade and loading it into this truck. #yeg #wetsuweten pic.twitter.com/08HtLB6sHk — Nicole Stillger (@NicoleStillger) February 19, 2020

People are beginning to speak up and take action against the anti-pipeline protests and blockades as Canada’s economy is stalling.

City News’ Carly Robinson revealed via Twitter that the protestors had been served with an injunction.

Camp being dismantled pic.twitter.com/vmTXACUMHA — Carly Robinson (@CarlyDRobinson) February 19, 2020

Fletcher Kent of Global added that “Counter protesters in Edmonton have all but hauled away the barricades on the CN tracks. A protester is talking like it’s all over now. A few protesters have walked away already.”

Counter protesters in Edmonton have all but hauled away the barricades on the CN tracks. A protester is talking like it’s all over now. A few protesters have walked away already. pic.twitter.com/Z4olhPmVDx — Fletcher Kent (@FletcherKent) February 19, 2020

Earlier today, Minister Doug Schweitzer posted on Twitter in response to the Cuzzins of Wetsuweten protests, calling the blocking of economic infrastructure “an offence [that] will not be tolerated.”

The blocking of economically critical infrastructure such as rail lines is an offence and will not be tolerated.



It is my understanding that CN Rail is seeking an emergency injunction this morning – which the Government of Alberta fully supports. — Doug Schweitzer (@doug_schweitzer) February 19, 2020

The blockade is the work of the “Cuzzins of Wet’suwet’en” group that was endorsed by Extinction Rebellion Edmonton.

The protests and blockades throughout Canada are a response to the raid of an anti-pipeline camp in northern British Columbia that was set up to oppose the building of the Coastal GasLink pipeline on Wet’suwet’en territory.

Despite the protests, the Wet’suwet’en Tribal Council and the majority of hereditary chiefs support the pipeline project.

As for the blockade in Edmonton, the tracks are now clear.