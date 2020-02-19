WATCH: Alberta locals confront anti-pipeline protestors
Anti-pipeline protestors outside of Spruce Grove, Alberta, were confronted by locals fed-up with the law-breakers blocking the railway on Wednesday, as first reported by CTV News.
A business owner from Spruce Grove, upset with the protestors affecting her business, asked
“Quick question though, how is this affecting your business? How does this affect your business if you’re in Spruce Grove?” asked the one activist blocking the train route to the business owner.
“Are you kidding? Do you know what industrial area you are in? Do you know how many trains for through Spruce Grove in a day? Do you know that?” asked the business owner.
The one protestor shook his head no.
“You don’t, and you don’t care. And that’s the sad part. How there be any reconciliation or reasonable conversation when you are doing something illegal? Plain and simple,” said the business owner from Spruce Grove.
“The government is breaking its own laws,” said a woman protestor.
The business owner asked if illegal activity was a good way to go about reconciliation.
“Are you telling them how to get reconciliation? Another white person, coming down and telling Native people how to view their business. That’s sad.” said another anti-pipeline protestor.
“Your being racist, you’re both being racist,” said the female protestor.
“Eight of 13 hereditary chiefs. Twenty bands want that pipeline. You’re making it about something that it isn’t. And you’re standing in their way,” said the business owner.
“You’re making it a very unsafe space here, you need to go over there,” said another woman blocking the track to an out of work Albertan asking the protestors to clear the track.
“Trains are supposed to go through here… We have the rights to fu**in’ jobs, to pipelines, to all kinds of things,” said the clearly angry counter protestor in CTV’s footage of the scene.
“Trudeau isn’t doing nothing. The RCMP aren’t doing nothing. What are you, Batman? Why don’t you go home,” said another protestor to the unemployed Albertan.
The unemployed man said he was laid off because of the protest, in which one of the law-breakers asked if he had ever heard of a temp agency.
Canadians across the country are confronting the protestors shutting down Canada’s railways and roadways.
A poll commissioned by Global News found that 61 percent of Canadians see the protestors putting up illegal blockades as illegitimate in their actions.
The blockade near Spruce Grove was torn down by counter-protestors later in the day.
Eco-radicals BLOCK Edmonton train track overnight, halt train
A blockade has been set up at an Edmonton railway from a new environmental radical group, the self-proclaimed “Cuzzins of Wetsuweten.”
The protestors, roughly two dozen in size, say they set up on the railway in support of anti-pipeline Wet’suwet’en peoples.
The group was spotted setting up at roughly 4 a.m. MST, setting up a blockade made up of wooden pallets, a vehicle, tents, and several foot soldiers. One member of the group confirmed that they called CN Railway before setting up their blockade.
The group says they do not plan on leaving until their demands are met.
According to CTV, the group did manage to stop a train from progressing, eventually slamming on its brakes and retreating.
One spokesperson who spoke with CTV who went by the name “Poundmaker,” told reporters, “Our focus is to get Coastal GasLink to respect Wet’suwet’en law and remove themselves from their territory along with the royal colonial mountain police. were planning on staying here until those demands are met… as soon as that happens, we’re out of here.”
No Royal Canadian Mounted Police have reported to the scene.
Minister Doug Schweitzer posted on Twitter in response to the Cuzzins of Wetsuweten protests, calling the blocking of economic infrastructure “an offence [that] will not be tolerated.”
Minister Schweitzer also said in the tweet that the CN Rail is “seeking an emergency injunction this morning, which the Government of Alberta fully supports.”
Though it’s unclear who exactly is behind the Cuzzins of Wet’suwet’en group, there was a post from Extinction Rebellion Edmonton promoting the group. That group’s Twitter account was only opened in February of 2020.
Rental rates three times income growth in several Canadian cities
Several mid-sized Canadian cities followed the trend of raising rental rates in January according to Huffington Post. However, larger metro areas slowed down on hikes, says recent data from Padmapper.
Data from Statistics Canada shows that wage rates were up 3.8 percent on average, this January from January of last year, which is fairly high. But in 14 of 24 cities that Padmapper covered, rent inflation overshadowed that by sometimes tripling and even coming close to quadrupling the growth of wages.
Many cities in Ontario have risen one-bedroom rates by close to 15 percent over the last year. Some of these cities include Ottawa, Kingston, the Kitchener-Waterloo area and London. A 10 percent increase in rental rates was seen in both Windsor and St. Catharines.
Halifax, Victory and Saskatoon have also seen large rent hikes.
Padmapper noted that the numbers point to “a hot market that will most likely continue to grow as we enter into the spring months.”
The largest cities in Canada have slowed rising rental rates after many years of growth. Toronto saw one-bedroom rates stay the same in January while two-bedroom rent went up by 4.6 percent.
Vancouver saw one-bedrooms rise 3.4 percent and two-bedrooms actually fell by 8.8 percent. In Montreal, rent for two-bedrooms went up 7.3 percent and one-bedroom rents stayed the same.
According to experts, rental housing demand jumped when interest rates went up in 2017-2018 as new policies were introduced to slow the growth of house prices.
Also, growing populations―partly due to the rising number of immigrants in Canada―have caused shortages in rental housing.
Some have speculated that developers have been more drawn to building condos than rental housing in the past decades. This is starting to change though, as rental rates go up. In 2019 the amount of rental housing units being built doubled from the amount five years earlier.
First Nations Chief calls on end of rail protests, has office surrounded
Mohawk Council of Kanesatake Grand Chief Serge Otsi Simon called on anti-pipeline protestors to end the rail blockades as a “show of good faith.”
“Bringing down the blockades doesn’t mean that you surrender. It doesn’t mean we’re going to lay down and let them kick us around. No, it would show compassion,” he said.
“I’m simply pleading with the protesters … Have you made your point yet? Has the government and industry understood? I think they did.”
Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer gave a similar message earlier Tuesday at the House of Commons, when he called Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s response to the protestors “the weakest response to a national crisis in Canadian history.”
Scheer highlighted that the majority of members of the Wet’suwet’en people were in support of the coastal gas link project. “Every single elected band council on the gas link route supports this project. The majority of hereditary chiefs support this project.”
“The prime minister’s elevation of these protestors to the same level of the thousands of men and women in First Nation communities who have in good faith been trying to right the wrongs of Canadian history, does a disservice to the spirit of reconciliation. And the prime minister has emboldened and encouraged them.”
In response to Chief Simon’s comments, Mohawks in Kanehsatake barricaded the council office Tuesday morning.
“People are suffering across the country because of this blockade–and not just non-Indigenous people. Indigenous people as well. Shortages in propane and probably food supplies are going to start getting critical if this continues,” Chief Simon said of the blockades.
BLOC HEAD: Blanchet to propose motion to bring down Alberta Teck mine
A new motion will soon be introduced to Parliament by the Bloc Quebecois asking the government to call off the Frontier Teck mine that has been proposed in northern Alberta, according to the Western Standard.
The motion will be introduced by Bloc leader Yves-Francois Blanchet. The motion suggests, “That the House call on the government to not authorize the Teck Frontier mine development, as this project can not be reconciled with the Paris Agreement targets.”
Bloc MP Alain Therrien has also supported the motion.
Two more motions will be brought forward by the Bloc, though only one will be chosen to be put up for debate in the House of Commons. The Bloc has not yet specified the motion that will move ahead.
Non-political regulators have already given their approval for the $20.6-billion northern Alberta project. The Liberal natural resources minister noted that their approval of the project may be delayed if Alberta continues to oppose Ottawa’s carbon tax. Many eastern Liberal MPs do not want the project to go through it all.
The federal government has indicated it may be abandoning the project, though Teck claims that it will help the GDP of the province and create approximately 7,000 jobs.
A statement was just released by Teck noting that by 2050 it plans to be a net-zero emitter.
The statement on the company’s website says the project, “will consist of surface mining operations, a processing plant, tailings management facilities, water management facilities, and associated infrastructure and support facilities.”
The project is estimated to generate around 260,000 oil barrels in a single day.
All of the 14 Indigenous communities in the project area have come to agreements with Teck.
According to the federal government, they will not be giving an answer any time before late February.
Federal Environment Minister Johnathan Wilkinson said that environmental impacts would be taken into account before the project is approved.
“With respect to (Frontier), we need to look at all the environmental impacts, we obviously need to look at the economic opportunities, and we need to ensure we’re taking both into account,” said Wilkinson.
“Certainly, one of those issues is how does this project fit with Canada’s commitments to achieving the reductions we are committing to (for) 2030, and the net zero commitment to 2050? I would just say again that it’s important that all provinces are working to help Canada to achieve its targets.”
Wilkinson noted that every province should be expected to help the country achieve those goals.
The industrial emitter plan, TIER (Technology, Innovation and Emissions Reduction) was revealed by the UCP government in bill 19.
This plan came in place of the NDP’s climate Leadership Plan by revoking carbon tax on residents and some businesses while keeping the tax on the big emitters.
The TIER plan gives facilities a number of options such as reducing emissions or paying $30 per tonne in a TIER fund.
The federal carbon tax challenge was brought forward by the Alberta government in 2019. Arguments went ahead in Alberta’s Court of Appeal on Dec. 16-18.
