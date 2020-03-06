Violent anti-Semitic antifa activist avoids jail time, released for treatment
A Pacific Northwest-based antifa activist, Jamal Oscar Williams, with a history of violence and threatening behavior has been released for treatment rather than incarcerated after committing anti-Semitic attacks against a rabbi and a congregant, which classify as felony hate crimes in Seattle.
The Post Millennial was the only media outlet to cover the Williams anti-Semitic attacks in November. According to court documents, Williams “maliciously and intentionally” followed, threatened to kill and assaulted the Jewish men in multiple attacks in October because of their perceived religion.
According to court documents, Williams, 44, who has multiple felony convictions, has been ordered by King County Judge Karen Donohue to participate in the King County Community Center for Alternative Programs (CCAP).
According to their website “CCAP, formerly Day Reporting, holds offenders accountable to a weekly itinerary directed at involving the offender in a continuum of structured programs. The goal of CCAP is to assist offenders in changing those behaviors that have contributed to their being charged with a crime. CCAP provides on-site services as well as referrals to community-based services. Random drug tests are conducted to monitor for illegal drug use and consumption of alcohol. Offenders participating in CCAP receive an individual needs assessment and are scheduled for a variety of programs.”
Williams had previously been enrolled in Sound Mental Health Services, which offers integrated substance abuse and dual diagnosis treatment, with clients receiving individualized recovery programs. He was unenrolled from services previously because he was in custody.
As part of the court order, rather than being incarcerated, Williams is required to return to his apartment through Plymouth Housing. According to their mission statement: Plymouth follows the Housing First philosophy, operating on the principle that people cannot improve their lives until they have a safe, stable place to live.
The order goes on to state that Williams is a graduate of the Fare Start program and plans to re-engage with Fare Start for employment support and to attend their job fairs. Fare Start “…transforms lives, disrupts poverty and nourishes communities through food, life skills and job training.”
As reported by Andy Ngo, “Rabbi Shmuel Levitin and Ephraim Block were operating a permitted religious booth for the Sukkot Jewish holiday in downtown Seattle on October 11 when Williams allegedly approached them and shouted: ‘Jews, Jews, Jews … give me your money!’ He then said he had a gun and was going to kill them. Both Levitin and Block have beards and payots, or sideburns, and were wearing yarmulkes. Levitin is a rabbi at the Chabad of Downtown Seattle.
“Three days later, Williams returned and made similar threats and demands for money. On October 15, Williams followed the men into the lobby of their apartment building. After making more demands for money, he allegedly hurled candy from the concierge’s desk at the men. Police later found and arrested Williams in a nearby area.
“In August 2018, Williams was arrested in Seattle during a counter-protest against right-wing group Patriot Prayer. Last November, he threatened this journalist with death outside Seattle City Hall at a counter-demonstration against a conservative group. On August 17 Williams was in Portland, Oregon, where he was recorded accosting people aggressively during an antifa protest-turned-riot against the Proud Boys. He was also part of a group of people who surrounded and threatened to hurt Julio Rosas, a reporter with the Washington Examiner. Williams was later arrested by Portland Police for disorderly conduct. He did not show up to his court hearing in September and there is a bench warrant for his arrest.
“In addition to Williams’s radical political activism with antifa, he has a long history of criminal and harassing behavior. In Washington State, he was convicted in 2015 for felony harassment and domestic violence. He has multiple other convictions for assault and domestic violence. He also has a long violent criminal record in Alaska, where he used to live.”
In September, Williams was seen embracing Vice Chair of Seattle’s 37th district Democrats and leader of the King County Young Democrats and antifa activist Chase Cross while energizing his masked antifa protestors approaching a police line.
Williams has been given every opportunity available through Seattle and King County services to get his life on track. Yet he has chosen to re-offend time and again. Williams is the poster child for a failed justice system in Seattle.
King County prosecutor Dan Satterberg came under fire for the “revolving door justice system” in that county. In Seattle, the largest city in King County, prolific offenders with dozens of convictions are often arrested only to be quickly returned to the streets. King County and neighboring Snohomish County became the first in the nation to stop charging people for possessing small amounts of drugs — heroin, meth and crack included — in virtually all cases in 2018.
Seattle offenders are frequently “diverted” to the Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion (LEAD) program. LEAD claims to divert people who don’t belong in jail, to other programs to transition them back into society. This program has won multiple awards and been cited in expansion programs across the country such as New York’s controversial bail reform program.
The New York program allowed multiple offenders in a rash of anti-Semitic attacks in December to go free. Yet the LEAD program is one of the contributing factors of prolific offenders in Seattle.
The LEAD program itself has not produced any data since 2014 to illustrate the program’s success. Programs across the country also rely on the same irrelevant data set. Lisa Dugaard, the director of the LEAD program, continues to trot out the same statistics from 6 years ago as justification for continued funding of the program.
However, according to their own reports, the LEAD Program does not track participants. When asked about this, Dugaard claimed that they are legally barred from releasing any data about participants. While other cities continue to replicate the questionable program, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan proposed cutting the majority of the LEAD funding in 2019 as part of her 2020 budget, pending an investigation into the effectiveness of the program.
When a system is established which views all criminals equally as potential victims of the system itself, someone who has committed multiple hate crimes is bound to be treated the same as a teenager who is a first-time drug offender. This dangerous system is responsible for the release of hundreds of prolific offenders like Williams, compromising public safety.
Murders of Black women erased by media focus on trans violence
If you’ve ever attempted to Google how many women, Black women, or “cis” women were killed in any given year, pages will pop up showing how many transwomen or transwomen of colour were killed. It doesn’t matter how much you play with your search terms, you will always be brought to pages that have information about a demographic of which no inquiry was made.
The word femicide is defined, in part, as “the wanton violation and massacre of women and girls.” It would be foolish to believe that this isn’t something that happens on a wide scale in the US. Everywhere we turn, we read reports of women being killed by domestic partners, jealous male acquaintances, and even strangers that the victims dared to turn down for a date. Many women I’ve spoken with say that sometimes it feels like these days womanhood is a no-win situation.
This is disheartening considering that an estimated 64,000 Black women and girls have gone missing in the US alone and have made half of a blip on the media’s radar. Further, according to independent record-keeping by the founder of Our Lives Matter, Rosa Pereira, over 1,000 Black women were murdered in 2019. The average person wouldn’t know that though. They probably would have at least heard of the roughly 25 transwomen who were killed last year in the United States.
With the dawning of the social justice era and society’s timidity about sticking to the facts for fear of public scorn, femicide has taken a backseat to the double-digit yearly murders of transwomen.
In a country where a woman is hard-pressed to survive a restraining order against an abusive man, what (biologically) amounts to male-on-male violence has become another distraction from the undeniable decades-long epidemic of violence against women. Where there is not complete willful denial about violence against women, there is a re-writing of the narrative surrounding violence against transwomen.
The Human Rights Commission makes the claim that even though details of transwomen murders differ, “it is clear that fatal violence disproportionately affects transgender women of colour.” The HRC goes on to say that while “some” of the murders were the product of “clear anti-transgender bias” the rest were products of the ways being transgender puts people in danger such as poverty, unemployment and sex work. This does not equate to targeted hate crimes against transwomen.
Mainstream media reporting would have us believe that transgender individuals are merely minding their business trying to use the restroom or walk down the street when they become the target of hate-filled, anti-trans killers.
Black women have one of the highest poverty rates compared to women of other races. Based on what we know about violence against women, often economic distress affects their ability to escape abusive partners. Even when Black women do leave abusive partners, as the numbers suggests, they are hunted down and victimized due to a lack of both community and police concern and protection.
However, mainstream media tells us that economic factors are a reason to highlight the murders of transwomen, but ignore economic factors in the much higher rates of murder against Black women. In fact, there has been no mainstream media reporting on what could be called an epidemic of femicide against Black women, never mind tallying the numbers of women killed across racial lines.
Black women have a peculiar plight in that we are a part of a phallocentric community where patriarchy is to take priority over all things. In other words, we are told that males (or in today’s speak: “people with penises”), regardless of gender expression, should be of utmost concern to Black women when they are in the process of making decisions.
When we do not take this important step, we and/or our “cis privilege” is to blame, even for trans murders perpetrated by males. These are the same males that victimize us without media attention.
“The bottom line is that once cis Black women have done the work to ally with their trans sisters in a broader vision of commonality,” Imara Jones asserts in The Grio, “interests and goals, only then will Black women cease to die in a cruel epidemic fueled by what appears to be a fundamental weakness in our culture.”
Translation? It’s Black women’s job to take the steps needed to correct the behaviour of homicidal males by joining with transwomen. Then, and only then, can Black women hope to stop being murdered. Jones tells Black women to uplift males if they want support from those males, blaming Black women for the violence against themselves and against transwomen.
Black women often get the same aggression from transwomen themselves. The desire for Black women to lay aside self-preservation goes so far to suggest that Black women asking for the attention that our victimization deserves is inherently transphobic.
Even events like Black Girls Rock, aimed at empowering Black women and let us know that we are and should be our own community come under attack by those in the trans movement.
There are few marches for Black women’s murders. There are rarely weeks-long hashtag movements. Nobody at the Oscars or Grammy’s or BET Awards had a dress or a necklace made to commemorate the Black women and girls who are missing or were murdered last year. You will hear about Muhlaysia Booker, a Black trans person who was killed a few weeks after getting into a fight in an apartment complex.
But you won’t hear about Benette Renee Smith, the 54-year old grandmother who was found dismembered in a brush pile near train tracks in Cleveland. Nor will you hear about the over 1,000 other Black women like her. Contrary to popular belief, not all #BlackLivesMatter and I’m not talking about the trans ones.
In the greater scheme of things, a movement predicated on the misrepresentation of information and intimidation isn’t really a movement. Women are already pressed to advocate for others when we are being murdered in droves. Not only does the country at large not care, but the men who claim to be women are so self-focused that they engage in the very erasure that they say we are visiting upon them.
I do not have all the answers. But, I do know that whatever they are, they must begin with the truth.
WATCH: Brooklyn teens brutally beat 15-year-old girl
New York police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a group seen severely beating a 15-year-old girl on a sidewalk in Brooklyn.
The assault was caught on camera at around 4 pm on Thursday in Crown Heights on Utica and Sterline Place.
The victim was beaten, jumped on, and kicked several times while she was down.
Police say the victim had her sneakers, cell phone, and debit card stolen.
The victim is in hospital being treated for serious bruising and swelling to her face and body.
“One young man takes the sneakers right off the unconscious victim’s feet,” a commanding officer with NYPD Brooklyn North said in a tweet.
“We CAN NOT allow this behaviour in our community,” the commanding officer added.
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.
Safe Consumption Sites not as effective as predicted
A bombshell study has been released on Alberta’s Safe Consumption Sites (SCS), which may have far reaching ramifications for future operations of these sites in Canada as well as for those slated to open in the US.
“The Supervised Consumption Services Review Committee was appointed to evaluate the social and economic impacts of current and proposed supervised consumption sites,” the report states.
“The committee brought together experts in business, real estate, population economics, social demography, research ethics, lived experience, addiction and recovery, harm reduction, First Nations health, mental health, trauma, pain management, law enforcement, crime reduction and justice.”
Some of the key findings included conclusions that disprove long time adhered to talking points of SCS supporters.
There were variations in site operators’ definition of the term “overdose reversal,” and opioid-related calls for emergency medical services and death rates in the immediate vicinity of the sites continued to increase after the sites opened.
Calls to police to report criminal activity also generally increased near safe consumption sites, except in Edmonton. Local residents complained about lack of response to calls for police service, as well as “de-policing” near the sites.
There was an increase in needle debris on public and private property where SCS sites were located. This was a major concern for those who lived nearby, and helped create a perception among community members that the sites both decreased safety and increased crime.
“While there were no deaths recorded among people who used drugs at the SCS sites,” the report goes on to say, “death rates in the immediate vicinity of the SCS locations increased. Opioid-related calls for emergency medical services (EMS) also increased in the immediate vicinity following the opening of the sites.”
One of the main arguments in support of SCS is that there are no deaths at the sites themselves. While only a doctor or a coroner can declare a person legally dead, there are usually none of these professionals on site.
EMT’s can respond to an overdose event at a site and take the person to a hospital where they are declared dead in the emergency room, removing the death event from the location of the site. Alternatively, an overdose victim can be saved by Naloxone on site but refuse further treatment, then leave the facility and die elsewhere. Neither of these deaths would be attributed to the site.
The report describes possible manipulation of data by SCS staff. “In many cases, ‘adverse events’ (even if non-life threatening or minor) are reported as overdoses, and the term ‘reversal’ is used even when the response was a simple administration of oxygen. This leaves the public with an inference that without these sites thousands of people would fatally overdose or no longer be alive.”
The Review Committee listened to residents’ concerns about how SCS were managed, organized, and operated. “Several citizens and organizations questioned the wisdom of allowing non-profit and non-medical organizations to operate the SCS, as opposed to a government agency such as Alberta Health Services (AHS).
“In its review and with discussions with site operators, the Committee became aware of concerns with issues of site governance, a lack of accountability, and a lack of standard operating procedures (SOPs). Where SOPs did exist, they were reportedly created ‘on the fly’ and were site specific with limited standardized approaches.
“The Committee was also concerned with reports of late and inconsistent financial reporting, obtuse reporting mechanisms and no clearly identifiable oversight body.”
While the supporters of SCS claim that sites are the pathway to treatment, “The Committee became concerned with the lack of focus on referrals to detoxification and treatment resources. Where it was suggested that referrals were made, no evidence was found to support action taken to follow up on such referrals.”
“Except for Edmonton, stakeholder feedback predominantly suggested that the SCS have had a negative social and economic impact on the community. In Edmonton, however, there were reports that stakeholders felt intimidated and were prevented from expressing their true sentiments and opinions about these sites out of fear of retribution from site supporters,” the report noted.
“The Review Committee also learned about questionable practices (for example, introducing non-injection users to injection practices by SCS staff); the use of 40 Naloxone reversal kits by a single client; the alleged misrepresentation of site statistics; and an apparent under-utilization of the full scope of care while inappropriately favouring harm reduction,” the report found.
“The Review Committee also noted that there were several potential liability issues for sites and staff arising from the information that had been provided.”
What is immediately evident is that the amount of crime increased substantially in the area immediate to the SCS. This could also be attributed to the fact that “Site users and operators typically believed that the Section 56.1 exemption allowed for a no-go zone for police within the proximity of the site. Evidence suggested a level of ‘de-policing’ near some sites.”
On the matter of policing, “Police officials indicated that having somewhere to take individuals other than cell blocks would be helpful. They noted that, often, jail was not suitable for these individuals, but that they were not unwell enough for hospital urgent care. Concerns were not limited to drug treatment programs, but were also directed toward obtaining mental health programming, other medical treatment and integration with social services, such as housing, employment and life-skill programs.”
Another concern cited in the report was that “Needle debris was a substantial issue with many residents complaining about used and unused needles, broken crack pipes and other drug-related paraphernalia being discarded in the vicinity of the sites and in public areas near the sites.”
“On the negative side, it was asserted that the SCS served as a magnet that attracted drug users and drug dealers into the neighbourhood,” the report said. “As this population purportedly increased, crime and social disorder reportedly increased, thus causing property values to decline. Business owners also indicated that the overall level of crime and social disorder had a direct effect through property theft and an indirect effect through the reluctance of customers to visit the area through fears of victimization, harassment and one’s general personal safety.”
Site proponents argue that by providing a safe, non stigmatizing environment, drug users will use the SCS rather than consume their substances on the street or elsewhere in unsafe settings. During the site reviews, it became evident to the Committee that a significant amount of drug use and illicit drug dealing continues near SCS sites.
Several current and former drug users who appeared before the Review Committee indicated that they preferred not to use the SCS. Even some drug users who verbally supported the sites noted that they often injected themselves outside a SCS.
The Review Committee heard of users asking for, and receiving, up to 500 needles at a time, as well as unlimited quantities of “party packs” (that is, tie-offs, sanitary wipes, cookers and other paraphernalia). When asked about this policy, some site operators informed the Committee that they did not impose limits on the number of syringes disbursed.
Another concern for residents was the appearance of homelessness near the site.
“Although homelessness was identified as not part of the review, given their locations and their intended target populations, SCS and their clients are inextricably linked to the issue of homelessness and economic marginality,” the report noted. “While it is likely that most drug users are not homeless, a significant portion of SCS clients fall within that demographic.
In many ways, residents note that this is an issue of perception. “Many proponents as well as opponents of SCS maintained that much of the perceived social malaise associated with SCS was linked, not just to drug consumption, but also to the consequences of homelessness. In the minds of many citizens, the appearance and especially the location of tent cities was linked to the location of SCS.“
The report goes on to say that “While most drug users are not homeless or economically marginalized, many drug users fall into that category. To support their use, many turn to marginal or criminal activities to pay for their drug supply. Typically, those activities range from panhandling to theft, robbery, fraud, prostitution or the secondary distribution of illicit substances. Persons selling drugs—drug dealers—will also engage in crimes such as assault or intimidation to collect debts incurred by drug users.”
The concerns brought to light in the report mirror concerns of long time opponents to SCS and may put a hold on more sites being opened.
Antifa podcast falsely accuses Andy Ngo of violence and terrorism
The self-professed “anarchist, anti-fascist autonomous anti-capitalist and anti-colonial” podcast, It’s Going Down, smeared The Post Millennial‘s editor at large Andy Ngo in their February 29 episode, titled “Who Let The Frogs Out.”
At 1:22:00 in the podcast, the hosts discuss Andy Ngo’s role at The Post Millennial, and the supposed dangers that he could cause, going so far as to call him a domestic terrorist who promotes “stochastic terrorism,”—a fairly rarely used term used to describe a form of “lone wolf” terrorism.
“He’s still able to do a tonne of damage at his Post Millennial job. What I’ve seen, the way people I’ve talked to be targeted by him, he’s been able to get away with being more violent, making more outrageous claims … I think say he doesn’t have all his liberal followers, well he still has a bunch more than he used to, and they’re still ready to do the bidding of his kind of stochastic terrorism.”
In response to the clip, Ngo pointed out that these sorts of comments are used to justify violence against him and his family.
This appears to be true, as the podcast self-professes that they “do not advocate or promote violence or non-violence. Movements for liberation decide for themselves on what the best strategy is to get and stay free,” essentially giving a free pass to “stochastic terrorism” from their side of the aisle.
This is a cause for concern, clearly, for a few reasons: One, Ngo has been subjected to violent, unprovoked assaults on several occasions. This includes, most famously, being assaulted by Portland antifa during a rally that caused him to have a brain bleed.
This was met by anger from those who believe journalists should be able to report on the news, and with cheers from antifa sympathizing cable news outlets.
Those who supported Ngo via donation then had their names released in an attempt to dox them.
Secondly, Ngo has had his residence visited by suspected antifa goons, who all wore cut-out masks of his face to his and his mother’s property in order to intimidate him.
With his name being smeared, Ngo’s speaking events have been the centre of controversy, as well. Recently, Ngo had a speaking event at UBC cancelled due to safety concerns posed by antifa-linked groups, who threaten violent protests against speakers they object to on ideological grounds.
Ngo’s scheduled presentation, ironically titled “Understanding Antifa Violence,” was scheduled to take place on January 29 at UBC’s Robson Square in downtown Vancouver.
