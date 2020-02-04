Far-left activists are taking over the Democrat Party 

Chase Cross is the Vice Chair of the 37th District Democrats and a member of the leadership for the King County Young Democrats (KCYD). When Cross isn’t hanging out with Democrat Senators like Patty Murray and Cory Booker he is protesting with Antifa.
In a video taken by conservative activist Katie Daviscourt, Cross and Antifa are seen cursing and hurling racial insults at conservative African Americans and immigrants at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event. In another video, Cross is seen embracing Jamal Williams, a known Antifa leader, agitator and extremist, while Williams is energizing his masked Antifa protestors approaching a police line. In October, Williams was arrested for hate crimes and criminal harassment after he allegedly assaulted two Jews in Seattle, one of which was a Rabbi. According to court documents, Williams “maliciously and intentionally” followed, threatened to kill and assaulted the men in multiple attacks in October because of their perceived religion. The Post Millennial was the only media outlet to cover these attacks and William’s arrest. No elected officials condemned the attacks.
When asked about the behavior, Cross has no regrets. In fact, he is quite proud of it.
The KCYD doubled down on their support of Cross once the videos went public and tweeted:
This is the leadership of Seattle’s Democrat party. Violent socialist extremists have taken over the Democrat party in Seattle and elsewhere. Blue dog, moderate, even liberal Democrats are now labeled, “Alt right”, “white supremacist”, “white nationalist”, “fascist”, “Nazis”, “Republicans” and “conservatives” by these fringe activists.
Michael Maddux is a former office staffer of Seattle Council Member Teresa Mosqueda. He “resigned” at the end of 2018 after he targeted deputy Seattle Mayor Shefali Ranganathan, an Indian America Woman working in a Democrat Mayor’s administration, with a series of racially charged tweets like this one:
Even with the resignation, Maddux was still working with Mosqueda as late as February 2019 and with then Council Member, newly named Council President, Lorena Gonzalez.
If you look at Maddux’s Twitter handle, you will notice three arrows. The Three Arrows is a social-democratic political symbol first conceived for the social democrat-dominated Iron Front as a symbol of the social democratic resistance against Nazism in 1932. It became an official symbol of the Social Democratic Party during the parliamentary elections the same year that represented the resistance against Nazism, communism and reactionary conservatism. Most recently the symbol has been used within the Antifa movement. How ironic that these self described “anti fascists” in Antifa, who based their symbol on an anti socialist/communist group, now attack anyone who does not support their violent socialist/communist extremist agenda.
Antifa first gained national attention following the 2017 incident over the removal of a statue of General Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville, North Carolina. Since then, there have been many documented incidents of Antifa members assaulting, threatening and harassing people at events across North America. Their violent efforts to silence anyone who does not subscribe to their violent extremist socialist agenda have not been condemned by any of the socialists posing as Democrats they support.
The other night Maddux dropped off a present for Mosqueda’s new baby, an Iron Front Onesie featuring the Antifa/Iron Front 3 arrows symbol. Mosqueda posted a picture of the child in the outfit on Twitter and said:
Why is a sitting council member who is supposed to represent all Seattle constituents in a city-wide position, encouraging a violent domestic terrorist organization aimed at shutting down viewpoints they don’t agree with? Rumors are circulating that Mosqueda is considering a run for Seattle Mayor in 2021. While on the council, Mosqueda has been the most frequent ally of extreme socialist council members.
Kshama Sawant burst onto the scene by winning a seat on the Seattle city council in 2013 as a member of the radical Socialist Alternative. She was the first socialist to win a city-wide election in Seattle since 1916. Even though all of the major local Democrat parties endorsed her opponent, many prominent members of those local groups, including officers, endorsed Sawant. A rift formed in these local parties as activists and officers began handing out Sawant campaign material at party meetings and while door-knocking for other Democrat candidates. By the time of her re- election campaign in 2019, Sawant was endorsed by The King County Young Democrats, the 43rd Legislative District Democrats, 3 Democrat Seattle City Council members, 2 Democrat Washington State Senators and a long serving Democrat King County Council Member.
Recent elections in Seattle have been between liberal Democrats and far-left socialists identifying as Democrats. The 37th District Democrats, after a raucous meeting where members of the Democratic Socialist of America and the Socialist Alternative packed the house to get Sawant endorsed, could not come to a consensus. They eventually voted for a no endorsement in the race between Sawant and her liberal challenger, Egan Orion. Long-time local Democrats like Pat Murakami, who helped run President Obama’s campaign out of her home, were labelled as “conservatives” and passed over in favor of fringe left candidates.
Phil Tavel, a Jewish Democrat challenger to Sawant’s council ally, Council Member Lisa Herbold, was accused of “being supported by Nazis” by the Chair of the 34th District Democrats during an endorsement meeting of the group. Later in the evening a drink was thrown in a Tavel supporter’s face by the Chair’s partner.
Ann Davison Sattler, a long-time Democrat and former candidate for Seattle City Council, recently wrote an op-ed explaining that she is now switching to the Republican party.
“All my life I assumed that the Democratic Party believed in acceptance and tolerance, but that was not my experience in this race. Those claiming to be the most tolerant, through their political party affiliation, showed their intolerance to differing political thought and approaches to problems. They had to shame me and many others, including thousands of voters, for having such political thoughts. I say that is the opposite of tolerance and in fact harms our democracy more than a lot of other things. Claiming to have a virtue while doing the opposite is what should not be tolerated.”Ann Davison
The Democrat party no longer exists as we knew it. It has been taken over by fringe activists and violent socialists bent on the destruction of the free market economy. The average voter is so focused on the national elections, they are missing what is going on in their own neighborhoods. It is no longer enough to just vote.
To stop radical socialists, moderate Democrats need to get involved with their local parties and become officers. Local GOP groups in Democrat strongholds need to stop accepting the status quo of “unwinnable” districts. Engage new members in order to stop destructive policies like the war against the police department and the $15 minimum wage, which in Seattle, led to worker shifts being cut and replaced by automation.
It is the unengaged voter and the citizen who is not even registered that need to be reached in order to turn the tide. Local extremists are what is fueling and steering our national conversation, because so many are not engaged. We are seeing a movement to fundamentally change America. We can either sit by and do nothing or we can be part of the solution.
Tulsi Gabbard calls out The New York Times, CNN for their biased coverage of her
Tulsi Gabbard, the 38-year-old Iraq War veteran who continues to speak more sense than her party cares to entertain, blasted debate hosts CNN and The New York Times for their continuous unfair coverage of her.
“New York Times and CNN have also smeared veterans like myself for calling for an end to this regime-change war. Just two days ago, the NYT put out an article saying that I’m a Russian asset, and an Assad Apologist and all these different smears,” she continued to say “this morning a CNN commentator said on national television that I’m an asset of Russia,” calling the coverage “completely despicable.”
Tulsi has reason to be upset.
The “Russian Asset” bogeyman, whether directly applied or alluded to, is a sham, and a way to shut down contesting voices. The tactic, which started with President Trump’s (no) collusion scandal, made its way into Twitter and is frequently used across social media to shut down the other side of the conversation.
But if the stifling of Tulsi Gabbard’s started and ended with calling her a Russian asset, there wouldn’t be much to say here. The issue is that it’s not just talking heads on CNN who are interested in mischaracterizing her and shutting down her voice, it’s tech giants like Google and Twitter who’ve taken it upon themselves to do the same.
By what measures? Well, Gabbard is currently suing the multi-billion dollar goliath, claiming that they temporarily suspended her advertising account after the Democratic primary debates in June. The lawsuit accuses Google of violating the First Amendment, as well as suspending her Google Ads account, meaning that viewers of the debate who decided to Google her would not have her website show up as the advertised link.
Not just this, but Twitter had previously seen it fit to scrub Gabbard’s name from the trending tab when she laid into Kamala Harris for her shotty record. It was not until nearly 40 minutes after the debate that Tulsi’s name appeared in the trending tab.
The damage done by tech giants and biased media organizations is unquantifiable. But from what we know so far, Tulsi was the most Googled candidate on the debate stage again last night.
Tulsi Gabbard is an impressive politician, and in a field of democrat politicians looking to stand out from the crowd with varying degrees of identity politics, giving away free money, or simply getting by on name recognition alone, Tulsi stands out by having a level head.
That’s what makes the establishment afraid, and that’s why they want to silence her.
Ayanna Pressley’s identity politics will divide Democrats further
Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) has a great voice, and it is her own. She speaks for herself and her constituency, the good people of the Massachusetts 7th Congressional District. No one tells her what to say or how to say it. In a recent speech, excerpts of which were tweeted out, she told a cheering crowd:
We don’t need any more brown faces that don’t want to be a brown voice. We don’t need black faces that don’t want to be a black voice. We don’t need Muslims that don’t want to be a Muslim voice. We don’t need queers that don’t want to be a queer voice.
The idea is that a person needs to speak for their group identity. As she says, if you are black, speak for that group, and if you can’t speak for that group, don’t speak. Same goes for Muslims, queers, and presumably for anyone who has an identifiable identity. Pressley must believe that Asians should speak for all Asians, Puerto Ricans should speak for all Puerto Ricans, Haitians should speak for all Haitians. She must believe that any individual who shares characteristics with a larger group can, should, and must speak for the interests of that group at large.
Of course, there are some super-serious problems with that. Let’s break it down. This idea that individuals are obligated to speak for their assigned, identified group means that a group of people who share a common identifier all share the same interests. They don’t. This shows up over and over again, whether in the form of Log Cabin Republicans or Trump-supporting African Americans or pro-life women or lesbians who want to get the L out of LGBTQ. Is Pressley’s take on folks like these, who do not toe the party line of their group identity, that they should not speak? That their individual voices are unwelcome if they do not hold the perceived, progressive line of their identity group?
Her remarks ignore the very real diversity within identity groups, and assume that an identity determines a person’s perspective. It may inform it, but it doesn’t dictate it. Nor should it.
Who or what body is meant to determine what the group thinks? Is there to be a board of some kind that comes up with a list of perspectives that are acceptable for the group to agree? Who gets to decide what group thoughts the group should think?
Does Pressley believe she is only talking about marginalized group identities, or does this directive apply to those who are from majority identity groups as well? Should heterosexuals go out there and presume to speak for all heterosexuals? Should men speak for all men?
And that most disturbing of questions, given what we know about history, should white people be going out there and speaking for all white people? Do all white people have the same interests? As a white person, the answer is absolutely not, and obviously that’s for the best.
What equality means is not that individuals are beholden to their identity group, but to their own hearts and minds. In the case of intersectional identities, who gets to decide which group an individual must speak for? Is it the most marginalized? The one that’s more visible?
The inherent demand in Pressley’s remarks is that an individual must put their group identity ahead of their own wants, interests or ideas. It turns individuals into mouthpieces for ideology instead of people with their own agency, desires and concerns. Writers are hit with this kind of thing all the time.
When a black writer writes, they are asked more often than not their perspective on black identity politics. Same goes for Asian, Muslim, and Latinx writers. As a woman writer myself, I am asked to write on issues concerning women, even though my interests and research areas are broad, and extend well beyond feminism, women’s issues, or female identity issues.
Each person must speak for themselves, and not feel a pull to represent anyone they were not elected to represent.
Pressley was one of four congresswomen recently targeted by Trump in tweets, though not by name:
In response, she held a press conference with her fellow freshmen reps, Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI). In this press conference, she said that “despite the occupant of the White House attempts to marginalize us and to silence us, please know: we are more than four people. We ran on a mandate to advocate for and represent those left out and left behind. Our squad is big. Our squad includes any person committed to building a more equitable and just world.”
Those are words for the big tent, but digging into Pressley’s views on individuals’ responsibility to put group interests ahead of their own is divisive. It is a way to control the public narrative as a battle between identity groups, instead of what it is: an ongoing attempt by a vast and diverse citizenry to maintain a society of equals.
