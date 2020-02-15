Unhinged Bernie bro calls for blacklists of Bloomberg supporters
The left always eats itself. Not having learned anything from the past failures, leftist activists in the Bernie Sanders camp have opted to enforce purity policing efforts on their own community—this time against those who support Mike Bloomberg for President.
Bloomberg, who’s running for the Oval Office on the Democratic ticket alongside Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren, et al, has been the subject of massive controversy in recent days for his support of the highly criticized “stop and frisk” policy under his prior watch as mayor of New York City.
As The Post Millennial previously detailed, Bloomberg’s hypocrisy was laid to bare after comments he made in 2015 resurfaced amidst his efforts to reach out to African American progressives. His remarks about how the only way to stamp out gun violence in the city was to “throw [teenagers of colour] against the walls and frisk them” has earned him widespread condemnation.
David Klion, the outspoken former opinion editor of Al Jazeera America, current news editor of the progressive outlet Jewish Currents, and extremely online leftist, called upon his leftist comrades to place Bloomberg supporters on lists. Klion is a hardcore supporter of “democratic socialist” Bernie Sanders, whose campaigners have been exposed by Project Veritas for their support of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin.
“Libs who are flirting with Bloomberg should be aware that they are going on lists,” he wrote on a massively viral post. “Next time they pretend to care about racism or sexual harassment or really anything other than money and power, we will remember what they were doing right now and we will remind everyone.”
“It’s a mercy that we’re warning you now while you still have time to reconsider selling your souls,” he added. “You should be grateful.”
The post, which received upwards of 12K likes and 2.4K retweets went viral since it was posted on February 13. Calls from fellow progressives to tone down his rhetoric were met with a mixture of support and disagreement.
“They are irredeemable,” wrote Chapo Trap House host Virgil Texas.
Bitch Media cofounder and feminist advocate Andi Zeisler condemned Klion’s remarks. “Bloomberg is a monster who absolutely shouldn’t be in this race, but this tweet sucks,” she wrote.
You would think that after five years of blacklists and witch hunts, the “progressive” left would clue in that these tactics aren’t working.
If your Valentine’s Day plans fall through, there’s a Bernie Sanders phone sex line
I’ve been trying to get through to the Bernie phone sex hotline 1-833-NOT ME US all day, but I keep getting the busy signal. I’ve had to sate myself with the few videos on Instagram, because there’s nothing more progressive than a woman playing up her sex appeal to advocate for social justice.
In a take-off on the campy phone sex ads of yore, a woman lounges before a fire, writhing about in tiger print. With serious eye shadow, accompanied by a 70s beat, she gazes seductively into the camera.
“The best part of a fantasy,” she whispers breathlessly, stroking a rose across her cheek, “is someone there to share it with. Don’t you agree? My fantasy is Medicare for all. For just $27 you can make my fantasy a reality. Donate today. Feel the Bern.”
A blonde in leopard print holds a phone to her ear and coos to the viewer to “come closer. Closer. Closer. Closer. Okay, that’s fine. Sorry, I couldn’t see you so well. My prescription isn’t covered by my healthcare plan. But if you call and donate today, we could have a president that believes in Medicare for all. Don’t be shy. Do you feel the Bern? I sure do. And I should probably go get it checked out. Another reason why we all need healthcare. Call today, I’ll be waiting.”
Launched by comedian, writer and director Amber Schaefer, this campaign, released on Valentine’s Day, is meant to draw viewers in with a little comic sex appeal. Schaefer was also the brains behind The People’s Perfume campaign, another pro-Bernie ad. This was a take-off on the absurd perfume spots that show careless wealthy pretty people frolicking about in nature. The ad touts “Medicare for all,” and features a perfume bottle topped with a bobble-head Bernie.
Schaefer is also responsible for #HotGirlsForBernie, and is part of a group called Titsout4Bernie, in which women from both coasts team up on the best ways to do hot grassroots organizing for the 78-year-old Senator from Vermont. They want to show that his supporters aren’t just bros. Although, this kind of advertising might be just the thing to draw more bros to the cause.
Speaking to Refinery 29, Schaefer said “I wanted to make sure the ads feel luxurious. I think there’s a misconception about socialism that it means we can’t have nice things. I love nice clothes, I love designer clothes, I love perfume, I love lipstick. I also love talking about income inequality and prison reform. Democratic socialism is really just asking people not to economically oppress each other.”
Though her ads may be titilating, Schaefer definitely has the wrong idea about socialism. Socialism is not typically known as the political system that allows for everyone to have luxury. Instead, socialism advocates for equity, wherein everyone has the same things, and that has typically resulted in everyone having the same reduction in lifestyle as opposed to elevation.
Putting the word “democratic” in front of “socialism” doesn’t actually change anything. But it sure does sex it up a little. If only all the socialists in history facilitated lingerie limousine lipstick parties for the lumpenproletariat, maybe the gulags would have had more lasting power.
While Bernie supporters like Schaefer independently craft memes and campaigns in support of his socialist message, Mike Bloomberg has been paying influencers to make memes for him. Bloomberg, who will be officially entering the race come Super Tuesday on March 3, has jumped into the social media verse using the best tool he has on hand: his giant pile of cash.
After it was revealed that the new Bloomie memes were not naturally occurring, but a product of the campaign’s efforts, Instagram launched a new “branded content” tag that will show on posts made by paid influencers. To his credit, Bloomberg was not shy about owning the fact that he hired creators to create for his campaign.
The campaigns and their supporters know that the kind of typical political advertising that has been shown to date is inadequate in its reach and message. Quippy, sexy, fun, creative messaging across platforms is the only thing that many voters, especially young ones, are apt to pay attention to. Whether they care if those ads are naturally occurring from a creative supporter base or rise fully formed and funded by the campaigns themselves is yet to be seen.
For now, I’m gonna keep trying to dial the Bernie phone sex line, because there’s nothing more enticing than political pillow talk. Oops. The line’s still busy. I guess lots of people want to hear the erotic messaging of socialist ideology.
Bernie Sanders supporter released on bail after trying to burn down Republican office
A supporter of Bernie Sanders has attempted to burn down a GOP office in Eureka , California, according to the local ABC affiliate.
The Bernie supporter was arrested on a series of charges. He served just one day in jail before he was released back into the public on bail.
On February 8, in the early hours of the morning, police officers responded to a call about a man smashing windows. When the police arrived, they found the man on the Boardwalk. After this, however, he quickly fled on his bicycle which was plastered in Bernie stickers.
The man also stole a “Trump” political flag after he illegally entered the building. After breaking in, the man also threw a liquid chemical that the police determined to be flammable.
The Bernie supporter was soon found by the police and send to jail in lieu of a $25,000 bail. The man has now been released and is back on the streets.
Erin O'Toole pledges to protect Canadian history, says cancel culture is like 'cultural marxism'
Conservative leadership candidate Erin O’Toole has pledged to preserve Canadian history from cancel culture, saying that the “left has become so loud that it’s almost like a cultural marxism.”
Speaking to The Post Millennial, O’Toole went on to add that “they try and impose a viewpoint and attack those who disagree with that viewpoint … they really try to change and erase history when we should be embrace history and learn from it.”
O’Toole has been vocal in his opposition to cancel culture. In January, O’Toole took Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to task over his decision to remove Hector Langevin’s name from the Prime Minister’s Office.
Speaking on this subject with The Post Millennial, O’Toole said, “I was the one who took on Justin Trudeau for taking Hector Langevin’s name off of the Prime Minister’s Office—one of only two Francophone Father’s of Confederation.”
“He was involved in all of the conferences that led to Canada. Trudeau stripped his name off, which was just symbolism as opposed to actually tackling challenges facing Indigenous Canadians today,” he added.
In 2017, O’Toole also condemned the Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario (EFTO) for pushing to remove Sir John A. MacDonald’s name from schools.”
“All politicians are flawed,” said O’Toole. “But Sir John A. MacDonald did incredible things to forge together a new country here on the North American continent that has turned into the best country in the world in my view. We should be proud about that, and we should learn from it.”
“Whether it was people changing the words in our national anthem, taking down statues, I’ve been a voice that for many years has been fighting this fight against what we now know as cancel culture and I’m proud as a Conservative to have done that.”
The mob hits Broadway: young actress targeted for social media past
A promising young Broadway star has come under threat of cancellation after some of Twitter’s own Mean Girls discovered she was following “conservative” accounts on Twitter.
Laura Leigh Turner, an actress who recently landed the role of Karen on the Broadway adaptation of Mean Girls, is currently the subject of a Change.org petition demanding she be removed from the production for being allegedly “transphobic” and holding “pro-life” views.
On February 10, 2020, Twitter user @robbedsettos began screenshotting accounts which were followed by Turner’s account—which included Donald Trump, Ben Shapiro, Sean Hannity, and Fox News.
Turner, who follows 203 accounts on Twitter, was also found by The Post Millennial to be following Barack Obama, Vox, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, as well as some more benign accounts like IHOP and comedian Steve Carrell.
@robbedsettos’ thread continued on to call Turner a “bigot” for making what appeared to be a joke about agreeing with Donald Trump about the food at the Oklahoma State Fair in a post on Turner’s Instagram, where she shook hands with the President. A retweet by Turner of American Evangelical leader Beth Moore was also singled out and mocked.
Other Twitter users joined in to distribute the Change.org petition, such as @_tylerhaddad, who called Turner “transphobic scum.”
It is unclear what, if anything, Turner said which could be interpreted as “transphobic.” No tweets have been provided by any of Turner’s critics, including in the extended threats which have been populated outlining her supposedly “bigoted views” which relate to gender or trans politics. The Post Millennial was also unable to find any such statements, tweets, or Instagram posts by Turner. Additionally, other than following some pro-life accounts on social media, Turner has never issued a direct statement on any political position.
The cancel campaign against the nascent broadway star is yet another example of cancel culture, perpetuated by a legion of pseudonymous accounts—each vying for social credibility. Otherwise unknown users, when given a platform and the ability to signal boost one another, are a danger to every public personality.
The Post Millennial reached out to Laura Leigh Turner for comment, but did not receive a response by the time of publication.
Social Media