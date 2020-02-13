Trudeau willing to boost oil and gas in Africa while Canadian industry suffers 

There are some key things that we can agree on when it comes to paying taxes.

We pay to have roads.

We pay to have laws enforced.

Pretty simple stuff, without which society itself isn’t possible.

It’s part of a social contract that represents the basic legitimacy government has to demand our taxes in the first place.

But when those most basic things aren’t delivered, the whole thing starts to break down.

And that’s exactly what’s happening.

You’ve been watching the videos and listening to the coverage.

You’re seeing radical extremist protesters bragging about sabotaging national infrastructure.

You’re watching as trains are blocked, people are denied the ability to use the roads and highways to get to work.

You’re even seeing members of the B.C. Legislature being blocked from getting into the building by a rabid mob.

And there’s something you’re not seeing:

You’re not seeing the authorities step in and take action.

In fact, in some cases, the police have stood by and allowed illegal protests to continue, while arresting law-abiding Canadians who try and take down the illegal blockades.

And no, it’s not hyperbole to call the blockades illegal. It’s simply a fact.

There have been court injunctions making clear the protests violate the law, yet the police often stand by and do nothing.

Now, the issue here isn’t frontline police officers, who would certainly want to take action if they could. The issue is the politicians who have tied their hands by giving cover to the protesters, by refusing to stand for the rule of law, and by allowing the flood of foreign money into Canada that has caused this.

Those politicians are disloyal towards their own country and allowed foreign funded extremists to try and poison the minds of the Canadian people against our own energy industry.

So, as you and I are watching this breakdown of law and order and this inversion of right and wrong, more and more people are asking, “Why the hell are we paying taxes?”

If the roads we pay for can be taken over by radical extremists without consequence, if we are supposed to follow the laws but lawbreakers face no penalty, and if law-abiding people are punished for trying to take down illegal blockades, then regular taxpaying Canadians are being treated like suckers by those in power.

This is a disgrace.

It’s the total opposite of how things are supposed to be.

If this continues, and given the weakness of the cowardly political class it likely will, then there will be a further breakdown of law and order in this country, and any remaining legitimacy the government has will be justifiably ripped to shreds.