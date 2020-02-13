Trudeau willing to boost oil and gas in Africa while Canadian industry suffers
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has held discussions with the Senegalese President Macky Sall over a partnership that could offer “attractive growth potential” in the oil and gas sector for the West African country.
Justin Trudeau has been on a world tour in an attempt to garner support for a seat at the United Nation’s security council. Trudeau was in Africa last week, where he granted a $10 million package to empower African women.
Trudeau’s willingness to engage in foreign oil and gas projects may come as a surprise to Canadians who have seen the prime minister fail to intervene in illegal blockades over the building of a pipeline in Northern British Columbia.
On top of this, the Trudeau government has been accused of killing the Keystone XL pipeline by the Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, and created significant economic strife after delaying the construction of the TMX pipeline.
More recently, the Trudeau government has considered killing another energy project in Alberta: namely, the TeckMine oilsands project that could create 7,000 jobs for the province.
Senegal is currently revamping their economy to provide more opportunities to the oil and gas sectors within their country. This expansion will supposedly offer opportunities for Canadian energy firms, while not affecting the carbon targets of the Trudeau government in Canada.
The Trudeau government’s willingness to consider oil and gas expansions in Africa (a country that is noted for it’s poor record on human rights) whilst expressing a lukewarm attitude towards Canadian energy projects, may create a strong reaction back home.
BREAKING: Trudeau government offers to meet anti-pipeline protestors if they end rail blockade
The Trudeau government is attempting to end anti-pipeline protests that have led to rail service being delayed or cancelled across the country.
Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller has asked for a Saturday meeting with Mohawk protesters who claim to be supporting the Wet’suwet’en first nation and oppose the building of a pipeline in northern B.C.
All he asks in return is for them to stop their blockades.
City News 1130 reports that “the demonstrations are having a severe impact on the Canadian economy, according to Ryan Greer, senior director, transportation and infrastructure policy with the Canadian Chamber of Commerce.
‘They’re losing sales, curtailing production and having to make challenging business decisions … It’s up to government to take charge here and demonstrate that Canada is a reliable supply-chain partner that the rule of law will be enforced.'”
The blockade of the Toronto, Ottawa Montreal corridor is a response to the raid of an anti-pipeline camp in Northern British Columbia that was fighting against the building of a pipeline on Wet’suwet’en territory.
Despite the blockade and the protests being held across the nation, the Wet’suwet’en Tribal Council supports the pipeline project.
Radical blogs are instructing activists on how to sabotage Canada's train tracks
Left-wing blogs have been offering instructions and maps during the #ShutDownCanada protests on how to blockade and destroy train tracks and other pieces of Canada’s infrastructure, according to True North.
Two websites in particular, these being North Shore and Warrior Up, have instructed demonstrators how to damage Canada’s pipelines, roads and railways.
In some of North Shore’s posts, for instance, they told their readers to stand in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en tribe by destroying train tracks. In this article, the author makes it perfectly clear that he wants to damage Canada’s economy at large.
More absurdly, however, the article then went on to instruct the reader on how to compose a chemical mixture that destroys steel rail tracks—taking particular care to describe how not to leaving fingerprint or DNA evidence.
The far-left blog Warrior Up also gave instructions on how to sabotage the Canadian economy. The website describes itself as a how-to-guide for “for anarchists and other rebels carrying out actions against the economy of death.”
Warrior Up went on to say that they were calling on “all warriors and revolutionaries around the world to immediately orient themselves around blockading infrastructure.”
“Collectives must research infrastructure to find the most vulnerable chokepoints and get organized to block them in effective ways,” it adds.
BREAKING: Deputy PM blocked from entering Halifax City Hall by anti-pipeline protestors
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs Chrystia Freeland was blocked at both doors from entering Halifax city hall by anti-pipeline protestors.
Videos posted on Twitter by protestor Sakura Saunders were posted onto the platform in the early afternoon, showing the city hall building “occupied in solidarity with #Wetsuweten struggle.”
This isn’t the first occupation that Freeland has faced from protestors of this same cause. Last month, climate activists disrupted the office of the deputy prime minister in an attempt to pressure the Liberal government into halting a controversial pipeline project that is set to go through Wet’suwet’en First Nation territory.
A total of 19 activists from Climate Justice Toronto occupied Freeland’s constituency office with signs that read “No violence against Indigenous people” and “No trespassing on Wet’suwet’en land.”
“Chrystia Freeland did not answer at all,” said Dafna Cohen, a protestor, to CTVNews.ca. “We really hope that she got the message clear, but we will continue and continue to be in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en.”
The blockade is the latest of a number of blockades by anti-pipeline protestors. Just yesterday, video emerged from the B.C. legislature of BC press gallery secretary and Global News journalist Richard Zussman being denied entry from the building by anti-pipeline activists.
They also blocked British Columbian politicians from entering the building.
The video was posted from the province late Tuesday morning, eventually showing video of politicians entering the building with the help of security personnel.
Protestors have recently left Canada in a full halt, as Via Rail trains and cargo trains were stopped by blockades throughout Ontario. Initially.
Additionally, anti-pipeline protestors took over the offices of the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, Carolyn Bennett, in downtown Toronto on Monday.
On Wednesday, Via Rail announced that interrupted train services would resume in roughly 36 hours, once solidarity blockades were removed.
On Wednesday, Marie-Anna Murat, a spokesperson for the company said, “Via Rail is working with the infrastructure owner on the specifics of the resumption of service which is estimated to take at least 36 hours from the time the line is cleared.”
The company announced on Tuesday that all services from Via Rail will be cancelled from Toronto-Ottawa and Toronto-Montreal until Thursday.
Why the hell are we paying taxes?
There are some key things that we can agree on when it comes to paying taxes.
We pay to have roads.
We pay to have laws enforced.
Pretty simple stuff, without which society itself isn’t possible.
It’s part of a social contract that represents the basic legitimacy government has to demand our taxes in the first place.
But when those most basic things aren’t delivered, the whole thing starts to break down.
And that’s exactly what’s happening.
You’ve been watching the videos and listening to the coverage.
You’re seeing radical extremist protesters bragging about sabotaging national infrastructure.
You’re watching as trains are blocked, people are denied the ability to use the roads and highways to get to work.
You’re even seeing members of the B.C. Legislature being blocked from getting into the building by a rabid mob.
And there’s something you’re not seeing:
You’re not seeing the authorities step in and take action.
In fact, in some cases, the police have stood by and allowed illegal protests to continue, while arresting law-abiding Canadians who try and take down the illegal blockades.
And no, it’s not hyperbole to call the blockades illegal. It’s simply a fact.
There have been court injunctions making clear the protests violate the law, yet the police often stand by and do nothing.
Now, the issue here isn’t frontline police officers, who would certainly want to take action if they could. The issue is the politicians who have tied their hands by giving cover to the protesters, by refusing to stand for the rule of law, and by allowing the flood of foreign money into Canada that has caused this.
Those politicians are disloyal towards their own country and allowed foreign funded extremists to try and poison the minds of the Canadian people against our own energy industry.
So, as you and I are watching this breakdown of law and order and this inversion of right and wrong, more and more people are asking, “Why the hell are we paying taxes?”
If the roads we pay for can be taken over by radical extremists without consequence, if we are supposed to follow the laws but lawbreakers face no penalty, and if law-abiding people are punished for trying to take down illegal blockades, then regular taxpaying Canadians are being treated like suckers by those in power.
This is a disgrace.
It’s the total opposite of how things are supposed to be.
If this continues, and given the weakness of the cowardly political class it likely will, then there will be a further breakdown of law and order in this country, and any remaining legitimacy the government has will be justifiably ripped to shreds.
