Trending

17 Feb 2020

Blog Post

Trudeau has no answers when asked about anti-pipeline protestors
Canadian News

Trudeau has no answers when asked about anti-pipeline protestors 

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz, 20 mins ago 2 min read  

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s answers, when asked about what he was doing to deal with anti-pipeline protestors, has barely updated—despite Monday being the 12th day of the #ShutDownCanada protests.

Across the country, “Wet’suwet’en solidarity protests” have halted Canadian cargo and passenger trains, and have frequently blocked streets and highways, throwing a major wrench into Canada’s economy.

Tags #canada #Trudeau
Extended Readings(4)

Related posts

©Copyright 2019 The Post Millennial