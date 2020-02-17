Trending

CN Rail forced to lay off employees as anti-pipeline protests continue
Sam McGriskin, 50 mins ago 3 min read  

On Thursday, an announcement was made by CN Rail that it is ceasing operations of its whole network east of Toronto due to ongoing pipeline protests close to Belleville, Ont. Eastern Canada staff are now being laid off as a result according to CBC News.

This comes after VIA Rail has cancelled over 400 trains throughout the country and has affected more than 83,000 passengers.

