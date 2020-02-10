Trudeau avoids questions on Alberta oil sands mine being possibly killed
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that the government is going through a process to determine whether the Teck Frontier Mine is in the national interest, according to Global News.
When a reporter asked the prime minister if he knew how devastating the cancelation of this project would be to Alberta’s economy, Trudeau responded, “I understand that it is a project that has a lot of people reflecting on the choice that we’re about to make.”
“We are taking this responsibility seriously,” Trudeau added, “to make a decision that is in the national interest.”
The Teck Frontier Mine is a multi-billion dollar project, located in Alberta’s oilsands, that could employ some 7,000 workers during constuction and 2,500 workers once the project is completed—giving some much needed relief to Alberta’s starved economy.
Finance Minister Bill Morneau is considering an “aid package” to Alberta if the Federal Government decides not to follow through with the Teck Frontier Mine.
“I would never think to characterize this as anything other then creating opportunities,” said Morneau. “Alberta is a province where we have great entrepreneurs who have built a strong economy and I think what we need to do is address the economy as challenged right now and create a path forward that will have hope for this generation and the next generation. I look at it very differently.”
The Teck Frontier Mine has created a great deal of contention from within the Liberal caucus, with some Liberal MPs calling for Trudeau to block the project. It has also sparked protests across the country. In Belleville, for example, First Nation protesters blocked train tracks for four straight days, stopping all trains between Ottawa, Toronto, and Montreal.
As well as this, a dozen protesters blocked access to Vancouver’s Delta Port and would not leave until the RCMP left the Wet’suwet’en territory. Hundreds of dock workers could not be paid until the First Nation protesters left.
BREAKING: Police arrest 33 anti-pipeline activists who blocked BC port
Police have arrested 33 anti-pipeline activists who have blockaded the Port of Vancouver over the development of a pipeline in Northern British Columbia, according to the CBC.
Protestors blocked Hastings and Clark so that no workers or vehicles could get through.
The police were enforcing an injunction that granted the officers to clear the site. This follows 21 arrests made by the police over the weekend who were blocking workers from accessing the site.
Before the police made these arrests, they made it clear over a loudspeaker that they had an injunction and would arrest protestors who continued to break it.
After this, police began to remove the barriers that the protestors had constructed. The port is now open to workers and vehicles.
Demonstrators blocked two other port entrances in Vancouver. They also blocked the Delta Port, where fourteen protestors were arrested by the police.
The protest remained broadly peaceful, although some bottles were thrown into the crowd. The protestors are allowed to continue, so long that they remain on the sidewalk.
There have been numerous protests across Canada in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en protestors. In Belleville, Ontario, for example, protestors blocked the rail lines forcing all trains and freights between Ottawa, Toronto, and Montreal to be cancelled.
The police also have an injunction to clear protestors from the tracks in Belleville.
Anti-pipeline protestors shut down train travel for fourth day
Environmental activists have blocked train tracks for the fourth day now, blocking passenger and freight trains between Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa, according to CTV News.
The train blockade started last week on Thursday. This was in response to similar protests in Northern British Columbia against the building of a pipeline on Wet’suwet’en territory. Despite the protests, the Wet’suwet’en Tribal Council and most hereditary chiefs support the pipeline project.
In a statement on Twitter, Via Rail said that protestors were blocking the tracks near Bellville, Ontario—causing routes to be cancelled between Ottawa, Toronto, and Montreal.
As well as this, Via Rail has said that none of the routes that have been affected by this protest will be running until the protests have been resolved—casting thousands of commuters schedules into disarray.
Despite this, Via Rail has promised to refund all tickets that have been affected by these on-going protests.
These protestors are attacking Via Rail due to their perceived involvement in transporting pipeline material to British Columbia for the construction of the pipeline.
It is so far unclear as to when these protestors will be removed. The Canadian National Railway has been granted an injunction to clear the environmental protestors from the tracks so that normal commuting can continue.
Why Justin Trudeau is already a failed PM
Whether you like Stephen Harper or not, one thing that we can agree on is that national unity concerns evaporated while he was in office.
For most of his time in office, Harper was popular in the West, divisive in much of Ontario, and unpopular in Quebec.
That was mirrored in the Conservatives electoral results between 2004 and 2015, with their support base always being in the West, combined with wins when they could increase their support in Ontario, and once in a while doing okay in Quebec when things aligned perfectly.
Yet, take note of what didn’t happen.
Even when Harper and the Conservatives were unpopular in Quebec, separatist sentiment didn’t rise.
In fact, support for Quebec separatism collapsed during Harper’s time in office, with the PQ narrowly winning one election, then getting crushed, then being basically superseded by a nationalist but not separatist party.
Quebec separatism was dealt a crippling blow during Harper’s time in office, and the reason it happened is quite simple.
Harper respected provincial jurisdiction and encouraged the growth of key Quebec industries.
Harper generally stayed out of Quebec’s business, didn’t interfere with provincial matters, and pushed for the growth of all sectors of Canada’s economy, including Quebec’s aerospace sector.
Even when Quebeckers didn’t like Harper, they felt he wasn’t actively against them.
As a result, many Quebeckers felt it was possible to succeed within Canada, even under a leader that wasn’t popular in their province.
And that brings us to Justin Trudeau.
Some establishment pundits claim the rise of separatist sentiment in Alberta and the West is simply because Justin Trudeau is unpopular.
But if that was true, separatist sentiment in Quebec would have surged because of Harper’s unpopularity.
And as we know, that didn’t happen.
So it’s not about Trudeau being unpopular.
It’s about the very real perception that Trudeau and his government are actively opposed to Alberta’s key industry.
The Trudeau Liberals are clearly more interested in global virtue-signalling than they are in supporting a key industry in our country. Yet, they continue to express support for industries like the auto sector and aerospace sector that use tons of oil and gas, and just so happen to be in the electoral battlegrounds of Ontario and Quebec.
So, we can see exactly what’s going on:
Alberta and the Western Canadian energy sector are being unfairly singled out by the government, and the resulting rise in anger and separatist sentiment is no surprise.
On Twitter, Anthony Furey summed things up well:
“It’s absurd to filter a decision on #TeckFrontier through emissions targets that we all know are just idealistic posturing. What serious politician does something silly like that to their own country and economy??”
This is why Justin Trudeau is already a failed prime minister.
A leader is supposed to serve their own nation, their own people above all else. In Canada, that means ensuring that each region and province is free and supported in the development of their own core industries.
When that happens, it’s actually very easy to keep Canada together, as Stephen Harper showed.
Yet, instead of serving all Canadians, Justin Trudeau is deliberately dividing our nation, putting international elitist opinion above the unity and prosperity of our country.
Now, because of Justin Trudeau’s failure, Canada’s unity is crumbling, and our nation is at serious risk of irrevocably breaking apart.
WATCH: Anti-pipeline protestors scream on train tracks as rail blockade continues
Extinction Rebellion and anti-pipeline protestors staged a “primal scream” in Toronto on Saturday as they continued to block train travel. They are protesting the raid and arrests on an anti-pipeline camp in northern B.C. on Thursday.
The protest leader rallied the activists to scream loud and long enough to “kill” the giant puppet “pipeline snake” that was brought to the protest. “When we scream loud enough and long enough, she will die a most deserving death and we will have won,” the protest leader instructed.
The goal of blocking the trains is to prevent pipeline materials from being shipped out west.
This is the latest in a series of actions taken by anti-pipeline protestors to express their anger over an early morning raid and a number of arrests at an anti-pipeline camp on Thursday.
GO Transit had to suspend service on the Barrie line as a result. The group claimed during the protest that they were blocking pipeline materials.
