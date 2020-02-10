Anti-pipeline protestors shut down train travel for fourth day
Environmental activists have blocked train tracks for the fourth day now, blocking passenger and freight trains between Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa, according to CTV News.
The train blockade started last week on Thursday. This was in response to similar protests in Northern British Columbia against the building of a pipeline on Wet’suwet’en territory. Despite the protests, the Wet’suwet’en Tribal Council and most hereditary chiefs support the pipeline project.
In a statement on Twitter, Via Rail said that protestors were blocking the tracks near Bellville, Ontario—causing routes to be cancelled between Ottawa, Toronto, and Montreal.
As well as this, Via Rail has said that none of the routes that have been affected by this protest will be running until the protests have been resolved—casting thousands of commuters schedules into disarray.
Despite this, Via Rail has promised to refund all tickets that have been affected by these on-going protests.
These protestors are attacking Via Rail due to their perceived involvement in transporting pipeline material to British Columbia for the construction of the pipeline.
It is so far unclear as to when these protestors will be removed. The Canadian National Railway has been granted an injunction to clear the environmental protestors from the tracks so that normal commuting can continue.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Anti-pipeline protestors shut down train travel between Toronto and Montreal
Train travel between Toronto, Ottawa, and Montreal has been shut down by anti-pipeline protestors near Belleville.
The news outlet @kingstonist tweeted: “Via Rail confirms that regional train travel has been cancelled, with no alternate arrangements, as a result of #Wetsuweten solidarity demonstrations in Tyendinaga Territory. #ygk”
CN Rail announced that police were covering the situation. Freight and passenger trains are currently affected.
CN told outlets in an email statement that “train movements are currently stopped and we are monitoring the situation.”
Protestors began protesting on rail lines near Tyrndinaga, Ontario roughly 253 kilometres from Ottawa.
Earlier today, RCMP raided an anti-pipeline camp in northern B.C. At least four people were arrested according to the protestors.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
B.C. First Nation ordered to pay $30,000 after "white bastard" comment
The Canadian Human Rights Tribunal has ruled that a B.C First Nation to pay $30,000 after its chief referred to a woman councillor a “white bastard.”
According to a new report by Blacklock’s, the Nee Tahi Buhn Indian Band of Burns Lake, B.C. must pay the fine after Chief Raymond Morris wrote “I resign. F*cking white bastards run it” in an email.
Blacklock’s reports that the “remarks targeted Councilor Hayley Nielsen, who had status under the Indian Act though her father was Caucasian. A tearful Nielsen told the Tribunal she was so upset she resigned from the Band Council in 2017 and filed a complaint under the Canadian Human Rights Act … The Band was also ordered to draft an anti-harassment policy, and ensure councillors undergo sensitivity training.”
The Tribunal wrote that “Morris’ vulgar comments, specifically the terms ‘white bastard’, are outrageous.”
Morris and his lawyer were not present at the ruling.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Highlights of Métis Week in Alberta
Remembrance Day has just passed, but the gratitude we bestow our veterans’ continues year round. Tales of their untold bravery are passed down in song and legend, and their sacrifices immortalized in the freedoms we cherish today.
As we reach the end of Métis Week in Alberta, we are conscious of the historical struggles faced by our Métis veterans. The pathway to recognition hasn’t been easy.
Nevertheless, here we are. And today, we stand by those–living and since passed–who fought to defend this land we proudly call home.
The raising of Métis flags in cities, towns and hamlets across the province, starting in Beaumont, pays homage to their patriotism and the lessons of their generation. The need to come together, regardless of creed, nationality, or where you come from holds in pursuant of reconciliation.
Raised on Nov. 14, the move honours the Métis for their part in shaping the region’s heritage. While the flag is set to come down Monday, a representative to Beaumont took to social media, stating, “[the flag] is currently on a temporary flag pole. We will be looking for a permanent home for the flag within City Hall.”
And in honour of that permanence, recognizing the contributions of figures like Bertha Clark-Jones, Theo Fleury, and Louis Riel remind us never to take life for granted. And in the case of the latter, the fleeting sense of unity in the face of western alienation.
Canada’s indigenous communities deserve more recognition
From the Cree code-talkers to the Métis veterans’ activists, strides were made after decades of hardship. Recognition for their sacrifices became a reality.
The unique role indigenous Canadians filled during the war effort proved indispensable. The Alberta Cree code-talkers, for example, improved Allied communications, where orders could be spoken and translated by a network of Cree code-talkers without fear of enemy intrusion.
While Ottawa recently issued an apology for its past treatment of Métis veterans, their $30-million pledge to recognize their contributions was highly regarded as a step in the right direction.
In the spirit of reconciliation, here is a notable example of those contributions.
Activists and Cree-Métis veteran Bertha Clark-Jones advocated for recognizing the pivotal role the Métis had during the Second World War. She dedicated part of her post-service career to guarantee fair treatment to indigenous and Métis veterans.
Bertha also helped open Nistawoyou, an indigenous friendship centre, which allows men and women living in Canada’s north to find work. She had also worked on the centre’s housing committees and also volunteered at NewStart, which provided educational upgrading programs to the northern communities.
The most profound impact she had was in her co-founding of the Voice of Alberta Native Women’s Society, which was one of the first equal rights organizations for both status and non-status native women. Under Bertha’s presidency, the Native Women’s Society also focused on helping indigenous foster children find foster parents within their communities. An issue overlooked before Bertha’s efforts.
Premier Kenney took to social media on Aboriginal Veterans Day to recognize her achievements as a proud Métis Albertan.
Coming together to defend one’s land, in spite of our differences, provides society with the moral fibre to embrace progress and leave no man, woman or child behind.
And that effectuates the spirit of Riel, who has since been rehabilitated and called a “statesman” by Ottawa’s mayor.
Theo Fleury honours Riel‘s memory
Stanley Cup winner and renowned Métis author Theo Fleury spoke to his on-and-off-the-ice struggles at a recent Edmonton event. Fleury, who is also an Olympic gold medalist, touched on having the balance and the ability to be vulnerable.
In an emotional speech, the Métis icon states, “I wanted to end my life. Not because I wanted to die, but because I was completely exhausted from living in emotional pain for the majority of my life.”
“I tried everything to get rid of this pain and suffering. And, I remember having the gun in my mouth. I remember the gun rattling against my teeth, and I remember what it tasted like, as it sat there for quite a long time.”
“At the moment of truth, I had this random thought inside my head: You never quit anything in your life. Why are you quitting now?”
Upon this realization, Fleury threw the gun into the desert, put his New Mexico property up for sale and returned home to Calgary two weeks later.
He attributes spending time with family and fellow Flames’ Alumni to help him get back on his feet.
“I chose to live, but I had no clue how to live life on life’s terms. All I knew was how to cope–happy, mad, sad–and I certainly knew how to make it go away.
Today, he resides in Calgary, as an outspoken advocate of Alberta, calling out the federal Liberals lack of fairness towards the province.
Lest We Forget: the Métis stand tall amidst growing concerns of identity theft
With concerns emerging on indigenous identity theft, attributed mostly to the “Eastern Métis movement,” Canada’s “Aboriginal Identity Population” rose sharply between 2011 and 2016. With the population increasing by 19.5 percent over that span, Indigenous claims to sovereignty and self-determination are under threat by the phenomena of “response mobility.”
In Nova Scotia, experts have indicated that the shift away from one’s “white identity” is commonplace amongst locals. Through “aspirational ascent”, fake claims of indigeneity created over 50 indigenous organizations, provoking genuine concerns from many outside the Métis community.
Being Métis is not something we aspire to be. It is who we are. We embrace our heritage and aspire for greatness. We uplift those around us and seek togetherness over division. But taking another’s identity and assuming it as one’s own appropriates the historical struggles many fought and succumbed too.
Whether intentional or not, author and associate professor of Social Justice and Community Studies at Saint Mary’s University Darryl Leroux made a note of the “raceshifting” trend amongst Nova Scotia’s population.
Groups like the Eastern Woodlands Métis Nation are part of the problem. They’re fraudulent states Leroux says.
Per a CBC article, members of this “new Métis [Nation]” have used status cards to receive tax exemptions on cars and gas, sparking outrage and a subsequent probe into the matter.
Having amassed a membership base north of 30,000, Statistics Canada has indicated the number of self-identifying Métis in Nova Scotia rose 125 per cent in the decade preceding 2016.
Cheryl Maloney, a Mi’kmaw activist and Cape Breton University political science professor, states, “They’re trying to be viewed as Métis under the Constitution, and to have rights and benefits [as Métis people].” Rejecting their identity is not ‘exclusive’ or ‘mean-spirited,’ it is merely the just thing to do, especially for those no longer with us to speak against the whitewashing of Métis culture.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Swan River: Questions of voting rights continue to plague First Nations
Despite the 1999 Supreme Court ruling that granted equal voting rights to both on and off-reserve band members, the issue of who can vote and run for office on a reserve continues to create strife amongst First Nation communities.
In the Alberta Treaty Eight territory region Swan River, this issue has recently come to a head with a dispute between the local Chief, Council and Shauna Jean, an off-reserve member who wants to run for the position of Chief.
She and her brother, Rob Houle, who was nominated to run for councillor but also lives off-reserve, both had their applications denied by the electoral officer because of some existing codes in the local band electoral code that seem to prohibit their candidacy because of their living location, despite the Supreme Court’s ruling.
The Chief and Council argue that since Swan River is a section 10 band, they have complete control over their membership list and voting restriction, and therefore have no obligation to all off-reserve members the right to vote and run for office.
However, given the murky nature of the bands current set of elections codes in this particular area, a review has been commissioned and is underway presently.
Meanwhile, Houle spoke to The Post Millennial via email.
“Me and my sister have been involved in a legal battle with our band following the denial of our nominations during the recent election. Our band has an outdated election code which requires residency before being eligible for nomination. This requirement has been struck down in the courts numerous times, most recently in Cardinal v Bigstone, and is currently also being challenged in Sucker Creek,” said Houle.
“What makes it even more troubling, is that in the case of our band, 75% of our membership reside off-reserve, yet are not reflected in the elected leadership. Many off-reserve concerns remain unaddressed and there exist few programs for off-reserve members. Our council has been challenged on the fact that they are discriminating against their off-reserve members, and continue to enforce archaic Indian Act policy.”
This is the conundrum many off-reserve band members find themselves in if they want to return to band life and help contribute to their communities by running for elected office. Many of these people leave the reserve in their late teens to seek out a better education or a job opportunity in the broader public. However, when they have succeeded and put themselves in a position where they are able to help their fellow band members upon their return, all too often they are stymied by local regulations that don’t reflect the Supreme Court’s decision.
The federal government has historically been hesitant to get involved in these issues, usually deferring to the courts to sort out these complicated matters. In this case, the Jeans and Swan River are fighting this through the courts.
Just last year, another Alberta First Nation, Bigstone Cree, went through a similar process which ended up with a court ruling that sided with off-reserve members and gave them the right to vote and run for office.
In Bigstone’s case, approximately half of their members live off-reserve. The Jeans are hoping that with 75% of Swan River’s population living off-reserve, they can achieve a similar result.
Social Media