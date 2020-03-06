Tim Hortons suspends use of reusable cups due to coronavirus concerns
On Friday, Tim Hortons announced that it will not be accepting reusable cups to avoid the spread of the novel coronavirus.
In the statement, the company announced that it would use the “temporary approach” after receiving feedback from customers and the franchise owner according to Global News.
“Though health officials have not recommended any changes to current procedures, after listening to our restaurant owners and comments from our guests, we are going to pause on accepting reusable cups at this time,” the company said in a statement.
The company added that it will also be “sourcing extra gloves, hand sanitization gel and other essential cleaning materials should we need them in the coming months.”
The company has almost 4,000 stores throughout Canada and is taking extra precautions after more cases begin to emerge in Canada. The move comes after Starbucks announced a similar decision on Wednesday.
Tim Hortons will also be suspending the distribution of close to two million reusable cups that it was planning to give to customers starting March 10 to begin the company’s annual Roll up the Rim season.
“For any guest that brings a reusable cup to our restaurants and purchases a hot beverage scanning their Tims Rewards card or app, we will honour the three digital rolls described in our campaign, however, the guest will be provided their beverage in a recyclable paper cup,” the statement continued.
More companies such as Second Cup Coffee and Starbucks are beginning to join the trend.
Since March 5 there have been 45 confirmed cases of the virus which has now surpassed 100,000 cases worldwide.
Recent Ontario coronavirus case stems from trip to Las Vegas
A recent case of coronavirus in Ontario involves a patient who recently returned from Las Vegas according to provincial health officials, there are few details released so far however a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Health is said to provide an update this afternoon according to Global News.
Las Vegas would be an easy city for the virus to spread with people in casinos touching the same cards and poker chips at a high transaction rate.
This will be Ontario’s 24th case of COVID-19, all of whom had recently been travelling outside of the country or were at least in close contact with someone who did. So far, four of the patients have since been cleared of the illness.
British Columbia reported the country’s first case of community transmission last night, with officials confirming eight new cases.
One Vancouver woman has been diagnosed with coronavirus despite having not left the country nor having had contact with anyone else who was already diagnosed with the virus.
The risk of COVID-19 continues to remain low for Canadians, according to health officials.
Health officials in Ontario, British Columbia and across Canada have said the risk posed by COVID-19 in this country remains low, however, they have been preparing for weeks for a possible outbreak.
Originating in China, now Iran, South Korea and Italy are all currently facing serious outbreaks of the coronavirus.
A full interactive map of the coronavirus’s spread can be found here.
There are a total of 49 confirmed or presumptive cases of coronavirus in Canada with Ontario having over two dozen, British Columbia having 21, Quebec with two cases, and Alberta reporting its first presumptive case last night.
Trudeau not yet considering travel restrictions for Canada amidst coronavirus
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is advising the public to stay calm amidst the coronavirus epidemic, which has now infected close to 100,000 worldwide.
Trudeau said on Thursday that “knee-jerk reactions” like closing Canadian borders to foreign nationals coming from infected areas weren’t currently in consideration.
“We’re going to stay focused on doing the things that actually matter: on empowering Canadians to make the right decisions for their own health, for their families’ health, listening to experts, working to co-ordinate with health authorities across the country, including in all provinces and territories and ensuring that our response is active and up to date every step of the way.”
Elsewhere in the world, Australia has banned travelers from South Korea who aren’t Australian citizens/permanent residents, as well as travelers from China and Iran, as the country deals with the 55 cases within their borders. Turkey has border restrictions in place as well.
Trudeau, though, has decided not to follow Australia’s lead on the matter.
“We know that keeping Canadians safe needs to be done in the right way and we’re going to keep doing the things that actually keep Canadians safe,” he said. “There is a lot of misinformation out there, there is a lot of knee-jerk reaction that isn’t keeping people safe, that is having real challenging impacts on communities and on community safety.”
So far, Canada has put out a travel warning to Iran due to the virus, as all non-essential travel is strongly advised against.
Chief of Iranian Revolutionary Guard makes unevidenced claims that coronavirus outbreak may be due to US 'biological invasion'
The head of the Revolutionary Guards in Iran has made the claim that the outbreak of coronavirus may be a biological attack on China and Iran by the United States according to the Daily Mail.
When addressing a crowd in Kerman on Thursday, Hossein Salami said that the outbreak in Iran, “may be the product of the American biological invasion.”
Salami did not provide any evidence to support his claims about the virus, which scientists believe was transferred from animals to humans last year in China.
“We will win in the fight against the virus, which may be the product of the American biological invasion, which first spread to China and then to Iran and the rest of the world,” he said.
“Today the country is engaged in a biological battle,” said Salami, according to a ISNA news agency. “Even today, we will win, even in the fight against the virus. The U.S. must know that if it did it, [the virus] will return to it.”
Theories like these are common among the Islamic Revolutionary Guard and has become more usual since the death of Quassem Soleimani, which was a result of U.S. drone strike in January.
On Tuesday, it was also suggested by Gholam Reza Jalali, an Iranian civil defence chief, that the outbreak of the virus is a “biological attack” against the Iran and China.
There are still scientific investigations under way on the virus, though there is no evidence to show that it was deliberately manufactured. The origin of the virus, which emerged from near a seafood market the city of Wuhan, in China, is still unknown.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said, “Early on, many of the patients at the epicenter of the outbreak in Wuhan had some link to a large seafood and live animal market, suggesting animal-to-person spread.”
“Later, a growing number of patients reportedly did not have exposure to animal markets, indicating person-to-person spread.”
There were 15 deaths announced in Iran Today, bringing the total number to 107. Iran has the highest reported death toll outside of China. There were 591 cases of coronavirus reported by the Islamic republic, which brings the total number to 3,513.
Many suspect that the figures provided by the regime are lower than the actual numbers.
Brian Hook, U.S. Special Representative for Iran and Senior Policy Advisor to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, told European reporters that “Iran lied to its own people about the coronavirus.”
“It told them it was not anything to worry about but at the same time the virus was spreading throughout Iran.”
There is also a shortage of medical equipment, face masks, and ventilators in Iran, and Friday prayers have been canceled in the country’s major cities for a few weeks running.
Health minister Saeed Namaki noted that “Schools and universities will be closed until the end” of the school year.
“People should not consider this as an opportunity to go traveling,” said Namaki. “They should stay home and take our warnings seriously.”
“This virus is highly contagious. It is a serious matter, do not joke about it.”
According to Namaki, the country has started implementing a national plan to fight the virus and will start in the locations most affected by it. “Our method is not going into homes,” Namaki said. “We can use digital communications and ultimately the telephone. So we don’t see a reason to go to the doors of peoples’ homes.”
World Health Organization members recently landed in Tehran to assess the situation.
Starbucks REFUSING to serve customers with reusable mugs due to coronavirus
Starbucks is temporally refusing to serve customers who bring in their own reusable mugs over fears that they may be spreading coronavirus, according to the CBC.
Starbucks is bringing in multiple new policies which intend to combat the virus, however, their stance on using only single-use mugs is sure to be contentious, owing to their effect on the environment.
Starbucks has over 1,400 chains in Canada and this policy will be in place at all of them.
So far, Canada has a total of 31 cases, with 1 person in Quebec, 8 people in British Columbia, and 22 in Ontario.
These cases are reportedly travel-related, and those who have been diagnosed with the virus have been quarantined.
All those who have been infected tend to be middle-aged or elderly. The new cases in Toronto, for example, were between the ages of 40 and 70. Young people, then, can let out a sigh of breath.
So far, the coronavirus epidemic has affected 89,000 people around the world. 3,000 have been declared dead.
