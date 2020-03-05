Starbucks REFUSING to serve customers with reusable mugs due to coronavirus
Starbucks is temporally refusing to serve customers who bring in their own reusable mugs over fears that they may be spreading coronavirus, according to the CBC.
Starbucks is bringing in multiple new policies which intend to combat the virus, however, their stance on using only single-use mugs is sure to be contentious, owing to their effect on the environment.
Starbucks has over 1,400 chains in Canada and this policy will be in place at all of them.
So far, Canada has a total of 31 cases, with 1 person in Quebec, 8 people in British Columbia, and 22 in Ontario.
These cases are reportedly travel-related, and those who have been diagnosed with the virus have been quarantined.
All those who have been infected tend to be middle-aged or elderly. The new cases in Toronto, for example, were between the ages of 40 and 70. Young people, then, can let out a sigh of breath.
So far, the coronavirus epidemic has affected 89,000 people around the world. 3,000 have been declared dead.
How you react to the coronavirus threat is up to you
Rumours and fears about the Covid-19 coronavirus are spreading quickly online. Individual reports on twitter about an individual’s inability to get tested for the virus are countered by reports that the test in the U.S. isn’t effective anyway. Many others offer common sense tips for how to prevent not just transmission of this illness, but all contagions. The CDC advises caution, meanwhile outlets in affected areas posit that infection rates are higher than they appear. Individuals find themselves unsure how to proceed in terms of travel, stocking up on provisions, or attending group gatherings.
We have no lack of science fiction tales showing us the horrifying catastrophic effects of unchecked pandemics, from Edgar Allan Poe’s “The Masque of the Red Death” about plague spreading at a party, to films like Will Smith’s I Am Legend where an unknown pathogen turns people into monsters, to the famous Star Trek episode “The Naked Time” where the crew races against time for a cure. As much a part of our discourse about the coronavirus is our shared narrative history. It is this collective chronicle that both puts us on edge, and incites is to chill out.
What we’ve seen in Wuhan is that as China has locked down areas with the highest number of cases, their daily reports of new cases have begun to decline. However, when I mentioned this to a friend, he said there was no way to tell if we were getting accurate information from China. A statement from the World Health Organization as to the accuracy of China’s reporting wasn’t enough to convince him.
A vaccine is a year away, those most at risk are over 30. If we have a serious outbreak, the U.S. is very short on ventilators. Many people and organizations are canceling trips and events across the board. The Canadian military has halted all non essential travel for all personnel, for example. Turkey closed its borders. Some are saying we have to brace for a pandemic, others are saying hey let’s not freak out because freaking out makes things worse.
China has had the highest number of deaths so far, with most of those being older men who smoke. When you read that fact, your first thought is probably that you’re not an older man who smokes, so no reason to freak out, and it’s a fair thought. We want to mentally exclude ourselves personally, locally, and nationally from concern.
In the UK, the Telegraph reported that there’s reason to believe the coronavirus is spreading within London hospitals. The Independent details plans for a potential Parliamentary shut down in the event of widespread contagion. On one hand, we think to our level headed selves, that sounds pretty alarmist. On the other hand, if it’s true, well then that’s rather alarming.
There have been extreme measures implemented, such as in the case of Turkey which has locked down its borders to some countries rather than risk a viral entry. Measures in China seem rather draconian, and have had unavoidable economic ramifications. School closures are happening in many communities, while in Italy fans are barred from sporting events. Constant updates increase uncertainty and anxiety, but this is the news, and it must be reported.
We creatures of habit cling strongly to the repetition of our lives. The prospect of massive disruptions to so much of daily life, as we’ve seen in Wuhan, is unfathomable. Despite our shared stories of what that could look like, we cannot actually visualize it in our own lives, or on the landscape of our national economies.
We try to strike a balance. We try not to go into a tailspin of anxiety. We try to stay informed. We are urged to trust our leadership, just as that leadership is pilloried in the press. Yet there are facts. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control have put much information on their website, letting us know what precautions we should be taking, and also plenty of reasons why we should not lose our collective grip.
However, the growing anxiety that comes with the ever present unknowns about how we will be affected personally, locally, nationally, and globally by what has been called by many governments a pandemic, is hard to stomach. There have been reports of empty store shelves, people stocking up on toilet paper, condoms, or other essentials. Still other locales seem virtually unaffected by concern.
The balance many journalists and editors are trying to strike is one of generally not flying off the handle, while still reporting facts, and trying to get a sense of how to give useful, essential information to readers. No one wants to incite public panic, but no one wants to under report, either. We are given “reality checks,” and the advice to trust the experts.
When my son was five months old, he needed cranial surgery for a condition called craniosynostosis. His dad and I knew from only a few days after he was born that he would need treatment for his condition, so we set about to find the right doctors to handle it. Living in New York City, with access to some of the best care worldwide, we thought we would find the best doctor and basically do what they recommended.
When we found that there were two entirely different treatments for the condition, we were flummoxed. Doctors who had been in the field for decades disagreed with each other on the best course of action for my child. After a few consultations, we realized that the decision on how best to treat our son’s cranial condition would lie with us. I’m not a doctor, I’m not an expert, I’m just a person who wanted to do the right thing, and I wanted an expert to tell me what that was. As it turned out, I could not place the responsibility for the medical care of my son with anyone else. I had to take on that responsibility myself.
After weighing all the variables and risks and eating way too much chocolate peanut butter ice cream, we made a decision. A few weeks before my son turned six months old he had a massive, eight hour surgery to correct a skull deformity. I was sure it was the right decision then, and I’m sure now. But the choice was his parents’ alone. If it had turned out badly, I would have had no one to blame for having made the wrong call.
There is a lot of information flying around about the coronavirus. There are facts and figures, there are predictive models and leaders that urge caution as well as those who declare states of emergency. But the responsibility for how you behave, for what action or inaction to take, lies with you.
Don’t freak out, because panic doesn’t actually help anything, but figure out what you need to do to allay anxiety without giving over the responsibility for yourself, your family, and your life to someone else’s decision making process. Assemble the information, make an informed decision, think clearly, and trust yourself to do the right thing.
Canadian military shifts to pre-pandemic planning
As the Covid-19 coronavirus continues its trot around the globe the Canadian military has shifted to “pre-pandemic planning,” according to the Global News.
Preparation for the spread of the virus within Canada has shifted the military’s focus toward planning for the potential of a pandemic, according to Canada’s Chief of Defence, CAF General Jonathan Vance. To date, the virus has infected over 94,000 individuals worldwide, and claimed the lives of over 3,200.
On Wednesday, a military-wide order was issued to all members of the Canadian Armed Forces, stating that there is a pandemic alert, and directives to prevent viral spread both within the military and across the country. General Vance stated that they are expecting about 25 percent of the military to be absent due to contagion.
In the event of an outbreak, this directive is in service both to the military, it’s operational effectiveness, and the civilian population of Canada. “One is to preserve the force and our ability to function, should there be a pandemic, and the other is to support Canadians,” said Vance.
Vance notes that operational changes to CAF procedure include the call for commanders to use “common sense in command judgement,” to judge the need for travel not as a policy but on a per case basis. Non-essential travel will be curbed, and trips to countries where there is a Covid-19 outbreak would only be for reasons like rescuing stranded Canadians, as the military did for citizens stuck in China.
Vacations and vacations requests are being put on hold or cancelled, though reimbursements will be issued. Additionally, the CAF is acting to protect supply chains and to enact effective barriers to restrict movement. Large gatherings will also be reconsidered, since viral spread happens quickly within big groups.
As of writing, there are 33 confirmed coronavirus cases in Canada, though health officials remain cautiously optimistic in their assertion that exposure risk is relatively low. A new cabinet was assembled by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday in an attempt to curb and prevent the spread of Covid-19.
BREAKING: LAX medical screener tests positive for coronavirus
The Department of Homeland Security has reported that an LAX worker in charge of conducting passenger screenings tested positive for COVID-19.
The last time the employee was screening travellers for the illness was on Feb. 21 according to an international email acquired by NBC News.
The email referred to the person as a “contract medical screener” who worked for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The DHS statement said: “Late last night, DHS headquarters was alerted to a situation where one of our contracted medical professionals conducting screenings at LAX international airport had tested positive for COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus. This individual is currently under self-quarantine at home with mild symptoms and under medical supervision. Their immediate family is also under home quarantine.”
“DHS is happy to report that this individual was highly trained and did everything right both on the job and when they began to feel sick,” the report continued. “We are told the individual wore all the correct protective equipment and took necessary protections on the job. Additionally, as soon as the individual began to feel sick, they self-quarantined, saw a physician, and reported to the appropriate authorities and officials.”
“At this time we do not know if this case is a result from community spread or through their work as a medical screener,” DHS said. “There have been no positive COVID-19 detections reported from the LAX screened travellers. This is an evolving situation that the CDC, DHS and county public health officials continue to examine.”
CORONAVIRUS: Latest epidemic updates
The World Health Organization puts the global death rate from the Covid-19 coronavirus at 3.4 percent. There are an estimated 93,000 cases, and more than 3,200 have died from the various outbreaks. Over 80,000 of these cases are located in China, and that country has experienced 95 percent of global deaths from the virus.
World leaders should note that China, the locus of the outbreak, has reported a decline in cases. The drastic restrictions that Chinese officials have put on citizens and their daily lives has shown to be effective. WHO’s Maria Van Kerkhove, an outbreak expert, visited China and stated that “We scrutinized this data and we believe this decline is real.”
Japan’s current count is at 1,000, primarily from the infections aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship. Haruhiko Kuroda, Bank of Japan Governor, noted concerns over potential economic damage.
In South Korea, where secretive religious sect Shincheonji is being held accountable for the growing outbreak, there are over 5,600 cases.
In the Middle East, Iran has cancelled weekly prayers for the second week running. The death toll in Iran is currently at 92, while the number of cases continues to increase. It is currently at 2,922. There have been concerns that officials have not been accurate in their reporting when it turned out that official figures and local counts didn’t match up.
The outbreak has impacted every province in Iran, according to President Hassan Rouhani. The director of the World Health Organization’s emergency program noted that while Iran has a considerably able health-care workforce, they lack resources of equipment and medical supplies, including ventilators.
Iran has also moved ahead with releasing more than 54,000 prisoners in hopes of reducing the viruses spread.
The announcement to do so was made by Judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili, who said only the inmates who tested negative for the hyper contagious virus that could post bail would be released.
“Security prisoners,” sentenced to more than five years, would not be released.
Pilgrimages to the holy cities of Mecca and Medina have been suspended by Saudi Arabian officials, and Israeli poll workers who tallied recent presidential election results wore masks and gloves while handling ballots cast by quarantined citizens.
Turkey has no cases, and the government has stopped all flights with China, Italy, South Korea, Iraq, and Iran, save for those nations’ citizens who return home. Ministry of Health officials are using thermal cameras to screen travelers at points of entry.
In Europe, Italy has closed schools for two weeks. The nation has seen a drastic increase in cases since the first reported infection on February 19, and is the centre of the European outbreak. Spain has had one death, in Valencia, while there are ongoing quarantines in the Basque region. U.K. numbers are increasing, from 51 to 85.
France has 212 cases, with four deaths, though President Macron believes that this could be just the beginning of a months’ long health crisis.The Louvre was briefly closed, but staffers who had stayed away due to infection fears voted to return to work.
Canada’s Covid-19 case count is at 27 with no fatalities. In the U.S., The Centers for Disease Control shows that 13 states are currently reporting cases, with 80 total infections, and 9 deaths. With 6 cases, Los Angeles has declared a state of emergency. New York City also has 6 cases, but has not.
