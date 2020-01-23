Canadian hospitals monitoring five for coronavirus who recently travelled from China
Six people in Quebec are being monitored in hospitals in Quebec City and Montreal for coronavirus, according to a provincial health ministry spokesperson.
The six people had recently travelled to China and are all displaying symptoms of the Wuhan virus, though it is still unknown whether or not it could be a different respiratory virus.
Five of the people are still being monitored, while a sixth has tested negative and has been discharged from the hospital. Officials did not say which hospitals the patients are being held in.
“The Minister of Health and Social Services wishes to reassure the population and to recall that, as the epidemiological situation is evolving rapidly, the necessary measures have been taken to diagnose cases that could arise in Quebec,” the ministry said in a statement to CTV News.
Airport officials are also doing their due diligence to monitor travellers from China and Thailand, two countries that are considered “under surveillance.”
The ministry did note that the global risk for Canadians abroad and returning remains low, as cases diagnosed outside of China are few.
Though the risk of contraction remains low, Canada’s chief public health officer said that all airports in Canada with direct flights from China would screen passengers as a preventative measure.
It is suspected that the virus can be transmitted between people. In China, over 400 cases of the virus have been confirmed, with 17 people dead.
For more information on the coronavirus, click here.
WATCH: Chinese woman eats bat in midst of coronavirus outbreak
A video of a Chinese woman eating a bat in its entirety at a high-end restaurant has gone viral after it is believed they are the source of the coronavirus. There are other videos of Cantonese chefs preparing bat soup.
Emerging in Wuhan, central China, last month the disease has already taken the lives of at least 17 people with more than 590 cases of infection. The city is on complete lockdown according to the Daily Mail.
There is little known about the new strain of virus, other than that it causes pneumonia. Scientists believe it might have spread from snakes or bats to humans.
Coronavirus is linked to the same virus that led to the SARS epidemic in 2003 and leading Chinese virologists fear that this new deadly strain of coronavirus could lead to an outbreak 10 times worse than the previous one.
China has locked down its third city in an attempt to stop the spread of the virus. The major Lunar New Year events that had been planned for Beijing have been cancelled. Train stations have been shut down in Ezhou. In Huanggang, public schools, trains, cinemas and internet cafes have all been temporarily closed down. All flights have been cancelled in Wuhan and citizens are banned from leaving which has caused panic and people to fight over food supplies.
With almost 600 patients currently infected with the disease, officials predict that at least as many as 10,000 more could be undiagnosed in Wuhan alone. Experts say no virus has spread this quickly since SARS.
Chinese officials are showering the streets with gas in hopes of disinfecting entire streets at a time and roadside quarantine tents are leaving many residents in great fear of what is to come. One resident described the feeling of the city as ‘the end of the world’ in a recent BBC interview.
The coronavirus has left China as well due to travellers who’ve landed in the U.K. and the U.S. One man landed in Washington state from China and was infected with the virus but was not diagnosed until Monday, five days after he returned from China. He is said to have had close contact with at least 16 people within that time period. He is now been quarantined. The main fear is that the virus will mutate and become even deadlier.
An increasing amount of pressure is being placed on the World Health Organization to declare the coronavirus as a public health emergency crisis such as Ebola or Zika were in the past. Wuhan’s Health Commission has reported the city is full of patients with a high fever and that hospital beds are in short supply.
British government ministers have issued a shutdown on flights from Wuhan and are effectively quarantining any passengers entering the country from China. One professor warned that the death rate from coronavirus holds a semblance to the 1918 pandemic of Spanish Flu which took the lives of more than 50 million people.
What data is known thus far about the coronavirus suggests that one in fifty people who contract it will die.
CORONAVIRUS: Public transportation and airport shut down in Wuhan to contain virus
The city of Wuhan in China has been quarantined by the Chinese government. The cities public transportation and airport are being shut down to contain the coronavirus which was first detected in Wuhan. So far 17 people have died because of the virus and 500 others have become sick.
According to Fox News, warnings have been issued to travellers by health agencies in other countries. Enhanced screening procedures have also been implemented in many countries for flights coming in from the Wuhan area.
China is under scrutiny because officials did not release all of the information they had on the virus when it was first discovered. The health officials in China maintained that only 41 people had been infected for weeks. They said there were a very small number of deaths related to the virus.
Lower level officials have reportedly been cautioned not to cover up any known spreading of the virus which is thought to be able to pass between humans.
The country was also accused of covering up the severity of the SARS virus which took place between 2002 and 2003. The virus killed 770 after infecting approximately 8,000. The public did not learn about the virus until around five months after it was noticed.
It has been reported that including the U.S., five countries outside of China have announced cases of the coronavirus.
Symptoms of the virus include a cough, fever and shortness of breath. The National Institute of Health says that they are currently in the early stages of making a vaccine for the virus.
Top 10 things you need to know about the coronavirus
If you’ve been on the internet at any point over the last week, then you’ve likely heard of coronavirus. But how much do you know about it? The Post Millennial will give you a quick breakdown of the top ten things you need to know.
1. There are currently over 300 people infected with coronavirus
The coronavirus has over 300 confirmed infections in its short time in the newsreel. It’s also been confirmed that the virus transmits from human-to-human, rather than animal-to-human, as many thought.
2. The first case of a human being diagnosed was in Wuhan, China
Wuhan, the sprawling capital of Central China’s Hubei province, is a commercial center divided by the Yangtze and Han rivers. It has a high population density, as the estimated populace surpasses 11 million people. That’s nearly a third of Canada in one city in China.
3. Scientists believe it was transmitted from a seafood market in Wuhan
Though there is no certain way to pinpoint where the breakout occurred, a seafood market is suspected as point-zero. Others could have contracted the virus without visiting the seafood market, though.
4. A Coronavirus is similar to both SARS and MERS. China, Japan, Taiwan, Thailand and South Korea all have patients with coronavirus
The World Health Organization released a graphic that gives a simple breakdown of how to avoid getting coronavirus.
5. It can be transmitted from person to person by touching or coughing
In some densely populated Asian countries, it’s not uncommon to see citizens wearing white medical masks on their face.
According to QZ, “The custom of facemask-wearing began in Japan during the early years of the 20th century, when a massive pandemic of influenza killed between 20 and 40 million people around the world—more than died in World War I. There were outbreaks of the disease on every inhabited continent, including Asia (where it devastated India, leading to the deaths of a full 5% of the population). Covering the face with scarves, veils and masks became a prevalent (if ineffective) means of warding off the disease in many parts of the world, until the epidemic finally faded at the end of 1919.”
6. The first case of it in the United States was confirmed Tuesday.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is also expected to announce that the first case of the virus has been reported in Washington state, a federal source outside the CDC told CNN.
7. Six people have died so far
Officials warned it is likely to spread in the coming days. All the victims were in Wuhan, the capital of China’s aforementioned central Hubei province.
8. The most common symptoms are coughing, sore throat, fever, runny nose and in some cases pneumonia
Which makes the deadly disease difficult to initially identify, as these symptoms can be found in everything starting at the common cold.
9. Children are the most easily infected and it is believed that everyone will be infected by a coronavirus at some point their lifetime.
Obviously, the virus ranges in severity. Usually, the symptoms are mild to moderate and last for just a few days.
10. Scientist are currently working on a vaccine to fight against the virus.
