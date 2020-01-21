Top 10 things you need to know about the coronavirus
If you’ve been on the internet at any point over the last week, then you’ve likely heard of coronavirus. But how much do you know about it? The Post Millennial will give you a quick breakdown of the top ten things you need to know.
1. There are currently over 300 people infected with coronavirus
The coronavirus has over 300 confirmed infections in its short time in the newsreel. It’s also been confirmed that the virus transmits from human-to-human, rather than animal-to-human, as many thought.
2. The first case of a human being diagnosed was in Wuhan, China
Wuhan, the sprawling capital of Central China’s Hubei province, is a commercial center divided by the Yangtze and Han rivers. It has a high population density, as the estimated populace surpasses 11 million people. That’s nearly a third of Canada in one city in China.
3. Scientists believe it was transmitted from a seafood market in Wuhan
Though there is no certain way to pinpoint where the breakout occurred, a seafood market is suspected as point-zero. Others could have contracted the virus without visiting the seafood market, though.
4. A Coronavirus is similar to both SARS and MERS. China, Japan, Taiwan, Thailand and South Korea all have patients with coronavirus
The World Health Organization released a graphic that gives a simple breakdown of how to avoid getting coronavirus.
5. It can be transmitted from person to person by touching or coughing
In some densely populated Asian countries, it’s not uncommon to see citizens wearing white medical masks on their face.
According to QZ, “The custom of facemask-wearing began in Japan during the early years of the 20th century, when a massive pandemic of influenza killed between 20 and 40 million people around the world—more than died in World War I. There were outbreaks of the disease on every inhabited continent, including Asia (where it devastated India, leading to the deaths of a full 5% of the population). Covering the face with scarves, veils and masks became a prevalent (if ineffective) means of warding off the disease in many parts of the world, until the epidemic finally faded at the end of 1919.”
6. The first case of it in the United States was confirmed Tuesday.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is also expected to announce that the first case of the virus has been reported in Washington state, a federal source outside the CDC told CNN.
7. Six people have died so far
Officials warned it is likely to spread in the coming days. All the victims were in Wuhan, the capital of China’s aforementioned central Hubei province.
8. The most common symptoms are coughing, sore throat, fever, runny nose and in some cases pneumonia
Which makes the deadly disease difficult to initially identify, as these symptoms can be found in everything starting at the common cold.
9. Children are the most easily infected and it is believed that everyone will be infected by a coronavirus at some point their lifetime.
Obviously, the virus ranges in severity. Usually, the symptoms are mild to moderate and last for just a few days.
10. Scientist are currently working on a vaccine to fight against the virus.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Canada's ambassador to China to be questioned over dodgy ties to the regime
Federal members of parliament have summoned Canada’s ambassador to China for an “unprecedented hearing” about his questionable relationship with the Chinese state, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
The ambassador in question, named Dominic Barton, has been criticized for serving as an apologist for the communist state, who amongst other breaches of human rights, have imprisoned two Canadians on dodgy charges.
The special committee on Sino-Canadian relations voted in favour of procuring Barton to appear in cross-examination on February 7th. The summoning will mark the 14th month since those two Canadians were imprisoned.
This summoning was initially proposed by Conservative MPs, who was well as interviewing Barton, also plan to have Justin Trudeau and the Minister of Foreign Affairs testify.
They have also, rather pugnaciously, threatened to travel to China so to interview witnesses if officials from the country refuse to testify.
Conservative Member of Parliament Garnett Genuis told the House of Commons that Barton “was part of a corporate retreat in Kashgar, four miles from a Uighur concentration camp. He has, in his own words, ‘drank the Kool-Aid on China’. Dominic Barton has no prior diplomatic experience.”
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Coronavirus in China confirmed contagious by human-to-human transmission
Health officials in Beijing have confirmed two cases of a new coronavirus today. An additional case has been reported in Shenzhen by authorities in the province of Guangdong. This is the first confirmation that the newfound virus has spread domestically beyond the central city of Wuhan. A city that all three carriers had recently visited according to authorities. China has reported 139 cases of pneumonia caused by a coronavirus. There have been three deaths due to the virus and there is now confirmation that it has spread past the city it was first identified in.
Over the weekend the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission received 136 new patients of those one person died, two are in critical condition and 33 are in serious condition. The new patients diagnosed Saturday and Sunday have brought the total number of people in China to 201. A giant leap from only 62 reported prior to the weekend. A total of 14 health care workers have now been infected as well as a result of treating infected patients.
The outbreak of this new strain has been identified by Chinese scientists a strain of coronavirus, coming from the same family as severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS). So far the new virus has not shown death rates like SARS did back in 2002 and 2003 which killed 774 people in Asia and infected 8000 more. A new study by Imperial College London predicts the number of infections in Wuhan has likely been ‘grossly underestimated. What is more troubling still is that the country is getting ready to celebrate the Lunar New Year holiday later this week.
The new virus was originally determined to have “limited human-to-human transmission” however the overnight spike in patients suggests that the transmission might be easier than officials had once thought. Throughout the Lunar New Year Holiday, hundreds of millions of Chinese will travel across the country and overseas.
Last week, there were three cases reported outside of China with two in Thailand and one in Japan. All three cases have been linked back to Wuhan. South Korea announced earlier today that it also has one confirmed case of coronavirus.
China has set up temperature screenings at airports as well as several other Asian countries along with select cities in the U.S. One woman was detected by a temperature screening at Seoul’s Incheon International Airport of having the virus and has since been quarantined and remains in stable condition. The woman, a Wuhan resident was on vacation hoping to spend time in South Korea and Japan.
“I believe Chinese tourists will bring the virus to many other countries in Asia in the coming days, due to their overseas travels during the Lunar New Year holiday,” Professor David Hui Shu-Cheong, a respiratory expert at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, told CNN Monday.
“The detection of three cases outside China is worrying. We calculate, based on flight and population data, that there is only a 1 in 574 chance that a person infected in Wuhan would travel overseas before they sought medical care. This implies there might have been over 1,700 cases in Wuhan so far,” Imperial College London’s Neil Ferguson, a disease outbreak scientist, told CNN.
The infrared thermometers that have been installed at airports in Wuhan were only brought in five weeks after the onset of the outbreak. There have been countless passengers to come and go through Wuhan without screening prior to that, leaving officials worried that the gravity of the outbreak has yet to be understood.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Trudeau-appointed senator speaks at pro-China event
A Trudeau appointed Senator, who holds broad legislative power in the Senate, has raised some eyebrows through this more-than-friendly attitude to China, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
This comes after he accepted an invitation to speak at a Chinese government-endorsed club, which has been praised for endorsing friendship with the communist state. It is unclear whether the senator, whose name is Yuen Pau Woo, was paid for his appearance.
The club, known as the Canada-China Friendship Society, said that the Senator would speak at the Ottawa event on the topic “Rethinking China Relations.” Senator Woo was appointed by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in 2016. Additionally, Woo is the spokesperson for the largest voting bloc in the Senate, giving him significant legislative power.
As well as this, the Friendship society has close links to the Chinese state and is run out of a state-sanctioned agency in Beijing. They are also known for publishing Chinese propaganda on Twitter.
Senator Woo also retweets pro-Chinese propaganda and has expressed enthusiastic support over the Chinese telecom giant, Huawei.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Day 402 for Canadians detained by China
United States signed “phase one” of their new trade agreement with China on Wednesday and two Canadians incarcerated by China since December 10, 2018 were not part of the deal.
During an interview with Quebec’s TVA in December last year, Trudeau said “that the United States should not sign a final and complete agreement with China that does not settle the question of Meng Wanzhou and the two Canadians.”
The prime minister made the comments approximately a year after Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig were taken into custody by China on December 10, 2018, and were subsequently charged with spying.
Their arrests are viewed as retaliation for Meng Wanzhou, Chief Financial Officer of Chinese tech giant Huawei, who was arrested by Canadian authorities as she transited through Vancouver International Airport nine days earlier.
Meng remains under house arrest and awaiting extradition to United States where she’s wanted for fraud and conspiracy charges related to Huawei business in Iran, allegedly conducted in violation of U.S. sanctions against the Islamist regime.
Thursday, January 16, 2019 marks day 402 of detention for both men, while Chinese prosecutors began the process of advancing the espionage cases against them around the same time Trudeau gave his TVA interview.
Queries to the Prime Minister’s Office on Spavor’s and Kovrig’s incarceration and whether the PM had any comment in the wake of the US-China phase one trade deal, were forwarded to Foreign Affairs Canada.
“The cases of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor are and will remain our absolute priority,” said Foreign Affairs spokesperson John Babcock in a brief email statement.
“We continue to work tirelessly to secure their immediate release, and to stand up for them as a government and as Canadians. Our approach to these cases is multi-pronged and includes engagement with our allies, including the United States.”
Social Media