Petition against Liberal gun ban closes and makes Canadian history
Saturday was the final day for the petition against the Liberal gun ban that received a Canadian historical record of 174,810 signatures from angry Canadians, many of whom are law-abiding gun owners.
The Liberal government wants to ban “military assault rifles” in Canada while there is no legal definition for that type of weapon in our country, according to Public Safety Canada. The petition officially opened on Dec. 17, 2019.
If the ban were to go through, Canadian gun owners would be stripped of guns that have been legally purchased. Many Canadians do not want to allow this to happen and petition E-2341 was created as a result.
“Public safety should always be the top priority of any government. The focus therefore must be directed towards criminals who use illegal firearms and put the safety of our communities at risk.” said Conservative MP Glen Motz, who was the one to back the petition.
“Canada’s legal firearms owners are among the most scrutinized in Canadian society. Nonetheless, they are the target of a misguided Liberal plan determined to make criminals out of them with a proposed ban on ‘military-style assault rifles’. As we know, there is no legal definition for ‘military-style assault rifles’ in Canada.”
“The use of this term is a deliberate, politically motivated attempt by the Liberals to misinform Canadians and seeks to target certain firearms without a rational basis. If the government is referring to military grade firearms, those capable of firing multiple rounds with a single pull of the trigger (fully automatic) and with large capacity magazines, they are already prohibited in Canada and have been for decades. Firearms should be classified by what they can do, not by how they look.”
Minister of Public Safety Bill Blair previously estimated that the buyback program that has been suggested would cost anywhere from $400 to $600 million. Blair’s office did not respond to request for comment from The Post Millennial. Previously Blair’s office told TPM the Liberals ban would not target hunters, but did not specify what guns would be on the list.
The bulk of the petitions votes came from Ontario with over 56,000. Alberta and B.C. also provided a large number of votes with 37,500 in Alberta and 34,300 in BC.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
WASTE: $1 BILLION Trudeau government grant created 'zero' jobs
Liberal Minister Navdeep Bains’ Department of Industry managed to create “zero” jobs for a $1 billion subsidy according to an internal document obtained by Blacklock’s Reporter.
Much of this comes down to a lack of order in the Department of Industry. They did not fill in what they considered to be unnecessary data brackets: these being, “estimated jobs created,” “estimated jobs maintained,” and “actual jobs created.”
Justin Trudeau’s cabinet created this program in 2017, where they spent $950 million with a promise that they would create some 50,000 new Canadian jobs. Another $918 million was spent in 2018 under the same program.
As a result of the Department of Industry not recording data, it is impossible to know how many of these 50,000 jobs were actually created.
Minister Navdeep Bains said that this program would “equip Canadians with the skills they need for the jobs of today and tomorrow … this investment in innovation will create those jobs.”
The Liberal’s promise of 50,000 new jobs has come under much scrutiny by the Conservative Party and the NDP.
Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner, for instance, criticized the government, saying that “little government analysis has been made available to parliamentarians regarding the measurable outcomes of these dollars.”
In a separate case, Minister Navdeep Bains faced similar scrutiny after he said 56,000 jobs would be created with a $1 billion loan in 2019. In reality, the Liberal government only managed to create 6,613 jobs.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
BREAKING: Trudeau won't intervene in protesters blocking highways and railways
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has refused to say that he will intervene in the #ShutDownCanada protests, which have crippled large parts of Canada’s infrastructure.
Speaking to reporters, the Trudeau said that, “I’m encouraging all parties to dialogue and resolve this as quickly as possible.” Trudeau, however, did not condemn the protests or threaten to intervene.
Over the last week, major parts of Canada’s infrastructure have been at a standstill due to blockades erected by activists opposed to the Coastal GasLink pipeline being built in northern British Columbia.
In Vancouver Island, protesters erected barricades to stop cars from accessing public highways. In Metro Vancouver, 57 demonstrators were arrested after judges granted an injunction to remove a blockade that had stopped workers from entering the Port of Vancouver.
Likewise, in Ontario, protestors decided to occupy the office of the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations in Toronto—chanting slogans like, “Canada is an illegitimate, violent, colonialist state.”
Demonstrators also blocked the train tracks in Belleville, Ontario, bringing all freight and passenger trains between Canada’s two largest cities and the nations capital to a halt.
So far, nearly all of the Conservative leadership candidates have strongly told Trudeau to enforce the injunction and remove the blockades. It is, so far, uncertain as to the extent of the cost to the Canadian economy from these protests.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
BREAKING: Liberal Transport Minister says he is 'very concerned' by train blockades
Liberal Transport Minister Marc Garneau is “very concerned” by the anti-pipeline protestors who have blocked the tracks between Ottawa, Toronto, and Montreal, according to CBC News.
These protests have crippled Canada’s infrastructure, particularly due to the fact that the protestors are blocking one of the busiest intersections of the countries transport network.
The protestors have blocked the tracks in Bellville, Ontario, which serves as the epicentre for all routes between Canada’s two largest cities and the capital of the nation. All passenger trains and freight trains have been blocked.
CN has chosen to shut down all train travel until the dispute is resolved, despite the fact that the train company received an injunction to remove the protestors from the tracks.
These protests have effectively shut down all passenger travel between these cities, and are having a significant impact on the transport of food and commercial goods. The effect on the economy if this blockade continues will be severe.
These protests have been ongoing since Thursday when demonstrators began to gather at the tracks. Since then, the protests have only gained more traction and attracted more demonstrators to the scene.
The demonstrators say that they are standing in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en chiefs. However, the northern B.C.First Nation officially supports the Coastal GasLink pipeline.
So far, Via Rail has had to cancel 157 trips in the Toronto-to-Montreal corridor: 24,500 passengers have been affected.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Bill Blair's office says Liberals 'will not target guns designed for hunting'
Minister of Public Safety Bill Blair’s office told The Post Millennial the Liberals fast-tracked gun ban will not target hunters.
“Our government’s top priority is keeping Canadians safe. Too often, Canadians experience firsthand the devastating impact that gun violence has on our communities. We must take decisive action to strengthen gun control. That includes ending the proliferation of military-style assault rifles in Canada,” Blair’s spokesperson told The Post Millennial.
The proposed gun ban has received heavy backlash as over 141,000 Canadians have signed an official parliamentary petition that’s opposing the ban. The petition is now the most signed official petition in Canadian history.
“We will not bring back the long-gun registry, and we will not target guns designed for hunting. Hunters, farmers, and law-abiding recreational gun owners will be treated with fairness and respect as we work together to keep our communities safe,” Blair’s spokesperson continued.
“In the last mandate, we invested $327 million to give police and prosecutors new resources and tools to fight gang-related violence and address gun smuggling. We also brought in legislation that ensures stronger background checks.
“In this new mandate, we will take further steps to address gun violence, including strengthening our border, giving cities the ability to ban or restrict handguns, and doing even more to tackle gang violence.
“We will be announcing details of our government’s agenda on firearms in the near future, which will come as each step is ready to be implemented.”
The Post Millennial reached out to Tracey Wilson, who is a gun rights advocate from the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights. She was not convinced by the public safety minister’s spokesperson’s words.
“They never did release all that funding … but they did promise it. It’s a drop in the bucket compared to what they will waste buying legal guns out of the locked safes of licensed Canadian gun owners.”
“There is zero evidence that these measures like gun bans will reduce gun violence. It is noted that they have yet to actually define what their ‘version’ of an ‘assault rifles’ is,” said Wilson.
“The standard, internationally-accepted definition saw a ban of those in 1978. This is simply political theatre to appease an aggressive anti-gun lobby movement in Canada, and continue to cop out of working on actual crime, instead targeting legal owners.”
“If there is legitimacy to gun bans, then let’s debate that democratically by utilizing the appropriate method of legislation rather than an OIC.”
The petition against the gun ban has been open since Dec. 17, 2019 and will close on Feb. 15 2020.
Petitions calling for the gun ban only managed to acquire fewer than 24,000 signatures.
Social Media