Bill Blair’s office says Liberals ‘will not target guns designed for hunting’
Minister of Public Safety Bill Blair’s office told The Post Millennial the Liberals fast-tracked gun ban will not target hunters.
“Our government’s top priority is keeping Canadians safe. Too often, Canadians experience firsthand the devastating impact that gun violence has on our communities. We must take decisive action to strengthen gun control. That includes ending the proliferation of military-style assault rifles in Canada,” Blair’s spokesperson told The Post Millennial.
The proposed gun ban has received heavy backlash as over 141,000 Canadians have signed an official parliamentary petition that’s opposing the ban. The petition is now the most signed official petition in Canadian history.
“We will not bring back the long-gun registry, and we will not target guns designed for hunting. Hunters, farmers, and law-abiding recreational gun owners will be treated with fairness and respect as we work together to keep our communities safe,” Blair’s spokesperson continued.
“In the last mandate, we invested $327 million to give police and prosecutors new resources and tools to fight gang-related violence and address gun smuggling. We also brought in legislation that ensures stronger background checks.
“In this new mandate, we will take further steps to address gun violence, including strengthening our border, giving cities the ability to ban or restrict handguns, and doing even more to tackle gang violence.
“We will be announcing details of our government’s agenda on firearms in the near future, which will come as each step is ready to be implemented.”
The Post Millennial reached out to Tracey Wilson, who is a gun rights advocate from the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights. She was not convinced by the public safety minister’s spokesperson’s words.
“They never did release all that funding … but they did promise it. It’s a drop in the bucket compared to what they will waste buying legal guns out of the locked safes of licensed Canadian gun owners.”
“There is zero evidence that these measures like gun bans will reduce gun violence. It is noted that they have yet to actually define what their ‘version’ of an ‘assault rifles’ is,” said Wilson.
“The standard, internationally-accepted definition saw a ban of those in 1978. This is simply political theatre to appease an aggressive anti-gun lobby movement in Canada, and continue to cop out of working on actual crime, instead targeting legal owners.”
“If there is legitimacy to gun bans, then let’s debate that democratically by utilizing the appropriate method of legislation rather than an OIC.”
The petition against the gun ban has been open since Dec. 17, 2019 and will close on Feb. 15 2020.
Petitions calling for the gun ban only managed to acquire fewer than 24,000 signatures.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Liberals' laughs at The Post Millennial sound forced
The Post Millennial published a report yesterday on how the chief MasterCard lobbyist was previously a top Liberal aide under the Chretien government and also appears to have donated to the Liberal Party of Canada 19 times.
In Question Period on Friday, the Liberals were repeatedly grilled by the Opposition about this lobbyist’s connections to their party and the incredibly generous $49 million taxpayer gift of corporate welfare they gave MasterCard; a company that rakes in billions of dollars profit every year and has a CEO who received $20 million in compensation in 2019.
The mere mention of The Post Millennial appeared to draw half-hearted laughter from some risible Liberals.
We at The Post Millennial understand how this particular story would put the Liberals in a difficult bind. But the Liberals thinking the easiest solution is to feign laughter at the mention of The Post Millennial and dismiss us as a “right-wing blog” is yet another example of their out-of-touch arrogance.
It’s much easier to laugh off the story than explain to cash-strapped Canadians, half of whom are only $200 away from being unable to pay their bills, that the Trudeau government thought it a good idea to announce at swanky Davos they were going to give away $49 million of Canadians’ hard-earned money to a highly profitable credit card company; (a credit card company many Canadians are undoubtedly getting fleeced by each month by nightmarish interest rates).
Unfortunately for the Liberals, though, their boss Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has already maxed out his political capital with Canadians.
It’s confounding that journalists and political pundits were left scratching their heads at Trudeau getting pilloried for buying gourmet doughnuts earlier this month. NEWS FLASH: Canadians have grown weary of Trudeau carelessly wasting money, e.g. flying a chef to India, giving millions to a failing Bombardier, taking expensive vacations, taking journalists to court, etc. You would think his government being reduced to a minority and losing the popular vote would’ve clued these people in that 70 percent of Canadians are not in a Trudeau mania stupor.
As for the Liberals laughing derisively at The Post Millennial, they have repeatedly shown they have zero respect for journalists who actually hold their feet to the fire.
The Trudeau government has done nothing to address government departments and agencies stealing the copyright of scrappy startup Blacklock’s Reporter. Instead, and I surmise it’s because Blacklock’s Reporter routinely exposes the graft and corruption of this Liberal government, they’ve allowed Blacklock’s Reporter‘s legitimate lawsuits to languish for years, all while departments still steal their copyright.
The Liberal Party of Canada also disgracefully shut out True North journalist Andrew Lawton from covering Trudeau’s re-election campaign, even sicking the RCMP on him. When Lawton and a Rebel Media journalist applied to cover the government-run official leadership debates, the Trudeau government’s Leaders’ Deabtes Commissions–filled with Liberal friends–tried and failed to block them.
When ace Globe and Mail reporter Robert Fife dropped the first bombshell SNC-Lavalin report Trudeau essentially called him a liar. Last time I checked there are no corrections in that report.
And to top it all off, the Trudeau government has corrupted the entire profession of journalism in Canada by offering $600 million to be divided out by special interest groups, including Unifor, which represents thousands of mainstream journalists across the country. And just this week, a government report recommended the CBC–notoriously bad at crediting other news outlets and known for routinely publishing Liberal propaganda–should police other journalists’ work.
As grim as all of this news is for independent Canadian journalists who actually want to hold the ruling Liberals to account, we at The Post Millennial see a glimmer of hope.
Our news outlet punches well above its weight and gets an average of 5 million visitors to our website every month.
If the Liberals want to laugh derisively at The Post Millennial when asked in the House of Commons about our reporting (on their giving a gift of $49 million to MasterCard after a lobbyist tied to their party had several meetings with Liberal ministers) that’s their prerogative.
But everyday Canadians certainly aren’t laughing.
Toronto Sun journalist Brian Lilley’s column on news of the Liberals proudly announcing giving MasterCard $49 million was the top article in Canada for much of Thursday. Not to be out done, The Post Millennial found its own story.
The MasterCard lobbyist hanging up on a Post Millennial reporter and the Liberals laughing at the mere mention of us in the House of Commons speaks volumes; it’s a slap in the face of journalism and everyday Canadians alike.
But trust me, the laughter in The Post Millennial office today while watching Question Period was a lot more hearty than the Liberals’ weak, glib guffaws.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
WATCH: Liberal MPs laugh at TPM report on MasterCard lobbyist's ties to Liberals
The Liberal Party laughed at The Post Millennial‘s reporting of ties between chief MasterCard lobbyist and the Liberal Party of Canada on Friday in the House of Commons.
Rachael Harder, who is the Member of Parliament for Lethbridge, asked this during Question Period: “The current government recently gave MasterCard almost $50 million dollars–bear in mind this is taxpayer dollars–now as if this wasn’t enough, the story continues.”
“We recently found out, thanks to The Post Millennial [Liberal Laughter] that actually it was a former chief of staff within the Liberal party who is now functioning as the chief lobbyist for MasterCard who received this money. Now she also happens to be a maximum donor to the Liberal Party of Canada: coincidence? I think not. Why is it that Liberals always seem to get paid and Canadians always have to foot the bill?” Harder added.
Liberal MP William Amos responded without answering the question.
“It’s obvious that this is an investment in Canadian’s data protection and Canadian jobs–the government is investing in a new world class cyber security centre in Vancouver averaging $100 million in private sector investment–its going to create hundreds of new jobs, and protect Canadians from cyber attacks in an increasingly digital world. That’s what Canadians are asking us to do and that’s what we’re going to do,” said Amos.
When the question was being asked, there were audible laughs from the Liberal Party members of Parliment. The Conservatives, on the other hand, were not particularly amused by MasterCard’s $49 million gift.
Tracy Gray, who is the Conservative Member of Parliment for Kelowna—Lake Country, asked the Liberal Party spokesperson why do “Canadians get their credit card bills in the mail, MasterCard gets a cheque for $50 million from taxpayers thanks to the Liberals?”
“This is a multi-national, hugely profitable company. Today The Post Millennial reported [more Liberal laughter] that coincidently MasterCard’s chief lobbyist is a former Liberal aide who donated thousands of dollars to the Liberal Party. When will this government stop this wasteful spending of taxpayer dollars?”
These questions come after The Post Millennial discovered that MasterCard’s most senior lobbyist, Jennifer M. Sloan, was a former top Liberal aide during Chretien’s government. She also appears to have donated to the Liberal Party of Canada 19 times, the most recent being $1,500 in 2016.
The other eighteen donations totalled $11,675.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Parliament petition against Liberal gun ban biggest in Canadian history
A petition to Parliament against the Liberals’ gun ban has now reached over 140,000 signatures from upset Canadians across the country and is now the most signed official petition in Canadian history.
The petition against the ban of “military-style assault rifles” opened on Dec. 17, 2019 and will close on Feb. 15 2020.
Public Safety Minister Bill Blair’s office has not responded to The Post Millennial‘s requests for comment. The minister was asked what his response is to a record number of Canadians signing a petition against the Liberal gun ban and about the GTA mayors, including John Tory, releasing a statement calling for better border security to fight gun crime because an estimated 80 percent of gun crime in Canada is committed by illegal guns smuggled in from the US. The mayors’ statement did not mention the Liberal gun ban.
Blair was hit with hard questions during Question Period on Thursday about the gun ban that’s being rammed through Parliament without consultation with the opposition MPs and the public.
Conservative MP Raquel Dancho pointed out that Winnipeg has the highest rates of violent crime in Canada, which is mostly related to the meth crisis and not legal gun ownership. She also quoted Const. Rob Carver who said that the ban will not change the threat level at all.
Dancho then asked, “Will the Liberals admit their policy is completely out of step with police on the front lines and does nothing to keep Winnipeggers safe?”
Blair referred to three ways that guns end up in the hands of criminals before being cut off. He said, “They are smuggled across the border. They are stolen, or they are criminally diverted. And we are taking action to strengthen gun control laws to prevent those guns from being smuggled into Canada, to prevent them from being stolen from legal gun owners …”
When speaking to Blair, Conservative MP, John Brassard said, “Toronto Police Chief, Mark Saunders, revealed in December that 82 percent of handguns involved in crimes were smuggled in from the United States. The Minister of Public Safety had previously stated that half of crime guns come from domestic sources.”
He later asked, “Can the Minister table the source of his information that has now been proven incorrect?”
Blair acknowledged that his previous statistics, stating that 50 percent of handguns involved in crime came from the U.S., have changed.
Blair said, “The 50 percent number actually came from Chief Saunders in his first public statement, but since, as result of some investigations they have done into smuggling, came out with another number. And I acknowledge the facts there …” He was then cut off.
The Post Millennial also reached out to Tracey Wilson, who is a gun rights advocate from the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights.
“I don’t think the Liberals will be forced to withdraw their gun ban plans because of the petition, however the opposition across the nation is overwhelming and undeniable. The petition itself mostly asks for proper parliamentary process to be respected. This weakened, minority government would be wise to listen to the rising voices across the country. This could be the biggest mistake in their history,” said Wilson.
“The strongest argument against the ban is the lack of evidence that it will reduce crime, which should be the focus. That’s in addition to the incredible burden to tax payers for the buyback program itself which could easily soar over the billion dollar mark,” Wilson continued. “It’s impossible to deny that those funds would be better allocated to community programs, at risk youth interventions, anti-smuggling border technology and increased law enforcement funding. This is a blunder of epic proportions on their behalf, but it’s not too late to turn it around. Every Canadian would rally behind the measures I’ve proposed.”
Two previous petitions put forth by Liberal MP Julie Dzerowicz calling for the gun ban only received fewer than 24,000 signatures.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office also did not respond to request for comment.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Conservative MP Cheryl Gallant mocks Liberal minister over gun ban
The Conservative MP (Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke) Cheryl Gallant has offered to take Liberal Minister of Public Safety Bill Blair for firearm training.
In a statement on Twitter, Gallant stated that “even after decades of carrying a firearm Gun Confiscation Minister Bill Blair admitted he has not undergone the training on the rules for Firearms.”
“I hope the former Toronto Chief of Police, now Gun Confiscation Minister, will encourage the Speaker to make haste so he too, can learn the law before striking a new one,” added Gallant.
The Liberal government’s handgun ban is a deep spot of contention for many Canadians. Over 100,000 Canadians signed a petition against a ban on “military-style assault rifles.”
This petition is the second largest in Canadian history.
on Wednesday, mayors of the GTA and Toronto Mayor John Tory called on the federal government to strengthen boarder security because the vast majority of guns used in crime are smuggled in from America. The mayors joint statement didn’t mention the Trudeau government’s proposed gun ban.
Blacklock’s Reporter recently revealed that Trudeau’s cabinet is pushing through anti-gun legislation as quickly as possible.
“There is no greater urgency than making sure our community is safe,” said Minister Blair.
Social Media