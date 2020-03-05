Manitoba to drop sales tax by one percent to counter carbon tax
The Manitoba Progressive Conservative government has big plans for the federal carbon tax—one that few expected.
The government says they will be moving forward with cutting the provincial sales tax, along with a $25-per-tonne tax on July 1. The provincial sales tax will be dropped by one point, to six percent.
Pallister had previously attempted a $25-per-tonne tax in 2017, though Ottawa shot down the idea.
The Trudeau government then moved forward with imposing a tax on a handful of provinces, including Manitoba. That tax is set to hit $50 a tonne by 2022.
A date for the Federal Court hearing for Pallister has not yet been set.
“Of course I’m disappointed Ottawa didn’t see the wisdom of supporting a government which has been willing to expend the political capital of proposing to bring in a carbon tax when no other conservative government would,” said Pallister in a statement Thursday.
Pallister’s plan to cut the sales tax, he says, will boost the province’s economy—even with a carbon tax in place.
“The PST dropping increases our competitiveness as a province, helps us achieve our job-creation goals, helps put more money disproportionately into households where there is less discretionary income.”
This is Pallister’s second sales tax drop. Last year, he dropped the rate to seven percent from 8 percent the previous year.
The six percent figure will put Manitoba tied at second-lowest in the country. Alberta does not have a provincial sales tax.
Convicted pedophile claims 'discrimination' after being fired from University of Manitoba
A convicted sex offender who was fired from the University of Manitoba has taken his former employer to the Manitoba Human Rights Commission [MBHRC], alleging his charter rights to be free from discrimination have been violated.
In a case titled “A.B v. The University of Manitoba,” the former employee claims he was unjustly discriminated against when he was fired from the university following the institution’s discovery of his criminal past.
While the exact details of “A.B’s” crimes are unknown, the MBHRC document revealed “A.B” was given a three year jail sentence, and a lifetime prohibition order restricting him from communication or contact with children under the age of 14.
“A.B’s” prohibition order included taking up employment or appearing in public places where children of that age could reasonably be expected to be present, and also a complete ban on using a computer to communicate with minors.
Despite what appears to be a disturbing criminal past, the MBHRC protected “A.B’s” identity, validating his appeal that revealing his identity would cause “damage to [my] dignity” and consequences for his emotional health, family, company, and friends.
Only five provinces in Canada currently allow employers to legally disqualify candidates on the basis of criminal histories. Manitoba is not one of them, and allows human rights complaints to be brought by employees who feel they have been discriminated against in the job market on the basis of their criminal records.
The University of Manitoba did not respond to requests for comment by the time of publication.
The revelations of this case at the MBHRC come just shortly after the University of Manitoba was rocked by another scandal involving child sex abuse. On January 20, a University of Manitoba faculty was sentenced to 18 months in prison for the possession of child pornography. Professor Trevor Pemberton worked as a researcher at the Children’s Hospital Research Institute of Manitoba and at the University of Manitoba as an assistant professor of biochemistry and medical genetics. He was arrested in 2018, and sentenced in January of 2020.
Alberta court rules Trudeau's carbon tax unconstitutional
A 4-1 decision in the Court of Appeal of Alberta has found the Trudeau government Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act unconstitutional.
The decision made Monday found the act to be unconstitutional due to it posing intrusion on provincial jurisdiction. The appeal court decision rejects Ottawa’s arguments over there being a national crisis over greenhouse emissions.
The Alberta Court of Appeal is the first province of any’s superior court to rule against the legislation, as the decision is likely seen as a victory of the Jason Kenney-led United Conservative Party, who have led a strong campaign against the proposed tax.
In a tweet posted shortly after the decision was made, premier Kenney said that it was his government’s plan to take action, without punishing Albertans.
“We promised to take meaningful action on climate change without punishing Alberta families for driving to work and heating their homes,” said Kenney.
Judges in the majority of the decision include Chief Justice Catherine Fraser, and Justices Jack Watson, Elizabeth Hughes and Thomas Wakeling. Justice Kevin Feehan was the sole vote.
Appeal courts in both Saskatchewan and Ontario upheld the law in split decisions.
Kenney addressed media after the announcement, saying: “This is a great victory for Alberta, and a great victory for Canadian federalism. We will take this decision with us as we stand for our allies in Ontario, Saskatchewan, and Quebec at the Supreme Court of Canada next month,” said Kenney.
“The appeal court referred to the effort to impose this punishing tax on families who fill up their gas tanks and heat up their homes… They referred to it as a ‘constitutional trojan horse.’ The trojan horse ended today.”
“The question is not whether or not the world will continue to need energy, the question is where will the energy come from? and the question for us as Canadians is very simple: Will that energy come from this rights-respecting, liberal democracy with the highest environment human rights and labour standards on earth, or will we surrender the global energy markets to the worlds worst regimes, with little transparency and radically lower environmental standards with little or no respect for human rights. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, because it’s true, that the world needs more Canadian energy.”
Kenney went on to announce that his government would be moving forward with tabling “Bill 1 of the next session of Alberta’s legislature,” the Critical Infrastructure Defense Act, which Kenney says will ensure stiff penalties for those who attempt to impair critical economic infrastructure throughout Alberta.
Recent trouble in Wild Rose Country
The province has been the centre of ongoing controversy as of late, as just yesterday, The British Columbia-based Teck Frontier decided to pull out from a proposed $20 billion oil sands mine.
“Teck put forward a socially and environmentally responsible project that was industry-leading and had the potential to create significant economic benefits for Canadians,” said CEO Don Lindsay in a letter released late Sunday night.
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney reacted by saying “The withdrawal of Teck’s Frontier Mine application is more devastating news for the Canadian economy, especially for Albertans & indigenous people. This decision is clearly the result of federal regulatory uncertainty & the current lawless opposition to resource development.”
Former Director of Policy to Prime Minister Stephen Harper Rachel Curran pulled also had choice words for the decision.
“There’s no way Teck would be making this decision now unless they’d been given a heads up that a negative decision was coming from the Trudeau government.
I wonder if @realDonaldTrump will let us apply to the U.S. as economic refugees,” the tweet concluded.
Price of gasoline to rise after new Trudeau regulations
The Liberal Department of the Environment is saying that they are expecting the price of gasoline to rise as a result of new red-tape, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
Some estimates are suggesting that these new regulations will raise the price of gasoline four times as much as the Liberal carbon tax did. These price rises are expected for this year.
These new regulations have been named the “Clean Fuel Standard” by Trudeau’s government. This legislation will create sweeping new changes to how gasoline is dealt within Canada.
The Clean Fuel Standard will, for example, mandate a doubling of renewable energy in fuels and heating. This, combined with the carbon tax, will cost about $200 to $230 per tonne.
Speaking about the new regulations, the Liberal MP Sean Fraser said “believe me, affordability, in particular, is front of mind for our government … This is the way the world is going. This is not some left-wing, radical policy.”
RCMP investigating truck driver who went through blockade in Manitoba
An investigation is underway by the RCMP after a truck driver decided not to stop as he came to a group of protestors. The truck allegedly hit one of the protestors who was blocking highway 75 on Monday, close to Morris, Manitoba according to Global News.
One lane was temporarily being blocked by the protestors on the highway and they were stopping semi-trailers and giving out information on treaty rights.
Footage shows a truck briefly coming to a stop and attempting to drive around the protestors blocking his way. More protesters then came from the side of the road and ran in front of the truck to stop it from passing. The driver made a turn back to the left to avoid hitting them.
A protester involved in the incident named Mike Hawkins claimed that he was injured in the incident.
“He decided just to run the blockade and try to run us over there because he was running straight for us and I stuck my hand out and my front arm, my hand caught the fender there and jarred my elbow and my shoulder there and that hurt,” said Hawkins.
The driver was later stopped by police who looked over his information before allowing him to carry on.
A Manitoba RCMP spokesperson noted that no information on potential charges will be released until after the investigation is complete.
The protest was part of the movement that has spread across the country involving many protesters who are against the construction of the $6.6 billion Coastal GasLink pipeline. The pipeline travels from the Dawson Creek area in BC to Kitimat, BC.
Agreements have been signed with all 20 elected First Nations councils along the route though some hereditary chiefs who claim the rights to the land are against the project.
