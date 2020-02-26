Trending

26 Feb 2020

Laureen Harper ridicules CBC for being chronically unfunny
Sam McGriskin, 1 hour ago 1 min read  

This Hour Has 22 Minutes recently posted a tweet stating that “Some Conservatives are afraid of the CBC.” The comedy segment was met with many critical comments by Twitter users including Laureen Harper (former prime minister Stephen Harper’s wife) who is not a fan of the program.

Harper responded to the tweet saying, “Not afraid at all, just bored by mediocre comedy. Come on, make a joke that is funny. You get billions and you can’t make one funny joke.”

