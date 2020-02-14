WATCH: Erin O’Toole pledges to privatize CBC English television
Conservative leadership candidate Erin O’Toole has pledged to eliminate 50 percent of the CBC’s English-langauge television, with a plan to privatize it over the course of a four-year government.
If elected prime minister, O’Toole will also cut the budget of the CBC’s digital programming, whilst preserving components of the public broadcaster, which continues to remain in the national interest.
Speaking to The Post Millennial, O’Toole said, “We’re announcing today a plan to radically reform and energize the CBC. That will mean cutting CBC digital. That will mean eliminating half the budget of CBC English television—with a view of privatizing it over the course of a four-year government.”
O’Toole went on to say that he would preserve the components of the CBC that still serve in the public interest.
“CBC Radio, which doesn’t compete with the private sector because there’s no commercials, will be preserved.
O’Toole would also preserve “CBC Radio-Canada in Quebec and other parts of the country that fulfills the duo-lingustic requirements. So, French-language services, minority language services in some parts of the country.”
“We’d like to see that increasingly on a non-commercial basis,” O’Toole added.
Over recent weeks, the CBC has faced increasing pressure after a report revealed that a meagre 329,000 viewers now watch the public broadcaster’s supper-hour broadcast. As a result of this declining viewership, the CBC recently asked the CRTC to let them broadcast less Canadian programs.
“The CBC has to get with the times,” said O’Toole. “The government shouldn’t be subsidizing things just because that was the way it was done 50, 60, 70 years ago.”
“Nothing shows the lunacy of Justin Trudeau’s policies more than $600 million in new money he gave to the CBC to enhance their digital program. A few years later, he needed to put a $600 million media bailout, because the Toronto Star and other companies were losing digital advertising—because of his own CBC increase!”
If elected prime minister, O’Toole would seek to reform what he described as “over a billion dollars of dumb, old public policy … We have to recognize the new realities, and the CBC has to realize it, too. An O’Toole government will reform and modernize the CBC.”
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Canadians want less social conservatism, more fiscal conservatism: Poll
Conservatives are turning their backs on social conservatives and are instead setting their sights on more fiscal cons, according to a new poll by Nanos Research.
According to the poll, conducted for The Globe and Mail, 33 percent of Canadians said the “ideal” party leader would not be socially conservative, while 15 percent said they view the future party leader as being “very socially conservative.”
Over one third (33 percent) said that the next leader would ideally be neutral on social issues, with another 14 percent saying they are not sure.
The poll found that it was those who voted for the Conservatives regularly who were more likely to say they wanted the future leader to be “very socially conservative and very economically conservative” than others who have not voted for the party.
Regular party voters, though had a higher likelihood of being in favour of a Conservative Party leader that is more economically conservative, rather than socially conservative.
The poll was made up of 1,003 Canadians from January 27-29, with a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points 19 times out of 20.
Founder and chief data scientist Nik Nanos said that the Tories need to be mindful of the optics of electing a social conservative. With good reason, too. This past election saw old footage of Andrew Scheer discussing gay marriage. The footage went viral, as Scheer’s comments went against the grain of what would be considered “acceptable discourse” by voting blocks the Conservatives could have been attempting to win over.
Nanos went on to say that potential frontrunners such as Peter MacKay and Erin O’Toole are “more traditional Conservative candidates who are more likely to focus on fiscal issues.”
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Erin O'Toole pledges to protect Canadian history, says cancel culture is like 'cultural marxism'
Conservative leadership candidate Erin O’Toole has pledged to preserve Canadian history from cancel culture, saying that the “left has become so loud that it’s almost like a cultural marxism.”
Speaking to The Post Millennial, O’Toole went on to add that “they try and impose a viewpoint and attack those who disagree with that viewpoint … they really try to change and erase history when we should be embrace history and learn from it.”
O’Toole has been vocal in his opposition to cancel culture. In January, O’Toole took Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to task over his decision to remove Hector Langevin’s name from the Prime Minister’s Office.
Speaking on this subject with The Post Millennial, O’Toole said, “I was the one who took on Justin Trudeau for taking Hector Langevin’s name off of the Prime Minister’s Office—one of only two Francophone Father’s of Confederation.”
“He was involved in all of the conferences that led to Canada. Trudeau stripped his name off, which was just symbolism as opposed to actually tackling challenges facing Indigenous Canadians today,” he added.
In 2017, O’Toole also condemned the Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario (EFTO) for pushing to remove Sir John A. MacDonald’s name from schools.”
“All politicians are flawed,” said O’Toole. “But Sir John A. MacDonald did incredible things to forge together a new country here on the North American continent that has turned into the best country in the world in my view. We should be proud about that, and we should learn from it.”
“Whether it was people changing the words in our national anthem, taking down statues, I’ve been a voice that for many years has been fighting this fight against what we now know as cancel culture and I’m proud as a Conservative to have done that.”
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Leslyn Lewis officially enters Conservative leadership race
Leslyn Lewis has officially entered the race to become the next leader of the Conservative Party of Canada on Wednesday.
In a statement on her campaign website, Lewis said, “I am running to be the leader of the Conservative Party of Canada because Canadians can and should expect much more from their leaders.”
Lewis has not previously served as an elected office and works as a lawyer in Toronto.
Originally from Jamaica, Lewis moved with her parents to Toronto and has since had a successful career. Since rumours began that Lewis may consider entering the contest, the lawyer has been vocal on Twitter.
Lewis is a social conservative—being endorsed by a the Campaign Life Coalition, which is a pro-life pressure group who wields substantial power in previous Conservative leadership contests.
Up until now, only Erin O’Toole and Peter Mackay have officially entered the leadership contest, although MP Marilyn Gladu and several other candidates are actively campaigning for the role.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Conservative leadership candidates speak out on #ShutDownCanada
Over the last week, major parts of Canada’s infrastructure have been at a standstill due to blockades erected by activists opposed to the Coastal GasLink pipeline being built in Northern British Columbia.
In Vancouver Island, protesters erected barricades to stop cars from accessing public highways. In Vancouver proper, 57 demonstrators were arrested after judges granted an injunction to remove a blockade that had stopped workers from entering the Port of Vancouver.
Likewise, in Ontario, protestors decided to occupy the office of the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations in Toronto—chanting slogans like, “Canada is an illegitimate, violent, colonialist state.”
More worryingly, however, demonstrators blocked the train tracks in Belleville, Ontario, bringing all freight and passenger trains between Canada’s two largest cities and the nations capital to a halt.
The protests have effectively paralyzed Canada’s infrastructure. As a result of this, and with the Conservative Party’s leadership election picking up steam, Canadians deserve to know where the prospective leaders of Canada’s official opposition stand on the issue of the day.
Marilyn Gladu
When The Post Millennial reached out to Gladu, she stated that “this is an illegal protest and the rule of law must be enforced.”
“Keep in mind many of the activists are not even from this region or First Nation people. While we must consult and take action to address First Nations concerns, the rule of law is paramount as is the safety of Canadians,” Gladu added.
Erin O’Toole
Erin O’Toole has made his stance clear on both Twitter and in a comment to The Post Millennial, telling Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to “stop the illegal blockades.”
When O’Toole spoke to The Post Millennial, the Durham MP said, “We need to be telling Canadians why our natural resource and energy projects are in the national interest. Justin Trudeau has waffled on why the resource sector is important. He never sells Canada’s position as an energy superpower in the world. And now look where we are.”
O’Toole went on to add that he saw “people are using #ShutDownCanada and accusing the RCMP of apartheid, which is ridiculous and an insult to our brave men and women in uniform. There are protests escalating to blockades that stop people from going to work or seeing their families.”
“This is extremely disruptive and we must enforce court injunctions. The rule of law must be upheld.”
Rick Peterson
Rick Peterson has been vocal about his policy platform, and he is similarly vocal in his comments over #ShutDownCanada.
“The world is watching and waiting to see how Canada reacts. Will the Liberal government defend the rule of law? Will it stand up to those who disrupt, delay and try to kill responsible resource development with illegal protests?”
“It’s clear what the response should be. Clear the tracks. Now. Any delay in getting this done will only encourage more of the same. It is time to be bold,” said Peterson.
Peter MacKay
Peter MacKay has not yet made a comment on the recent #ShutDownCanada protests, nor did he respond to The Post Millennial’s messages in time for this article’s publication.
Having said this, MacKay has expressed approval over similar energy projects like TeckMine in Alberta.
MacKay has also stated on Twitter that he welcomed the Trans Mountain Pipeline. MacKay further added, “The removal of any remaining barriers to the construction of the Trans Mountain Pipeline is great news for Alberta.”
Social Media