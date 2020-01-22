Jewish American communities need the right to defend themselves
I was never a gun person. I didn’t want them in my house because I have curious kids, but I was fine with others having firearms. Until recently, I was content with my Louisville Slugger next to my nightstand.
Crime in Seattle has gotten so bad that we brought armed guards to Jewish cemeteries to protect children and veterans placing flags for the fallen on Memorial Day. Drug dealers, prostitutes, pimps, substance abusers and others, have been desecrating the grounds on a nightly basis.
Armed guards are nothing new to Jews. They are present at synagogues, schools and community events. Unfortunately, because of our religious beliefs, we are always a target. The observant Jewish community enjoys a close connection with law enforcement. At the beginning of the year, 90,000 Jews attended an event called Siyum Hashas at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey celebrating the completion of the 7.5 year cycle of learning the Talmud. The police captain in charge of security called Rabbi Yosef Chaim Golding, CEO of the event, confirming that there were zero incidents at the event, but also that “…his ‘troopers have worked millions of events, but they NEVER felt so appreciated as they felt yesterday”.
This event coincided with a string of anti Semitic attacks in New York and New Jersey. The suspects, who had priors on their records, were arrested, some quickly released and subsequently re-arrested for committing new crimes, thanks to New York’s new bail reform.
According to the New York Post: “The legislation requires arraignment judges to set free suspects in any non-sexual assault that doesn’t actually cause a physical injury, even in cases of hate crime attacks. The no-injury loophole will mean a quick get-out-of-jail-free card for all but one of the accused attackers in the eight Hanukkah-timed, anti-Semitic bias crimes that have terrified the city’s Orthodox communities.”
These kind of “reforms” have been in action in Seattle for several years under a program called Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion (LEAD): While I would love to use their own words to tell you what they do, their King County Website says: “The Seattle-King County LEAD website is currently being revamped and will be shortly updated and relaunched.”
What LEAD claims it does is divert people who don’t belong in jail, to other programs to transition them back into society. This program has won awards and been cited as something to expand and replicate across the country.
When LEAD asked to meet with me last year to explain their operations, the director could not answer my basic questions about the program. How many people are in the program? How many people were back as contributing members of society? How many people returned to crime? No answers were given or available for these very simple questions. I have run several non profits and I knew every stat about each organization backwards and forwards.
The visuals on the streets of Seattle do not match LEAD’s claims of success. Almost every day there is another story of an attack, including on tourists and businesses. Business groups were so fed up that they commissioned System Failure: Report on Prolific Offenders in Seattle’s Criminal Justice System. The report showcases 100 Prolific offenders with multiple arrests, one as many as 74, who are continuously released. These offenders account for a large portion of the crime in downtown Seattle. Since the report was published, the majority of the “Prolific Offenders” have continued to cycle through Seattle’s “revolving door” justice system. LEAD funding has been put on hold by the Mayor pending a review by an outside consultant on the effectiveness of the program.
The report reminded me of the “Squeegee Men” who terrorized New York during the 1980s. These people were your first impression of New York when coming off the highway, as they started cleaning your windshield and would get violent if you told them “no”. It seemed as if there were thousands of them, but when NYPD started cracking down, it was discovered that there were only a few hundred Squeegee Men, who usually had criminal records. Under the Giuliani and Bloomberg mayoral administrations, the Squeegee Men were taken off the streets. Now under the DeBlasio Administration, they have made a comeback. Just like Seattle has seen a major spike in crime and boasts a property crime rate two-and-a-half times Los Angeles and four Times New York. “Progressive” politicians are making the problem worse and our cities more dangerous.
Peter Weyand, broke into a girls dorm at Yeshiva University in Manhattan and began setting fires in the building. According to the New York Post “he was released without bail following his arrest—only to be sprung again when he was allegedly caught trespassing on Staten Island hours later. He was also busted and let go after allegedly menacing a Brooklyn housemate on Dec. 5—sharpening a knife outside their door while calling out, ‘Here, piggy, piggy, piggy!’ according to police.”
When there is a failure of government to protect its own citizens, citizens will take their safety into their own hands. According to the Washington Examiner, Gun permit applications surged nearly 1,000 percent in New York’s Jewish community since the 13 anti-Semitic attacks in December.
When I ran for Seattle City Council, my family received multiple death threats. Strange phone calls. Doxxing of my home and office. As far as I know, I was the only candidate for Seattle City Council out of 57, who needed security guards. Ring doorbells and baseball bats were not going to cut it. My 12-year-old son asked if he could have a knife to protect his family from the people that were trying to kill us.
Ironically, the threats against my family came from believers of an ideology that is against gun ownership. I continue to receive threats, especially from Antifa who claim to be anti-fascist and are anything but, even though the campaign had been over for months. My family and I were being targeted because we are Jewish not because of my politics. Extremist actions like these, against an individual who does not have strong feelings on an issue, will cause a person to be more supportive of an ideology they don’t identify with because that is who is advocating for them.
When I hear about attacks with a body count on a religious institution, I always assume there were no members “carrying”. This is the new normal for Jewish life in America. I am troubled by the new legislation targeting legal gun owners in Washington and Virginia. None of the legislation they are proposing will do anything to make Jews or Non Jews safer. New York and New Jersey have some of the most stringent gun laws in the country, and that did not stop determined attackers. Meanwhile, Jews who want to protect themselves, have a very difficult time applying for firearms permits because of these laws. As long as people are intent on killing us, and “progressive” politicians continue to put us at risk, we need the ability to protect ourselves.
Union sues Jewish advocacy group over defamation
The Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) is suing the Jewish advocacy group B’nai Brith for defamation, first reported by Blacklock’s Reporter.
The Ontario Superior Court declared that “a union may now sue to defend its reputation … This is a case in which the defamation action appears to have merit.”
The lawsuit comes after a statement by the CUPW promoted “greater solidarity” with Palestine. The union also attacked Israel for the “inhumane” blockade of Gaza.
Weeks later, B’nai Brith stated that the CUPW had “aligned itself with the path of violence and extremism … this is both deeply immoral and obviously not in the best interests of Canadian postal workers.”
B’nai Brith went on to say that “many have also asked us whether CUPW can legally compel its Jewish and Israeli members to pay fees which may be used to support a foreign organization that wants to see them murdered.”
As a result of these statements, the CUPW launched a lawsuit against the Jewish advocacy group, which the Ontario Superior Court has permitted to continue.
NowThis edits anti-Semitic video to be slightly less anti-Semitic
Global anti-Semitism is on the rise. 2019 ended with a Hanukkah machete attack in New York, and 2020 began with a slew of swastikas being spray-painted on cars, buildings, and Jewish camps from Vancouver Island to Brooklyn. Just a few days ago, four people were hospitalized in Uman, Ukraine after a mob armed with sticks and knives stormed a synagogue.
While this violence is horrific, it does not exist in a vacuum. These attacks have been flourishing in an environment where anti-Semitism is widespread and unbound by political and religious affiliation.
Take NowThis, the self-proclaimed “progressive social media-focused, youth-oriented news organization.” No reasonable person would expect the wokest of the woke to casually drift into blatant Jew-hatred, let alone Holocaust denial. Yet, in a video posted on January 16, NowThis did just that.
During a 5-minute clip, featuring university students active in Students for Justice in Palestine and Jewish Voice for Peace, one student made the remark that “Anne Frank didn’t die [in] a concentration camp. She died from typhus.” This canard originated with neo-Nazis.
Not only is this claim false–Frank died in Bergen-Belsen–the context of the statement, in service of an overtly political agenda, renders it a disgusting exploitation of the Holocaust.
Ironically, part of the agenda in question was to reject a widely accepted definition of anti-Semitism from the International Holocaust Remembrance (IHRA). This contemporary definition of the oldest form of hatred recognizes that Jewish conspiracy theories, Nazi comparisons, Holocaust denial, and denying Jews the right to self-determination (aka by claiming the State of Israel is a racist endeavor) are all anti-Semitic. Numerous countries have adopted the IHRA definition, including Canada this past June.
The statement, shared by NowThis with its over 2 million followers, is a crystal clear form of Holocaust denial that places the blame for the death of Jews not on the Nazis, the horrific conditions in which they imposed on Jews, and their genocide, but on an apparently spontaneous disease.
In the face of this overt form of antisemitism, NowThis did not apologize or remove the video. The organization simply issued a “correction,” removing the Holocaust denial line.
Unfortunately, the lightly edited video is not significantly better, and much of the rhetoric violates the IHRA definition.
In the extant version, the NowThis video undermines the fact that anti-Zionism is often anti-Semitic, while promoting BDS (boycott, divestment, and sanctions) campaigns and a Palestinian right of return. Each of these, certainly in the rejectionist worldviews of Students for Justice in Palestine and Jewish Voice for Peace, effectively deny Jewish people their right to self-determination, hold Israel to a double-standard, and are therefore not, as the four students claim, “legitimate criticisms of Israel.” It turns out that the Neo-Nazi and anti-Israel rhetoric are not divergent–they are part of the same warped, anti-Semitic ideology.
For those who follow contemporary anti-Semitism, the impact of the NowThis video is unsurprising. We expect no less when, of all the diverse Jewish and non-Jewish voices on campus, NowThis chose to interview members of these two hate groups.
Jewish Voice for Peace, perhaps because of its name, often gets a pass on its anti-Semitism. In 2019, Rockefeller Brothers Fund gave them $175,000, and they had $3.7 million in revenue in 2018. This is the same Jewish Voice for Peace that promotes leading American anti-Semitic voices–Linda Sarsour, Ilhan Omar, Marc Lamont Hill. Yet activists from this group are the “experts” whom NowThis chose to interview on antisemitism.
If NowThis was genuine about righting its wrong of sharing neo-Nazi and anti-Semitic content, it would remove the video in its entirety and issue a formal apology. NowThis could partner with mainstream Jewish student groups to create a new short video about Holocaust education and promoting the IHRA definition of anti-Semitism.
Instead, millions of young people are left absorbing discrimination, hate, and lies courtesy of NowThis.
Becca Wertman is Managing Editor and Canada Liaison at NGO Monitor, a Jerusalem-based research institute.
Sanders campaign adds another anti-Semite to their staff
I always thought that if there was a Jewish candidate for President, I would be excited to vote for them. Now, with a Jewish candidate as one of the top contenders, I am concerned more than anything else.
This past week, the The Seattle Times ran an article announcing that the Bernie Sanders campaign had hired former Seattle City Council candidate Shaun Scott as their Washington State Field Director. The article links to, but does not discuss, Scott’s positions on Seattle’s issues. To say that Scott is an extreme socialist would be an understatement. Scott has been very vocal about taxing everyone from businesses to people who drive to work everyday, opening heroin injection sites in Seattle, and eliminating the Police Department among other proposals. He ran on a slate with other socialist candidates Kshama Sawant and Tammy Morales.
While all this is concerning, what is even more concerning to me is that the Seattle Times article failed to mention that the Sanders campaign has brought into the fold another anti-Semite.
Shawn Scott has a history of hatred of the Jewish state and alliances with anti-Semitic organizations. In his endorsement questionnaire for the Seattle Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) Scott was asked, “Do you support the Boycott, Divest, Sanctions, (BDS) Movement?” One could ask why this question is on an endorsement for Seattle City Council which has no control over foreign policy, but I believe it goes to the heart of the ideology of the DSA.
According to a report by stopantisemitism.org entitled “The New Anti Semites” there are “unprecedented similarities between the BDS movement and far-right groups to propagate anti-Semitism in the United States.” The report goes on to say, “Much of this hatred is often disguised under the veil of the delegitimization campaign against the Jewish State of Israel.” The report details that the BDS movement “directly drives anti-Semitism and radicalizes public discourse in Western democracies,” and documents over 100 examples in the United States and around the world. BDS co-founder Omar Barghouti, has said publicly that he’s working for Israel’s “euthanasia.” Hatem Bazian—the other major co-founder of BDS in America—has called for an armed struggle, an “intifada,” against the United States and spouted anti-Semitic stereotypes.
Scott answered the DSA question by saying that he “Wholly and unequivocally” supports the BDS movement and added a well-known anti-Semitic trope: “BDS is the least we can do to support the Palestinian people currently suffering under the apartheid state of Israel.” More concerning is that Scott, even with his public comments, was still endorsed by mainstream Democrat organizations.
Scott has worked with and supports Jewish Voice for Peace-Seattle (JVP) JVP is against the existence of the State of Israel and even hosted Rasmeah Odeh, a Palestinian woman convicted in a 1969 terror attack that killed two. According to the Anti Defamation League (ADL) “Jewish Voice for Peace is a radical anti-Israel activist group that advocates for a complete economic, cultural and academic boycott of the state of Israel. JVP considers supporters of Israel, or even critics of Israel who do not hew to JVP’s own extreme views, to be complicit in Israel’s purported acts of racist oppression of Palestinians. JVP leaders believe that expressing support for Israel, or not challenging mainstream Jewish organizations that support Israel, must also be viewed as an implicit attack on people of color and all marginalized groups in the United States. JVP’s energetic proselytizing of this view–especially among other social justice groups–has created a hostile environment for many progressive Jews. In a sense, JVP is extending its boycott agenda to include not just Israel but its American supporters as well.” The full ADL report on JVP including JVP’s attacks on liberal and progressive Jews can be viewed here.
The Sanders campaign has been dogged by accusations of surrounding itself with anti-Semites over the past year. The Sanders Campaign named Linda Sarsour as an “Official Surrogate” for the campaign. Sarsour, was ousted from the Women’s March for a history of anti-Semitic comments including: “Israel was built on the idea that Jews are supreme to everybody else.”
“How can you be against white supremacy in the United States of America and the idea of living in a supremacist state based on race and class, but then you support a state like Israel that is built on supremacy?”
Sarsour has been a supporter of rabid anti-Semite Louis Farrakhan and also supported terrorists like Rasmea Odeh. Sarsour has parroted anti-Semitic accusations of “dual loyalty” of Jews whenever she is called out on her comments and actions. In a time of rising anti-Semitic attacks across the country, with Jewish institutions begging for more police protection, like Scott, Sarsour is anti-police and even went so far as to praise cop killer Assata Shakur.
Sanders has frequently appeared with and accepted endorsements of Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Talib. Both, have well documented histories of anti-Semitic and anti Israel statements.
As a Jew, I always thought if there would be a Jewish candidate for President, they would represent traditional Jewish values. It is clear to me that the Sanders campaign and Shaun Scott do not represent those values and instead ally themselves with enemies of the Jews.
Ari Hoffman is the vice president of Congregation Bikur Cholim Machzikay Hadath in Seattle and a former candidate for Seattle City Council. He has been featured on 60 Minutes with Anderson Cooper, Fox and Friends, The Dr. Drew Show and The Glen Beck Program.
If you ask Siri who the president of Israel is, she becomes anti-Semitic
“Hey Siri, wtf?” That’s the question that started floating around the Twittersphere Saturday evening.
Numerous people discovered that if you asked your iPhone who the president of Israel is, it would respond with a highly problematic answer: Reuvin Rivlin is the “President of the Zionist occupation state.”
The New York Post‘s Karol Markowicz tried, and got the same answer:
Sky News’ Rita Panahi had the same result over in Australia:
TPM‘s own Yanky Pollak attempted the question and recorded the answer:
The Post Millennial asked anti-Semitism expert and former New York State Assemblyman Dov Hikind for comment and he said, “Apple has serious explaining to do. Not only do they have to remove and replace this nasty politicized result, they have to deal with how such a result was ever published. We want answers.”
The Post Millennial reached out to Apple but has not heard back by the time of publication.
People around the globe rallied and asked Apple to fix this. The anti-Semitic message remained unaltered for well over an hour. The source of the problem appears to be an anti-Semitic user who made an edit on Wikipedia.
While the anti-Semitic response has been scrubbed for now, a new issue has emerged: Why is Siri relying on Wikipedia to provide information to its users? Wikipedia has long been criticized to have a severe left-wing bias.
