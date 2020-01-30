EXCLUSIVE: Former top Liberal aide is lobbyist for MasterCard
MasterCard’s most senior lobbyist, who led the effort to receive $49 million of taxpayer money from the Trudeau government, was a former top Liberal aide during Chretien’s government.
MasterCard lobbyist Jennifer M. Sloan worked as the Liberal-appointed chief of staff and chief of media relations for two federal ministers under Jean Chretien’s administration.
Postmedia’s “Follow the Money Database“, which records political donations in Canada, shows a donation under the name of Jennifer M. Sloan, who contributed $1,500 to Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party in 2016. Similarly, the Elections Canada Database shows this same contribution. Another eighteen donations, totalling $11,675, were also donated from the same postal code under the name “Jennifer Sloan”, without the middle initial.
The Post Millennial reached out by phone to Sloan, who confirmed she worked for MasterCard. She immediately hung up once informed an interview for a news story was being conducted. Follow-up messages asking about her lobbying, the $49 million federal grant to MasterCard and Liberal donations to the Trudeau Liberals under the same name went unanswered.
MasterCard was awarded $49 million by the federal government in order to build a cybersecurity centre in Vancouver. This was given in spite of the American credit card making a net profit of US$4 billion in 2017. Critics have also noted that MasterCard compensated its CEO $20 million in 2019
The Minister of Innovation, Science, and Industry Navdeep Bains made the announcement in Davos, Switzerland, at the World Economic Forum last week—an event known for only having the ultra wealthy and elite because of the exorbitant entrance fee.
This gift was a source of contention in the House of Commons on Wednesday.
“Why did the prime minister make taxpayers so sad by giving $50 million to a company that made $16 billion last year off the backs of hard-working Canadians who can’t afford to pay their full balances?” asked Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dodged answering the question.
In the preceding weeks to the announcement, the MasterCard lobbying, which is led by Sloan, met with Minister Bains and Finance Minister Bill Morneau.
These meetings were held on Dec. 5, 2019, where they discussed “Financial Institutions” and “Industry, Privacy and Access to Information, Security.” The lobbying archive did not go into further detail regarding these meetings, however, both of these subjects relate to the multi-million dollar cybersecurity centre.
Speaking to The Post Millennial, the spokesperson for Minister Bains said, “Canadians are using connected devices more and more, including for sensitive financial services like banking. They want to know that their data and privacy are protected.
“Our government is investing in a new cybersecurity centre to develop the technology solutions Canadians and people all over the world need to protect their personal and financial information when they use their devices. The centre in Vancouver represents good quality jobs and will help make Canada a leader in the cybersecurity space.”
The spokesperson declined to comment on questions regarding Sloan’s Liberal past, Sloan’s donation, and did not clarify what was mentioned in the minister’s meeting with MasterCard.
“We’re not going to discuss any specific conversations, but will note that we regularly meet with government officials and others to share perspectives on our industry and issues related to it,” said MasterCard’s vice president of communications Sandra Benjamin.
“We believe it’s imperative that the public and private sectors work together to secure the entire digital ecosystem. The launch of our Vancouver centre and our partnership with the Government of Canada includes our own investment of $510 million in cybersecurity and in Canadian technology talent.”
The Post Millennial also reached out to Minister Morneau’s office for comment but did not hear back before deadline.
Trudeau government wants to empower CBC to police journalists
The Trudeau government isn’t satisfied to simply spend $600 million dollars to pay off the entire media establishment in Canada, they want to monitor your news and use the CBC to “ensure quality in news coverage.”
Yesterday an advisory panel released a report entitled, “Canada’s Communications Future: Time To Act”, citing” a “crisis in news.” It recommends all media content services fall under the Act and regulation by the Canadian Radio Television and Telecommunications Commission.”
These advisors are typically partisan hacks, never mind their claims of nonpartisan independence (e.g. Michael Wernick).
Given the fact that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spent $130,000 trying to bar conservative journalists from covering this past election, and has announced his intention to regulate and censor Canadians’ social media, this is both unsurprising and extremely dangerous for the future of democracy in Canada.
Just this week, conservative journalist Ezra Levant released a shocking recording of him being interrogated by the police for the high crime of writing a book that was critical of the prime minister, which was released during the election (of course the two authors Aaron Wherry and John Ivision who wrote flattering books on Trudeau are not being investigated). The cops would not show him the complaint or disclose where the complaint originated. It was a secret. They grilled him about the political beliefs of his staff at Rebel News and asked him why he didn’t register his book with the federal government. It’s truly Orwellian stuff that Levant caught on camera, and he did a remarkable job of browbeating the police stooges doing Trudeau’s bidding.
This little glimpse of a police state shows us how the federal government would like to treat all media that step out of line if they got their way.
There is indeed a crisis in news in Canada today. The thing is, the CBC is one of the major reasons why. Over the last few years, the CBC has shown Canadians that it can’t be trusted to deliver unbiased news coverage. Rather than issuing correctives to “fake news” and disinformation, CBC is often the outlet guilty of misleading the public. Also, many of CBC’s journalists are the lapdogs of Justin Trudeau’s Prime Minister’s Office.
Whether it’s their chief political correspondent failing to understand what an opinion is or their legal team and head anchor of their flagship show suing the Conservatives for copyright infringement while letting the Liberals and NDP get away with the same “transgression” during an election cycle, it’s clear that CBC journalists are not the gold standard they think they are. The CBC also often steals other journalists’ work. They are more likely to take selfies with Justin Trudeau than to grill him for possibly corrupting the justice system or giving kickbacks to Canada’s crony capitalist oligarchs.
It’s true that Trudeau needs the CBC. It’s also true that the CBC is failing spectacularly. Blacklock’s Reporter has noted that “CBC-TV English language ad revenues fell 37 percent last year, by official estimate, from $178 million to $112.5 million. A 2013 campaign to sell advertising on CBC Radio collapsed after it missed revenue targets by 94 percent.” When authoritarians begin to lose their power, they will always turn to increasingly desperate measures to try to seize it back.
The last thing we need in Canada is for our state-controlled media to have control over the last vestiges of free and independent media in this country.
It’s clear now that the more independent media emerges in Canada and tells the stories that the Trudeau government and the CBC don’t want told, the more they will try to crack down on us. The only solution to the “crisis in news” that currently plagues Canada is for the independent media to continue to speak truth to state-sanctioned power.
Liberal fundraiser charges youth $800 for a two-hour dinner with Trudeau
The Liberal Party of Canada are selling tickets for an evening with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Navdeep Bains that costs $1,600 per adult ticket, $800 per youth ticket.
The event itself itself is being held at the Versailles Convention Centre in Mississauga on Thursday, and will include a two-hour dinner.
The sheer cost of the event sparked outrage on twitter: “$800 for a youth ticket? I wish I was Middle Class enough to afford a Liberal fundraiser.”
Despite the Liberal Party pledging to make fundraisers more “transparent” and “more open than ever before,” the cost of these tickets will inevitably shut out the vast majority of Canadians who cannot fork out $1,600 for a two-hour dinner.
The Liberal Party of Canada also promised to list all fundraisers publicly, but news broke in 2016 Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attended cash-for-access fundraisers with wealthy Chinese businessmen. A journalist was also denied access to a fundraiser that Finance Minister Bill Morneau attended.
The Liberal Party of Canada have often been criticized for retreating from their transparency pledges. In 2019, for example, the Liberals refused to release details of six-figure fundraiser for an MP who had a million dollar gambling debt.
MasterCard receives $49 million from federal government for Vancouver centre
MasterCard has received $49 million from the federal government in an effort to have the company place a cybersecurity centre in Vancouver.
The net income for MasterCard was almost $4 billion in 2017.
Navdeep Bains, the Minister of Innovation, Science, and Industry announced the Cyber Centre with MasterCard. The announcement was made in Davos, Switzerland at the World Economic Forum last week.
True North reported that Bains said, “The centre will focus on creating technologies and standards to ensure that Canadians and others around the world can safely use any device that could be connected to the Internet—phone, tablet, computer, vehicle—without concern that their personal and financial information could be stolen.”
It is estimated that 380 people will be employed by the centre which Bains says will turn Canada into a “world leader in cybersecurity.” He also noted that the cost of cybercrime in Canada is about $3 billion annually.
MasterCard Canada’s president, Sasha Krstic noted that MasterCard customers from all around the world will benefit from the technology that arises out of the new centre.
According to Krstic the research coming from the centre “will help meet the growing demand for technology solutions to reduce the cost of cyberattacks, enable today’s connected devices to become tomorrow’s secure payment devices, and address the growing vulnerabilities associated with the Internet of Things.”
The Strategic Innovation Fund will fund the $49 million. The program has supplied more than $2 billion to mostly large corporations.
Other corporations that have received large sums from the federal government include Canadian Tire and Loblaws. Canadian Tire received $2.7 million in January for electric vehicle charging stations. Loblaws received $12 million for low emission refrigerator units to replace their current models.
Eight times CBC's Rosemary Barton showed bias for the Liberals
Rosemary Barton has finally been demoted by the CBC after the public broadcaster announced last week that it was giving up on the disjointed and ratings-killing four-anchor format for its flagship show.
CBC’s The National was revamped a couple years ago when Peter Mansbridge retired, and it has been losing its small viewership ever since, losing nearly 25 percent (about 124,000 viewers abandoning the program) by the summer of last year, despite the CBC spending a lot in promotional ads to sell Canadians on the new anchors and format. As the viewership has declined, so too has the CBC’s ad revenue.
Rosemary Barton has been scrutinized many times in the past for having bias as a reporter. The Post Millennial takes a look back at the eight times (there are far more examples) Barton showed bias for the Liberals while feigning to be a nonpartisan journalist above reproach.
1. Coming to Justin Trudeau’s defence
In a conversation with colleague Andrew Nichols about the similarities of the personal beliefs on abortion between Justin Trudeau and Conservative leader Andrew Scheer, Barton was quick to dismiss the fact that Trudeau said he was personally against abortion as well.
2. “So do deficits even matter these days? I don’t think so”
Trudeau and the Liberal government have come under fire for their spending and bringing the nation deeper and deeper into debt with massive deficits racking up tens of billions in red ink. While anchoring the nightly news, Barton gave her “objective” opinion that deficits aren’t really a thing Canadians should worry their pretty little heads about.
3. SNC-Lavalin scandal was so early 2019
During the fall 2019 election Rosemary Barton steered an on-air conversation away from the SNC-Lavalin scandal, suggesting that they had already covered it so much, essentially implying it was beating a dead horse.
She also dismissed the RCMP investigating Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s involvement in the SNC-Lavalin scandal, in what could possibly be deemed attempted obstruction of justice, suggesting the RCMP were just “asking a few questions”.
4. Duffy expense scandal was totally Prime Minister Stephen Harper’s fault and deserved to be covered extensively for years
Back before Rosemary Barton was promoted to being the host of CBC’s Power and Politics, which she hosted for a few years before being promoted yet again to anchor The National, she and her fellow Liberal partisan, Katie Simpson, were riveted by Conservative Senator Mike Duffy’s expense scandal, both breathlessly reporting from the trial, in which Duffy was found innocent of all charges. But they did their best to try to pin it on Harper in the lead-up to 2015 election, despite the initial scandal breaking in 2012. One would imagine the expense scandal was quite minor in comparison to a sitting PM potentially corrupting the justice system, but not for Barton.
Never mind that Harper’s chief of staff paid the money back, and then resigned when the media found out, it was far more scandalous than the SNC-Lavalin affair!
5. Trudeau’s poor attendance record at Parliament isn’t a big deal “because democracy and stuff”
Rosemary Barton routinely downplays the flaws of PM Justin Trudeau and the Liberals not only on air, but via Twitter. When Trudeau decided campaigning for the Liberal Party of Canada in a by-election was more important than being in Ottawa governing the country she gave her biased “hot take” that by-elections are important.
It’s hard to believe she’d be so charitable to Harper or Andrew Scheer.
6. “It’s literally how the parliamentary system works”
When polls weren’t looking all that rosy for Justin Trudeau, Rosemary Barton claimed that Trudeau would be able to stay on as PM in a minority situation even if the Liberals won less seats than the Conservatives, something that would be essentially unprecedented in Canadian federal Parliament.
“It’s literally how the parliamentary system works,” Barton incorrectly expounded on Twitter.
7. Fan girl selfie and stroll
These ones speak for themselves.
8. Suing the Conservative Party of Canada during the 2019 election
For some reason the CBC thought it was a good idea to sue the Conservative Party of Canada for using clips of the public broadcaster’s footage in an attack ad. Despite all parties doing this, and it being something the CBC itself does regularly (in what is totally legal and called fair dealing), the CBC pulled the trigger on suing the CPC, which ended up spectacularly backfiring.
To top it all off, Rosemary Barton and another CBC journalist were named as plaintiffs in the lawsuit, until the CBC eventually had the sense to remove them from the lawsuit. Barton never definitively cleared the air on whether she agreed to be a plaintiff in the lawsuit.
However, during the 2015 election, Peter Mansbridge in a documented email exchange had CBC execs take legal action against the CPC for using a clip of Justin Trudeau giving a very poor answer about the Boston Marathon terrorists. Mansbridge was Barton’s mentor, is it too far-fetched to believe she took a page out of his Liberal partisan playbook?
The CBC, being shamelessly biased, decided it was appropriate to keep Barton on The National, as a debate moderator, and the lead anchor for the election-night coverage despite this very glaring conflict of interest coming to light.
Yet, Rosemary Barton audaciously claims she can’t be partisan, it’s impossible. In an interview with Duncan McCue for CBC’s Cross Country Checkup she was asked about how many people feel she has a bias with her reporting she replied, “I don’t mind criticism of my work. We are the public broadcaster… I think it’s important to hold me to account,” she said. “That said, I really don’t have a horse in the race. I don’t have a partisan bone in my body. It’s not the way I was raised; it’s not who I am.”
With the above examples it’s rather hard to believe that’s not who she is.
You’re allowed to have a personal bias, it’s impossible not to, you just shouldn’t bring it into your work if you’re the lead anchor of the public broadcaster’s flagship news show and you are going to claim you’re fair to all political parties.
Barton being moved to CBC’s chief political correspondent is a far better fit, especially now that the public broadcaster irrevocably branded itself Liberal during the 2019 election cycle.
Sometimes Barton does tell it like it is.
