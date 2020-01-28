Trending

28 Jan 2020

MasterCard receives $49 million from federal government for Vancouver centre
MasterCard receives $49 million from federal government for Vancouver centre 

MasterCard has received $49 million from the federal government in an effort to have the company place a cybersecurity centre in Vancouver.

The net income for MasterCard was almost $4 billion in 2017.

