Conservative MP Michael Chong URGES Canadians to reject Trudeau’s attack on free speech
Prominent Conservative Member of Parliament Michael Chong is urging Canadians to sign a petition that calls on the Trudeau government to reject a controversial report that allegedly undermines the free speech of Canadians.
So far, the petition has garnered nearly 2,000 signatures. Chong believes that the report’s suggestions, and the Liberal’s willingness to enact them, is nothing short of “radical.”
“I think they’ve proposed some very radical ideas on restricting content on the internet,” Chong said, speaking to The Post Millennial. Chong detests the idea that the government should regulate the internet “through a big government bureaucracy that only countries like China and North Korea have undertaken. I think this reflects their radical view on the internet.”
Over the past few months, Justin Trudeau’s government has received considerable criticism for saying that they would closely follow the recommendations of the report.
This report has suggested that the Canadian Radio and Television Commission (CRTC) should license online news organizations, that companies like Netflix and Spotify should have mandatory Canadian content per existing rules for television and radio, and that the government should be the arbiter of what is and isn’t fake news, among other recommendations.
Chong said that Trudeau has “not backed away from the recommendation that the government determines what is trusted and reliable news. That is a very concerning restriction on freedom of the press.”
The Trudeau government also seems to be moving in the direction of forcing companies like Netflix and Spotify to produce and promote certain content.
“They’re gonna force companies like Netflix and Spotify to prioritize certain content over content that users may prefer,” said Chong. “That’s a concern to millions of Canadians who enjoy the way Netflix and Spotify customizes their content to their users’ preferences. Spotify and Netflix are so popular in Canada precisely because viewers and listeners get the content they want, rather than government imposed content requirements. I think this recommendation is a huge problem.”
Chong also questioned why there was a need for these reforms, as Canadian cultural content production is remarkably healthy. The total value of Canadian film and television production, for instance, reached a record high of $9 billion annually. Many Netflix shows shoot in Canada, specifically Toronto and Vancouver, and employ local talent.
The Canadian cultural production segment is healthy,” said Chong. “I don’t think the government should be imposing these onerous regulatory requirements on companies like Netflix and Spotify and taking away the choice that consumers have said they really like.”
In order to combat the Liberal’s incoming legislation, Chong is urging all Canadians to sign a petition against it. “If enough Canadians do this, then hopefully the government backs down on these recommendations,” said the Conservative MP.
“My hope is that this petition will serve as a preemptive strike against legislation that the government said it will table shortly,” Chong said. “So my hope is that enough Canadians realize what’s going on, sign the petition, and voice their strong disagreement to the regulation and licensing of commercial internet content.”
You can sign the petition here.
Six things you need to know about Trudeau's radical heritage minister
Canadian MP and Minister of Canadian Heritage Steven Guilbeault has built himself quite the resume. In his time in the public spotlight, Guilbeault has made headlines for a variety of stunts, comments, and borderline un-Canadian proposals.
For those of you who don’t know much about our Heritage Minister, here are six quick facts about him.
1. He climbed a tree in protest at the age of five
Born in La Tuque, Quebec, Guilbeault’s history of supposed activism goes back to the young age of five, when he climbed a tree that a developer wanted to clear.
According to Wikipedia, Guilbeault climbed the tree “in an effort to block a land developer from clearing a wooded area behind his home. The tree was felled a few days later, but the event is cited by Guilbeault as the genesis of his environmental activism.”
2. He climbed the CN Tower and got arrested
While a member of the environmentalist group Greenpeace, Guilbeault scaled the CN Tower in an attempt to draw attention to climate change, which at that time was still commonly referred to as global warming.
Guilbeault climbed the tower using steel maintenance cables, reaching 340 metres high on the tower before dropping a banner which read, “CANADA AND BUSH: Climate Killers.”
The protest was in response to Canada and the United States’ position on the Kyoto agreement of 1997. Canada had originally signed the agreement, later ratifying the agreement in 2001. Guilbeault was arrested for his part in the protest.
Years later, Guilbeault was asked about the event, calling himself a “radical pragmatist,” going on to say that civil disobedience was “a tool” he used. “Now I’m using different tools.”
3. He believes in thought-policing
In October of 2019, Guilbeault sent a mandate letter that proposed to create regulations on social media that would remove “illegal online content” such as “radicalization, incitement of violence, exploitation of children, or creation or distribution of terrorist propaganda.”
Of course, that all sounds fine and dandy on paper. But when it’s the government who decides what is considered “radicalizing” content, which Guilbeault is clearly interested in deciding, considering he later met with stakeholders on whether to also include regulations on “fake news.”
Speaking of which…
4. He wants to create government media licences
Only last month, Guilbeault suggested that news media in Canada should be regulated, and that Canadian news outlets should require mandatory licencing.
“If you’re a distributor of content in Canada and obviously if you’re a very small media organization the requirement probably wouldn’t be the same if you’re Facebook, or Google. There would have to be some proportionality embedded into this,” Guilbeault told Evan Solomon an interview on CTV’s Question Period.
“We would ask that they have a licence, yes,” Guilbeault continued.
Seems pretty cut-and-dry, right? Guilbeault would eventually walk back those comments after a wave of controversy began roaring towards him.
Only days later, Guilbeault made an announcement walking back his comments.
While speaking to media, Guilbeault said “… Our focus will be and always has been that Canadians have diversity to high-quality news sources,” said Guilbeault to reporters in Ottawa.” A near mirror-opposite of what he had previously said… Which leads to number five.
5. He’s a straight-up liar
After chickening out of his first comment, Guilbeault would AGAIN say that he would introduce a bill that will follow the recommendations for the registration of internet news sites, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
That came despite Guilbeault saying that he would not license news outlets after a CTV interview where he said he would. Now, Guilbeault is trying to do the same thing, again.
Despite the controversy that Guilbeault created by these comments, he is now attempting again to register news sites.
This legislation comes after a report by a cabinet advisory panel, where they recommended that the Trudeau government should force news outlets, like The Post Millennial, to register with the government.
This panel believed news reporting that was “accurate, reliable and trusted news content is in peril.” In order to fix this, they believed that a government body, in this case, the Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission, should monitor outlets.
6. He’s a huge fan of propaganda
As it turns out, Guilbeault isn’t as crazy about honest media as he might make himself out to be. An example of this is that Guilbeault’s Department of Canadian Heritage was directing journalists to write articles about climate change.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the Local Journalism Initiative started by then-minister Pablo Rodriguez and now under Guilbeault’s watch would give The Canadian News Media Association payments of up to $14.4 million dollars.
Payments like these, including a subsidy to Yukon-based publication The Narwhal, would inspire environmentalist articles such as “Meet The Alberta Climate Activists Who Say They’re Not Scared of Jason Kenney.”
They also wrote this flattering profile on him. What a coincidence!
Another outlet, the Nunatsiaq News, received a government grant so that they could cover “the effects of climate change on the Arctic.” Likewise, The Winnipeg Free Press was given a grant so that they could hire a reporter who was dedicated to climate change.
The Post Millennial reached out the Guilbeault for comment, though we did not receive any response.
New directions for conservative ideas–a sketch of future possibilities
Let us begin with an examination of some of the reasons for the failure of the Conservative Party in the October 21, 2019 federal election. There appears to have been insufficient attention paid to various measures to counter a hostile media climate. It is argued that too much attention was paid trying to conform to media expectations–except on issues where compromise was indeed imperative to win the election. A brave defiance of media expectations might have been called for. It is argued that a concatenation of defiant and confident statements, might have created a situation where the media was simply taken off-balance, and less able to attack the campaign.
In the Canadian context, the author accepts that abortion rights and same-sex marriage are an indelible part of the Canadian political landscape today. Nevertheless, he believes that it is possible to promote pro-family policies (especially through the tax-system) that can win broad acceptance in Canadian society today. For example, the tax-penalty on households with one main breadwinner in the marriage, should be ended.
The author believes that significant efforts should be directed towards enunciating and promoting a so-called “Green Conservatism”. Conservation issues and the defence of the environment should not be left to opponents of the CPC. This would probably mean the acceptance of some form of carbon tax, as actually being the most free-market oriented ecological policy.
The obvious fiscal irresponsibility of the current Administration may lead to a virtual economic collapse in a matter of years. The CPC should be leading a crusade against the fiscal profligacy of the current Administration.
The author believes that the excesses of multiculturalism and very high immigration policies, as being promulgated by the current Administration, are vulnerable to criticism. The need for the promotion of Canadian values among immigrants, could be given serious consideration. There is also an ecological argument that can be made for significantly reducing immigration levels.
The author also believes that the dangerous weakening of the Canadian military and security assets under the current Administration, could be an effective point of criticism. Military spending should be raised to the recommended NATO levels.
The exercise of foreign policy has long fallen under the paradigm of “soft power”–with development aid the preferred instrument of policy. Some Canadians imagine that they are seen as a uniquely virtuous nation in many parts of the Third World, on account of their “do-gooder” policies. It is more likely that they are simply seen as credulous “suckers”.
There is also the near-disappearance of praise for real masculinity, and the devalourizing of the military and the police in Canada’s general culture. Canada has one of the lowest percentages of men under arms ever seen in human history.
Some further attention should be paid to broader cultural issues. There is today in Canada a massive cultural fracturing, under the pressures of American pop culture, of the extremes of multiculturalism, and of excessive Aboriginal claims. Ironically, the greatest champions of Canadian culture today are also usually mavens of “political correctness”. The core Canadian identity is in danger of disappearing, “the centre cannot hold”, only the so-called fringes are powerful today. The goal would be to re-orient cultural funding to give more voice to core Canadian identity, and core Canadian culture and history.
Also, the climate in the Canadian academy today (especially in the humanities and social sciences) has become unbearably “woke”, devoted to identity politics, and intersectionality. Non-woke voices are frequently silenced. There should be legislation to try to restore greater freedom of speech in the academy, and in society as a whole.
And there is the multifarious crisis of family and morality. It has been pointed out by various commentators that no matter how many rights and benefits a given society offers, it may still be considered a failing society, if it fails in the most essential task of reproducing itself–both in the purely physical as well as cultural sense. The government must therefore increase the incentives for married couples to have or adopt children, through a variety of tax-policies.
Related to the crisis of morality is the triumph of the “permissive” society–the death of respect for legitimate authority and the sometimes absurdly lax operation of the criminal justice system.
All these ideas should be confidently and unflinchingly presented to the Canadian public by a Conservative leadership who are effective communicators. It is only by challenging the currently-regnant left-liberalism in the area of first principles, that significant electoral victories and changes in policy could eventually happen.
Trudeau minister says government WILL regulate online media, AGAIN
Trudeau's Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault said on Monday that he would introduce a bill that will follow the recommendations for the registration of internet news sites, according to Blacklock's Reporter.
This comes despite Guilbeault backtracking earlier this year, saying that he would not license news outlets after a CTV interview where he said he would. Now, Guilbeault is trying to do the same thing, again.
Despite the controversy that Guilbeault created by these comments, he is now attempting again to register news sites.
This legislation comes after a report by a cabinet advisory panel, where they recommended that the Trudeau government should force news outlets, like The Post Millennial, to register with the government.
This panel believed news reporting that was “accurate, reliable and trusted news content is in peril.” In order to fix this, they belived that a government body, in this case the Radio Television and Telecommunications Commission, should monitor outlets.
Martin Shields, the Conservative Member of Parliment for Bow River, said that Guilbeault’s proposals “scare the hell out of me.”
Conservative candidate Marilyn Gladu releases platform, commits to lowering taxes
Conservative leadership candidate Marilyn Gladu has released her policy platform. Among other promises, Gladu has pledged to lower taxes for low-income Canadians.
On the economic front, Gladu has pledged to restore “our natural resource sector to a source of pride,” removing provincial trade barriers, and guaranteeing spending reductions. It is not yet clear whether these spending reductions will constitute cuts to social services.
Gladu, like the other leadership candidates, has expressed support of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Once the United Kingdom has left the free-trade bloc, Gladu said she would work to create a “CANZUK” trade deal—although not much further detail was given as to the details of this relationship.
Gladu has also released her climate change plan. Before Gladu entered politics, she worked as a chemical engineer—working to eliminate emissions from major industry.
Unlike some other candidates, Gladu is committed to fulfilling Canada’s Paris commitments for 2030. She plans to do this by tackling emissions from big polluters and will not force a carbon tax.
