Canada is broken because Justin Trudeau broke it
New polls are giving us an inside look at what Canadians think of the state of their country—and it isn’t looking too promising.
The National Post tells us that 69 percent of Canadians believe that Canada is broken (83 percent believe this in Alberta). Angus Reid just released a poll revealing that Justin Trudeau has a 64 percent disapproval rating.
There’s a reason these two numbers are so similar: Trudeau is the one who broke Canada.
From the SNC-Lavalin corruption scandal, all the way to the revelation that Trudeau enjoyed wearing blackface to the most recent disaster that is the anti-pipeline movement that has paralyzed Canada’s economy, Trudeau has proven time and time again that he is not fit to govern.
Yet here we are. Just days ago, the Trudeau government announced that they had come to an agreement with the Wet’suwet’en chiefs on the Coastal GasLink pipeline. Yet, the blockades and protests and disruptions continue, making it impossible for many Canadians to go about their daily lives.
We are 27 days into the anti-pipeline protests and blockades. Now, students across Canada are walking out of their classrooms and taking to the streets to express solidarity with a cause that they hardly understand. It’s not entirely their fault either. Their prime minister and their professors seem are as clueless as they are.
Trudeau lives in a social-justice haze and over the last four and a half years, he’s done his best to make Canada in his image. The institutions are just as woke. Just check out this thought leader, Professor Uahikea Maile, explaining to impressionable, young University of Toronto students that Canada is a genocidal nation. This is Trudeau’s legacy.
He’s seemingly unwilling to let law enforcement dismantle the illegal blockades and clear the tracks. Most Canadians have grown desperate for a leader who is strong enough to get the job done.
The DART & Maru/Blue poll was conducted for the National Post among 1,511 randomly selected Canadian adult members of Maru/Blue’s online panel on Feb. 24 and is considered accurate within plus or minus 2.9 percentage points.
The Angus Reid Institute conducted their online survey from February 24 – 28, 2020 among a representative randomized sample of 5,043 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum.
BREAKING: Students block Toronto streets in solidarity with anti-pipeline movement
On Wednesday afternoon, Toronto students walked out of their classrooms and took to the streets to express solidarity with anti-pipeline protestors and blockaders across Canada.
The protestors have blocked St. George Street at the corner of Wilcox, chanting “How do you spell racist? RCMP!” and “We want our land back!”
Joining the anti-pipeline protestors were representatives from Israeli Apartheid Week, who unfurled a large banner in support of their cause.
Speaking at the protest was Professor Uahikea Maile from the Centre of Indigenous Politics at the U of Toronto. Professor Maile led a chant of “Reconciliation is dead.”
He went on to claim that reconciliation promoted “indigenous elimination,” “dispossession” and “genocide.”
The protests and blockades throughout Canada that have been going on since February 6, 2020 began as a response to the raid of an anti-pipeline camp in northern British Columbia that was set up to oppose the building of the Coastal GasLink pipeline on Wet’suwet’en territory.
Despite the protests, the Wet’suwet’en Tribal Council and the majority of hereditary chiefs support the pipeline project.
Recently, the Trudeau government announced they had a new deal with the Wet’suwet’en chiefs, but the illegal actions continue.
WATCH: Trudeau announces new cabinet committee to fight coronavirus
The Trudeau government has released its plan for dealing with coronavirus by announcing the creation of a new cabinet committee on COVID-19.
With the rapid spread of coronavirus worldwide and several recent cases in Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia, Canadians are looking to the government for a sound response.
On Wednesday Prime Minister Trudeau released a statement to the press outlining their plan of action.
The government stated that their, “top priority is the wellbeing and safety of all Canadians. With the COVID-19 outbreak evolving rapidly internationally, we need to continue working closely with local, provincial, territorial, and international partners to reduce potential risks to Canadians and our economy.”
The press release stated, “The Cabinet Committee will be on the federal response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) will complement the work being done by the Incident Response Group. It will meet regularly to ensure whole-of-government leadership, coordination, and preparedness for a response to the health and economic impacts of the virus. This includes coordination of efforts with other orders of government.”
Canada has fortunately not yet felt the impacts of the virus the way some other countries have however the statement said, “we must be prepared for all scenarios and closely follow best practices around the world.”
“We take the international spread of COVID-19 seriously, and Canadians can be assured that their government and health officials are working tirelessly to keep them safe. This new committee will continue to monitor the health and economic impacts of the virus, and make sure our response takes all possible measures to prevent and limit the spread of the virus in Canada.”
“The Committee will continue the measures already taken by the Government of Canada to limit the spread of the virus, and to make sure we are protecting the health and safety of all Canadians. Canadians are encouraged to follow regular updates and technical briefings that will continue to be led by the Public Health Agency of Canada.”
The members of the Cabinet Committee are:
- The Hon. Chrystia Freeland (Chair)
- The Hon. Jean-Yves Duclos (Vice-Chair)
- The Hon. Navdeep Singh Bains
- The Hon. William Sterling Blair
- The Hon. Patricia Hajdu
- The Hon. Mélanie Joly
- The Hon. William Francis Morneau
- The Hon. Carla Qualtrough
- The Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Deputy Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, will also be a core participant of the meetings.
Canada has multiple systems in place to prepare for, prevent, detect, and respond to the spread of COVID-19. These include the following:
- The Public Health Agency of Canada activated the Health Portfolio Operations Centre to ensure effective planning and coordination of the Agency’s response efforts, in collaboration with international, federal, provincial, and territorial partners.
- The Public Health Agency of Canada, through Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, is also in close contact with provincial and territorial Chief Medical Officers of Health to share information, coordinate response efforts, and support informed vigilance as the situation evolves.
- A Special Advisory Committee of Canada’s Chief Medical Officers of Health and senior public health officials is in place and focused on the coordination of federal, provincial and territorial preparedness and response across Canada’s health systems.
- Public Safety Canada has initiated the Government of Canada Operations Centre to coordinate activities across federal departments and agencies.
- Routine traveller screening procedures are in place at all of Canada’s ports of entry, and additional border screening measures have been expanded to all international airports in Canada to help identify any travellers returning to Canada who may be ill, and to raise awareness among travellers about what they should do if they become sick.
There is currently a total of 33 cases of confirmed coronavirus in Canada.
Liberal MP introduces bill to decriminalize heroin, crack cocaine and meth
The Liberal Member of Parliament for the Toronto riding of Beaches – East York has introduced a private members bill that would decriminalize the possession of heroin, crack cocaine, and meth.
If passed, the bill would decriminalize possession for personal use—making it acceptable to use these drugs so long as they are not sold.
Nathaniel Erskine-Smith (who is the MP in question) has previously been very open about his own drug use, saying in 2018 that he enjoys cannabis. This statement came a day after the prime minister legalized the drug.
So far, it is unclear the level of support the bill will receive from other members of parliament, or whether the bill will be supported by the federal government.
Erskine-Smith has been somewhat of a cavalier within the Liberal Party. During the SNC-Lavalin scandal, the Toronto-based MP was the only member of the Liberal caucus that voted in favour of voting key witnesses to testify.
Speaking about Erskine-Smith’s bill, the Conservative Member of Parliament for Barrie – Innisfil John Brassard said, “Justin Trudeau and the Liberals are looking to legalize hard drugs like heroin, crack cocaine, and crystal meth.”
“These drugs are extremely dangerous,” he added. “They tear families apart and do lasting damage to people who use them. They should remain illegal.”
CN Rail is re-hiring majority of laid off workers
CN Rail is beginning to bring back the majority of workers that were laid off last month due to the shortage of work brought on by blockades, according to CTV News.
Over 1,400 passenger and freight trains were held up last month and 450 workers were laid off. Analysts have estimated that the hold ups have cost the company many millions of dollars.
JJ Ruest, the CN chief executive noted that it will be several weeks before the company can recover from the setback as their product shipments begin to get moving again.
The eastern network of CN Rail was shut down on Feb. 13, a week after the Tyendinaga Mohawk protestors started a blockade on a rail line close to Belleville, Ont.
The blockade was cleared by provincial police last week. The blockade was started to protest construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline through Wet’suwet’en territory in northern British Columbia.
A draft agreement was reached between hereditary chiefs and government ministers on Sunday on land rights.
