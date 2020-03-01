BREAKING: Wet’suwet’en chiefs reach agreement with Trudeau government
The Trudeau government and Yeah the Wet’suwet’en chiefs have reached an agreement regarding the Costal GasLink pipeline, according to CTV News.
This comes after weeks of crippling protests, which have paralyzed Canadian infrastructure across multiple provinces.
Despite coming to this agreement, the government would not go into further detail, saying it had to first be reviewed by the Wet’suwet’en people.
As well as this, the government has said that these negotiations would help solve future protests such as this in the future. The hereditary chiefs, however, still have not granted their consent.
This may mean the success of the negations are futile, as the hereditary chiefs hold a significant voice in this debate—despite the fact they are unelected, unaccountable, and oppose the majority of the Wet’suwet’en who would like to see this pipeline being built.
New poll shows nearly 70 percent of Canadians believe Canada is broken
While not every Canadian has an answer of how to fix the railway blockade situation, most can agree that the government certainly doesn’t have one either.
DART & Maru/Blue conducted a poll for the National Post and found that many Canadians at the moment agree with the following, “Right now, Canada is broken.” In fact 69 percent of Canadians across the country agree with that statement across the country and 83 percent agree with it in Alberta.
“This is one of the few polls that I just looked at — and I’ve been doing this for 30 years, so I did polling around the Oka Crisis — I was astonished when I saw some of these numbers, but I’m not surprised,” said John Wright, a partner with DART.
“A lot of the blame has been centred on the prime minister and the Liberal government,” said Daniel Béland, director of the McGill Institute for the Study of Canada.
The Liberals seem to be taking the brunt of the blame for the rail blockades with many feeling that Justin Trudeau is not leading the country in a positive direction, nor do they feel that Trudeau has come through on his signature promise to be the Prime Minister that stands up for Indigenous people. Two-thirds of Canadians feel he hasn’t fulfilled that pledge.
Beland believes that part of the reason for this is that when the blockades first started, Trudeau was out of the country, campaigning to have a seat on the United Nations Security Council which left Canadians feeling alienated from their leader.
“There was some form of void. The government left the impression — at least many people came to the conclusion — that there was no one really in charge of the situation,” said Béland.
As time has dragged on Canadians have only had less and less faith in the Prime Minister, with only 27 percent of Canadians who think Trudeau has handled the situation well. The premiers on the other hand had a higher, 45 percent approval rating for their handling of the issue.
Many Canadians themselves feel torn on the concerns of Indigenous people in Canada partly because of the Canadian government’s treatment of them throughout history. The poll showed that 57 percent of Canadians agree that “governments lie to Indigenous people about making things better for them.” More than half, 62 percent of Canadians believe Trudeau has not delivered on his promise to Indigenous people.
Canadians who were polled about the methods of the blockades as a form of protest disagreed with it by about 50 percent but said they would “stand with Indigenous people in solidarity” to help find another way to solve the issue. The other half of Canadians felt that “we’ve done enough for Indigenous people in Canada.”
When the poll asked Canadians if they would support a one-time payment issued immediately to Indigneous people for things like “food, clean water and housing.” two-thirds said they would support such a payment, even if it cost $1 billion.
The DART & Maru/Blue poll was conducted on Feb. 24 and used a sample selection of 1,511 random Canadians.
Trudeau minister says government WILL regulate online media, AGAIN
Trudeau’s Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault said on Monday that he would introduce a bill that will follow the recommendations for the registration of internet news sites, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
This comes despite Guilbeault backtracking earlier this year, saying that he would not license news outlets after a CTV interview where he said he would. Now, Guilbeault is trying to do the same thing, again.
Despite the controversy that Guilbeault created by these comments, he is now attempting again to register news sites.
This legislation comes after a report by a cabinet advisory panel, where they recommended that the Trudeau government should force news outlets, like The Post Millennial, to register with the government.
This panel believed news reporting that was “accurate, reliable and trusted news content is in peril.” In order to fix this, they belived that a government body, in this case the Radio Television and Telecommunications Commission, should monitor outlets.
Martin Shields, the Conservative Member of Parliment for Bow River, said that Guilbeault’s proposals “scare the hell out of me.”
Vandals spray-paint 'KKKanada' and 'F**k RCMP' on statue and buildings
Vandals have spray-painted several buildings in Winnipeg during Tuesday night. The Canadian Museum for Human Rights, the local RCMP Headquarters and Liberal MP Dan Vandal’s office. All of the messages were pointed towards the ongoing protests of the proposed Coastal GasLink pipeline.
Liberal MP Dan Vandal’s office had the phrases “Stolen land,” “Shut down KKKanada” and “land back” all written in graffiti .
The RCMP monument dedicated to mounties who’d died in the line of duty was also vandalized with the words “F–k RCMP”. The monument is located outside the RCMP “D” Division headquarters on Portage Avenue.
The monument was erected in 1998 and cost $100,000, of the money was raised through fundraising and by employee donations.
RCMP spokesperson, Sgt. Paul Manaigre described the general reaction of the officers as shocked after seeing the defaced monument. “Anger sets in afterwards,” he said.
“We understand … if you want to send a message. But I’m not sure why you would want to target a monument that honours those that gave their lives for the people in this province.”
“It’s upsetting,” he said.
All three acts of vandalism are being investigated as related incidents according to Winnipeg police spokesman Rob Carver. Winnipeg police will be taking on the case with the help of security footage provided by the RCMP. Carver has yet to name any suspects in the case, according to CBC.
The vandalism could potentially be a response to the 10 protestors arrested near Belleville, Ont. on Monday at a rail blockade.
“I do know the group Indigenous Youth and Allies for Wet’suwet’en only [acts] out of a place of peace and love for the land and land protectors,” wrote a member of the Winnipeg group that supports the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs.
The Canadian Museum for Human Rights had the question, “Is this the future you want?” graffitied on the wall in red paint.
“To be honest, my first instinct was a little of blood boils,” he said. “But our mandate is to cultivate reflection, and as we think about it, I think this is a reflection of a very important conversation that is going on in Canada,” said John Young, the museum’s chief executive officer.
“This is something that we need to wrestle with better as Canadians, the realities of colonization,” he said.
“I don’t condone graffiti, but I think … we need to recognize this is an effort to make expression.”
Graffiti painted on Liberal MP Vandal’s office read, “stolen land,” “U fail us” and “do better.” Vandal is the federal minister of Northern Affairs.
“It’s disappointing when that happens, because the way out of this issue is through dialogue — not vandalizing something or violence,” he said. Vandal is also the minister of Northern Affairs. “We need to talk to one another, and we need to set the right stage and the right table for that.”
President of the Manitoba Metis Federation, David Chartrand, said in a written statement that he was saddened by the graffiti although not surprised.
“I challenge the people who did this, to think how they would feel if someone broke into a graveyard at night and did this to a relative’s headstone or gravesite,” he wrote.
“People who commit violent acts and vandalize property will never represent nor receive support from the Métis Nation or other democratically elected Indigenous governments.”
In seeking to please everyone, Trudeau has pleased no one
Kevin Geenen is a former Conservative Party of Canada staffer and third-year student at the University of Ottawa.
After almost three weeks of disruptions, the rail blockade in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs near Belleville, Ontario, was finally dismantled early Monday morning. It seemed that the #ShutDownCanada movement would finally come to an end. Right? Wrong.
The protestors are instead using the arrests to inflame the movement. Monday evening protestors near Hamilton blocked tracks leading to the cancellation of GO Train service to Niagara Falls, St. Catharines, Hamilton, and West Harbour stations impacting thousands of GTA commuters.
Protestors near Caledonia have blocked a section of Highway 6.
In British Columbia, there are new protests popping up yet again on rail tracks, at the Port of Vancouver, and at the BC legislature.
There have been reports of rail blockades in Quebec and Saskatchewan as well.
It seems that the whole country is in political turmoil. And it is Trudeau who has allowed the situation to become so bad. When the blockades first started Trudeau was on a trip pandering to foreign politicians for a seat on the United Nations Security Council even though the United Nations is becoming an increasingly irrelevant entity.
When Trudeau should have been at home dealing with the protestors and directing the RCMP he was abroad shaking hands with the anti-gay Prime Minister of Senegal and bowing to Iranian regime officials who are responsible for the deaths of 57 Canadians on Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752.
Once Trudeau finally spoke about the blockades it was only to inform the Canadian public that there was essentially nothing he could do because “we are not the kind of country where politicians get to tell the police what to do.”
Never mind the fact that the RCMP is actually under the authority of Public Safety Minister Bill Blair whose boss just so happens to be Trudeau.
In the early days of the blockades Trudeau wouldn’t even call them what they are: illegal. Instead, Trudeau used the blockades as an opportunity to talk about freedom of speech and how we must listen to opposing views. Trudeau then quickly forgot his words and shut Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer out of a meeting for daring to suggest that the rule of law must be upheld.
Something else that Trudeau and the radical left has trouble understanding is that the freedom to protest does not give one the right to do whatever one wants. Freedom to protest does not allow one to participate in illegal acts such as shutting down an entire railway corridor.
And yet Trudeau continued to pander to these environmental extremists, insisting that dialogue, not force, was the solution. And so, while CN laid off 450 workers and VIA Rail laid off 1,000 workers and while communities began experiencing propane shortages, Trudeau’s ministers were busy meeting with protestors to attempt “dialogue”.
What was the result of this dialogue? Nothing. Just blockades that continued to stand and Indigenous leaders that continued to issue ultimatums to the federal government. Let’s be honest, these protestors will only ever be happy once they get their way. They want to cancel the Coastal GasLink pipeline, a pipeline that has been approved by all 20 First Nation’s councils along its route, and will stop at nothing until they get what they want.
Trudeau’s weak stance on this issue has simply shown protestors that it is okay to block rail lines, highways and bridges. Trudeau is a juggler. He pretends to be on everyone’s side. He pretends to care about reconciliation by emphasizing dialogue between the government and First Nations. And he pretends to care about the economy and public safety by finally calling on the blockades to come down after nearly three weeks of unsuccessful “dialogue”.
Trudeau’s hesitation is also to blame for the cancellation of Teck Resources Frontier oil sands mine. The project was cancelled due to the uncertainty of the political climate perpetuated by the #ShutDownCanada blockades and Trudeau’s decision to let the project’s proposal sit on his desk since July without making a decision on the matter.
The only thing that Trudeau has succeeded in doing is making everybody angry at him. The thousands of people, including First Nation’s people, who won’t have jobs because of the Teck Frontier cancellation are not happy. The small business owners losing money because of the rail blockades are not happy. And the #ShutDownCanada protestors certainly aren’t happy with Trudeau (and probably won’t be until every energy project in the country is shut down).
In seeking to please everyone, Trudeau once again has pleased no one. And it leaves one wondering what he’s actually prepared to take a stand on.
