BREAKING: Twitter RE-SUSPENDS NY Post writer for tweets about activist journalist Carlos Maza
After Jonathan Levine was suspended from Twitter for posting a story about journalist Carlos Maza, he appealed the decision and was reinstated. In an email, a representative from Twitter claimed that the suspension was “in error.” Shortly thereafter, however, Levine received further correspondence from a Twitter spokesperson.
Writing for The Post Millennial earlier today, Ian Miles Cheong detailed the account of Jonathan Levine’s Twitter suspension.
Levine called the resuspension “Orwellian,” tweeting: “Despite initially calling their decision to lock my account “an error” — Twitter locked me out again a few hours later over the same Carlos Maza story.”
“I have reluctantly deleted the tweet and I’m sharing with you some of the timeline here,” said Levine.
The controversy around Levine and Mazda first started when the New York Post published an article titled “YouTube socialist Carlos Maza slams the wealthy but lived in luxury,”
In the article, Levine detailed how the social media activist lives in luxury, all while condemning others for their wealthy.
Maza attained widespread internet infamy last year when he spearheaded a campaign to deplatform conservative comedian and commentator Steven Crowder from YouTube. Maza continues to call for the suspensions of his political adversaries on social media, professing so much in his Twitter bio which claims that “YouTube profits off of hate speech.”
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Twitter suspends NY Post writer after he exposes Carlos Maza’s riches and hypocrisy
UPDATE: After Jonathan Levine was suspended from Twitter for posting a factual story about journalist Carlos Maza, he appealed the decision and was reinstated. In an email, a representative from Twitter claimed that the suspension was “in error.”
Twitter has suspended Jonathan Levine, a reporter for the New York Post, following his publication of an article on former Vox video editor and leftist firebrand Carlos Maza, whose family fortune he laid bare.
In the piece, titled “YouTube socialist Carlos Maza slams the wealthy but lived in luxury,” Levine uncovered how the social media activist lives: in the lap of luxury while simultaneously condemning others for the sin of being wealthy.
Maza attained infamy last year when he led a campaign to deplatform conservative pundit Steven Crowder from YouTube and other social media networks, and continues to call for the suspensions of his political adversaries on social media.
As Levine details, Maza often attacks political figures, including Democratic pundit James Carville, for living “in an absolutely obscene four-story mansion.” Referring to Carville as a “masterful con artist” and condemning him for warning other Democrats away from socialism, Maza reportedly wrote: “We should treat gay people the SAME WAY we treat straight people: Eating them when they get too rich.”
Maza, like other internet activists, garners the support of his fanbase through Patreon, where he serves content to over 700 patrons, earning him $2, $5, and $10 per supporter. Despite his ability to collect a monthly paycheck from his fans, Levine uncovered how the socialist firebrand is connected to “multiple Florida mega-mansions, a $7.1 million pad on the Upper West Side purchased under an LLC – and a yacht by luxury boat-maker Donzi.” This along with a detailed history of his family’s vast wealth, which includes millions of dollars in real estate—much of which Maza inherited, unlike James Carville.
Since reporting the story, Levine was banned for the post, in which he tweeted: “Here are some photos of the Florida home where Carlos Maza is registered to vote,” which includes photographs of the Maza family’s waterfront palace in Boca Raton, Florida.
These were publicly available real estate photos.
Curiously, Maza himself was never suspended for tweeting a similar set of posts about James Carville.
Another reporter and a former contributor of The Young Turks, Jordan Chariton, was suspended for “posting misleading information about voting” after he quoted Joe Biden for misspeaking.
Twitter is now punishing journalists for reporting facts.
Sunday afternoon, Jonathan Levine posted that he’d heard back from Twitter.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
No matter what you think of Woody Allen, censorship is wrong
Woody Allen’s memoir Apropos of Nothing has now been cancelled after a staff walkout at Hachette Book Group, an imprint of Little, Brown and Company. The walkout was ignited by Allen’s adopted daughter Dylan Farrow’s accusation that he had molested her when she was seven years old. Allen denies the charge. This book is just one among a number that have been cancelled in recent years. American Dirt by Jeanine Cummins’s book tour was cancelled due to “safety concerns.” And the YA book entitled Blood Heir was pulled by the author, Amélie Wen Zhao, after she was accused of displaying “blatantly racist” depictions of slavery.
When there are hoorays and cheers for books being cancelled—books that authors have worked hard on for years—it makes me wonder if it is even worth it to create at all. Being an MFA graduate student in Minnesota, I intend to use part of my professional career writing novels and short stories. The grad program was supposed to be a mechanism to sharpen the writing skills I had developed in the few years since my undergrad, but in my first semester in the graduate program, I have already been labelled an ableist and accused of holding the ideas I do simply because I’m “a f***ing a white guy.”
These accusations have been based on my fiction writing as well as my views on what fiction should do and what it should be. The professor in whose class I was called these names did not step in to say that it was unprofessional or inappropriate to launch such personal attacks, but instead smiled, as if she agreed wholeheartedly. It is clear that there is a concerted effort to censor ideas with which faculty and students don’t want to engage.
Allen’s memoir was not cancelled for anything inside the book itself. It was cancelled because of what he had allegedly done in his personal life. In fact, those accusations have not produced anything of substance. If someone had enough information to charge Allen with molestation or sexual assault, then they should try him on that account (and I would be right there with them), but to cancel his book is an overt attempt to shut someone out of the marketplace of ideas, to smear reputation and work, based on nothing but collective hatred for the guy.
As something of a free speech absolutist (with very few exceptions), I believe that ideas should be exchanged and debated until one idea prevails over the other. If, say, someone disagrees with the content of Marquis De Sade’s 120 Days of Sodom, then they should be able to write or speak about what they dislike. To ban the book entirely negates all conversation that could have taken place.
If you don’t want to read a given book because of its content, then that is your prerogative, but there is no reason to make it unavailable for others who might have an interest. This quickly turns into a kind of moralizing, where the gatekeepers get to decide what is best for me to read, watch, and listen to. That the gatekeepers are now vilifying authors not for the taboo content of their work but for perceived personal misdeeds makes no difference.
The censorship of Allen’s book is a perfect example of how group think has now gained prominent influence over the gatekeepers. If enough people vandalize colleges over invited speakers, then those colleges are going to avoid controversial voices from speaking on their campus. The same goes for book publishers, where they will cancel books based on a group of people expressing their discontent with the book being published.
Why is it not okay to just not like a book? Why do books have to be cancelled before people can be satisfied? There are many, many books published every year that I think are absolutely atrocious, but I would never think to bar that author from publishing their book. It’s their right to say what they want to say, and it is my right to say their ideas are stupid—but I do not have the right to silence them.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
WATCH: MSNBC and NYT journalists fail at basic math
MSNBC’s Brian Williams went on air with New York Times Editorial Board Member Mara Gay and dedicated an entire news segment to a tweet from writer Mekita Rivas.
“Bloomberg spent $500 million on ads,” Rivas’ tweet says. “The U.S. population is 327 million. He could have given each American $1 million and still have money left over. I feel like a $1 million check would be life-changing for most people. Yet he wasted it all on ads and STILL LOST.”
If Bloomberg took $500 million and divided it among 327 million Americans, that would be $1.53 per person. $500 million would only give $1 million to 500 people.
Neither Williams nor Gay noticed this bad math on live television. Nor did the producer who gave them the tweet to discuss on air. No one in the studio that fed this erroneous tweet to the pundits realized that Rivas’ math was 100 percent bogus.
Rivas has since locked her Twitter account and protected her tweets, but updated her bio to say “I know, I’m bad at math.”
Rivas blamed Bloomberg for not being able to buy the American presidential election with his $500 million. But that is not a failing of the former New York City mayor, but a credit to the American people.
Mekita Rivas, Brian Williams, and Mara Gay have all been verified by Twitter, a blue check mark added to their names. As Twitter rolls out its new plans to protect the public against fake news, it intends to enable verified accounts to discern the difference from truth and fiction.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Twitter’s new rules: ‘OK Boomer’ not OK but Trump-bashing may continue
Twitter is expanding upon its never-ceasing, ever-worsening terms of service that do nothing to protect its users from actual harm, by adding several new clauses to its hateful conduct rules.
In addition to the already present anti-misgendering rules that ban users for accidentally referring to Jessica Yaniv as a “he,” the social media platform is now going to include “language that dehumanizes on the basis of age, disability or disease.”
This means that the remark, “OK boomer,” may result in a swift suspension, as will jokes about former Vice President and current Democratic presidential forerunner Joe Biden, who may or may not be showing signs of early onset dementia.
While the rules can be broadly misinterpreted depending on who’s doing the reporting (see: Yaniv), some blue checkmarks on Twitter have expressed approval of the new policy. Writing on Twitter, NBC reporter Ben Collins implied that the only people upset by the changes are going to be gamers.
“A lot of people whose entire identities are tied to being disproportionately mean on Twitter to anyone who makes them feel deeply insecure while eating Doritos at 3 in the morning are furious at this,” he wrote.
The new policy also raises questions as to whether anyone who responds to jokes by disabled comedians like legally blind Johnny Walsh, and Ricky Berwick and Donovan Castillo (aka RealYungCripp), could be banned if reported for making jokes that could be interpreted as dehumanizing.
According to Twitter, the company is instituting its new policy because “research shows that dehumanizing language increases [the risks of offline harm].” The company provided examples of tweets that could get users suspended, including:
“All [Age Group] are leeches and don’t deserve any support from us.”
“People with [Disease] are rats that contaminate everyone around them.”
“People with [Disability] are subhuman and shouldn’t be seen in public.”
“[Religious Group] should be punished. We are not doing enough to get rid of those filthy animals.”
The company says that based on feedback, it is going to narrow down what is considered an “identifiable group,” as users complained that they should be “allowed to engage with political groups, hate groups, and other non-marginalized groups with this type of language.” According to the company, many people wanted to “call out hate groups in any way, any time, without fear.”
Twitter says it plans to protect those who have conversations within marginalized groups, including people who use “reclaimed terminology,” and that it plans to account for “power dynamics that come into play across different groups.”
In other words, don’t expect anyone to be banned for calling for the eradication of white Trump-supporting conservatives, but do expect to be suspended for speaking out against illegal immigration.
Social Media