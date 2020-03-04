Trending

04 Mar 2020

BREAKING: Students block Toronto streets in solidarity with anti-pipeline movement
Beth Baisch and Barrett Wilson, 1 hour ago 1 min read  

On Wednesday afternoon, Toronto students walked out of their classrooms and took to the streets to express solidarity with anti-pipeline protestors and blockaders across Canada.

The protestors have blocked St. George Street at the corner of Wilcox, chanting “How do you spell racist? RCMP!” and “We want our land back!”

