BREAKING: Students block Toronto streets in solidarity with anti-pipeline movement
On Wednesday afternoon, Toronto students walked out of their classrooms and took to the streets to express solidarity with anti-pipeline protestors and blockaders across Canada.
The protestors have blocked St. George Street at the corner of Wilcox, chanting “How do you spell racist? RCMP!” and “We want our land back!”
Canada is broken because Justin Trudeau broke it
New polls are giving us an inside look at what Canadians think of the state of their country—and it isn’t looking too promising.
The National Post tells us that 69 percent of Canadians believe that Canada is broken (83 percent believe this in Alberta). Angus Reid just released a poll revealing that Justin Trudeau has a 64 percent disapproval rating.
There’s a reason these two numbers are so similar: Trudeau is the one who broke Canada.
From the SNC-Lavalin corruption scandal, all the way to the revelation that Trudeau enjoyed wearing blackface to the most recent disaster that is the anti-pipeline movement that has paralyzed Canada’s economy, Trudeau has proven time and time again that he is not fit to govern.
Yet here we are. Just days ago, the Trudeau government announced that they had come to an agreement with the Wet’suwet’en chiefs on the Coastal GasLink pipeline. Yet, the blockades and protests and disruptions continue, making it impossible for many Canadians to go about their daily lives.
We are 27 days into the anti-pipeline protests and blockades. Now, students across Canada are walking out of their classrooms and taking to the streets to express solidarity with a cause that they hardly understand. It’s not entirely their fault either. Their prime minister and their professors seem are as clueless as they are.
Trudeau lives in a social-justice haze and over the last four and a half years, he’s done his best to make Canada in his image. The institutions are just as woke. Just check out this thought leader, Professor Uahikea Maile, explaining to impressionable, young University of Toronto students that Canada is a genocidal nation. This is Trudeau’s legacy.
He’s seemingly unwilling to let law enforcement dismantle the illegal blockades and clear the tracks. Most Canadians have grown desperate for a leader who is strong enough to get the job done.
The DART & Maru/Blue poll was conducted for the National Post among 1,511 randomly selected Canadian adult members of Maru/Blue’s online panel on Feb. 24 and is considered accurate within plus or minus 2.9 percentage points.
The Angus Reid Institute conducted their online survey from February 24 – 28, 2020 among a representative randomized sample of 5,043 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Average price for a Toronto home now close to $1 MILLION
The average price for a home in Toronto is now coming close to $1 million, showing that housing prices in the city have no sign of slowing down.
This was made clear through a TREBB monthly market figures report, which showed that the average sales price for a home in the GTA $910,000 dollars. This time last year, a house in Toronto cost a meagre $779,791.
All this reveals a 16.7 percent rise in housing prices over the course of a year.
More eyebrow-raising, however, is that these houses are not your bog-standard detached house in Forest Hills, but all types of homes—making affordability in Toronto a serious concern.
Even condos, for instance, now cost $722,675 on average, rising 18 percent from last year. As well as this, the average price for a detached house came to a stonking $1,485,304, making it nearly impossible to afford for ordinary Canadians.
These prices are so exorbitant that there may even be a risk of the Toronto housing market “over-heating.”
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
CN Rail is re-hiring majority of laid off workers
CN Rail is beginning to bring back the majority of workers that were laid off last month due to the shortage of work brought on by blockades, according to CTV News.
Over 1,400 passenger and freight trains were held up last month and 450 workers were laid off. Analysts have estimated that the hold ups have cost the company many millions of dollars.
JJ Ruest, the CN chief executive noted that it will be several weeks before the company can recover from the setback as their product shipments begin to get moving again.
The eastern network of CN Rail was shut down on Feb. 13, a week after the Tyendinaga Mohawk protestors started a blockade on a rail line close to Belleville, Ont.
The blockade was cleared by provincial police last week. The blockade was started to protest construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline through Wet’suwet’en territory in northern British Columbia.
A draft agreement was reached between hereditary chiefs and government ministers on Sunday on land rights.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Anti-pipeline protestors set up new blockade in Montreal
Anti-pipeline protestors have blocked the railway tracks in Montreal’s Pointe-Saint-Charles neighbourhood. It was set up on Monday in support with the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs who are against the proposed Coastal GasLink pipeline.
This most recent barricade is in response to senior ministers of the federal government, the B.C. provincial government and hereditary chiefs who had a meeting to strike a proposed agreement on land rights.
The group, calling itself Southwest Solidarity With Wet’suwet’en, laid the barricade on a train bridge over Wellington Street. They released a statement saying the blockade is a result of the presence of RCMP and the Coastal GasLink pipeline on the territory in northern B.C.
“We are blocking this rail line in response to the call from Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs to support Indigenous sovereignty and in recognition of the urgency of stopping resource extraction projects threatening future generations,” said Sara Mullins, a participant in the protest.
CN Railway confirmed via one of their spokespersons that they are aware of the protest and are monitoring the situation closely, according to Global News.
After three days of negotiation, a draft agreement was reached on Sunday, although it still requires the approval of the Wet’suwet’en before final approval. Still much of the details of the agreement remain unknown, and a joint statement from both parties states that they have yet to come to an accord on the CGL pipeline.
The blockade is one of many that have sprung up across the country since early last month. Transportation and freight deliveries have been disrupted, delayed or cancelled, causing a dip in the economy.
There are two other rail blockades in Quebec in spite of the proposed deal. The Mohawk community of Kahnawake will decide what steps it will take regarding the future of their barricade after they receive more details of the deal. There are no current plans to dismantle it.
In the Gaspé region of northern Quebec, protesters continue their blockade in the Mi’kmaq community of Listuguj.
Social Media