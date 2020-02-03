BREAKING: Heritage minister retreats from licensing all news media
Liberal Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault has made an announcement walking back previous comments regarding the licensing and regulation of Canadian media.
In an interview with the CTV aired yesterday, Guilbeault said, “If you’re a distributor of content in Canada and obviously if you’re a very small media organization the requirement probably wouldn’t be the same if you’re Facebook, or Google. There would have to be some proportionality embedded into this.”
“We would ask that they have a licence, yes,” Guilbeault continued.
Guilbeault walked back the comments on Monday, stating that the government had “no intention to impose licensing requirements on news organizations,” nor will the government “regulate news content.”
“… Our focus will be and always has been that Canadians have diversity to high-quality news sources,” said Guilbeault to reporters in Ottawa.
This announcement comes after deep criticism of a previous announcement by the Liberal government, where they said they would force news organizations to apply for a licence.
Guilbeault’s announcement faced intense scrutiny from across the political spectrum with some commentators suggesting that it would be a dangerous attack on the freedom of the press.
Guilbeault also told CTV’s Solomon that the government was taking their time deliberating what 97 recommendations to adopt and hasn’t committed to anything yet.
“What the reports says on that topic is regarding those who produce cultural content and it’s around the issue of discoverability, which doesn’t apply to news media outlets,” said Guilbeault in a press conference when he was asked to clarify his comments from Sunday suggesting all news media would also need to be licenced.
“I think I was pretty clear. And when I’ve talked about the report I’ve always talked about how it’s from an independent panel and these are recommendations, and that we were looking at which recommendations we might put forward as an upcoming bill,” he continued.
The list of 97 proposals also includes having the CBC—notoriously known for not crediting other journalists’ work and for pushing Trudeau government propaganda—monitor and police other news outlets’ content.
Cancelled yoga summit: New details from Trudeau's India trip
An exclusive report from Global News revealed that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had planned to do a public yoga session with Indian Prime Minister Nahendra Modi and other prominent officials during his now-infamous trip to India.
Trudeau’s trip to India was marred by what seemed to be endless photo-ops of him in costume. New documents unearthed By Global reveal that one more photo-op had been planned that never came to fruition.
Indian Prime Minister Nahendra Modi, Trudeau and his wife Sophie, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland and some Bollywood celebrities were scheduled to do a public yoga session.
It was to be an hour-long yoga session at dawn, with television cameras and press to boot, that would take place at Humayan’s Tomb in Delhi. The tomb is from the 16th century and is one of India’s most important cultural treasures.
Referred to as the “Yoga Summit”, it was cancelled just before Trudeau left Canada, however.
Prime Minister Nahendra Modi, an avid yoga enthusiast wanted to do the yoga session in an attempt to improve Canada-India relations, according to the detailed to page note prepared for Trudeau. Modi begins his day with a one-hour session.
“Promoting yoga globally has been a soft power priority for Prime Minister Modi,” bureaucrats wrote in a briefing note for Trudeau.
A copy of the briefing was included in the 300-page briefing book given to Freeland so she could prepare to accompany Trudeau on the trip. The briefing book was eventually granted to Global News nearly two years after it had been requested, however much of it had been redacted by bureaucrats.
The United Nations General Assembly declared June 21 the annual International Day of Yoga which was under the guidance of Modi back in 2015
It was believed that the morning yoga session involving the two prime ministers would be useful as an event to “demonstrate people-to-people ties through sports” and “deepen [the] relationship with Prime Minister Modi through sharing his personal love for yoga and supporting India’s yoga cultural diplomacy.”
Sobey's calls it quits on plastic bags
Sobey’s has announced that it will no longer carry plastic bags in their stores as of Jan. 31. It will be the first national grocer to do so.
“There was a mourning period of people from July when we made the announcement,” said Violet MacLeod, a spokesperson for Sobeys Inc.
“We did hear a lot of nostalgia, a lot of, ‘What will I put in my boots?’ … but we’ve had six months go by and people are accepting the change.”
Sobey’s first made the announcement back in July of 2019 from all 255 locations. There are officially the first nation-wide grocery store to take such action. This simple action will eliminate the production of 225 million plastic bags a year, according to CBC.
“It’s important for us to step up and listen to what Canadians have been asking for and work to reduce that avoidable plastic and this plastic bag elimination is just a first step on that journey,” said MacLeod.
Currently Canadians go through approximately 15 billion plastic bags annually according to the government. Trudeau announced announced a nationwide ban on single use plastics last year that is to be implemented by 2021. This would include bags, straws, and cutlery among other things.
The first province to ban the use of plastic bags was Prince Edwards Island followed by Newfoundland and Nova Scotia with plans to have full implementation by the end of the year. Vancouver has also brought in the ban to take effect in 2021 as well as Prince Albert, Saskatchewan approved the ban this week which will begin Aug. 1.
In lieu of the plastic bag ban, paper bags will be the most sustainable option according to MacLeod. Consumers in Quebec are encouraged to bring reusable containers for their shopping needs.
Some stores, such as Walmart have been charing customer five cents to reduce customers use of them as far back as 2016. The company said that the surcharge resulted in 50 per cent less people using plastic bags since. They project that number will be eradicated completely by 2025.
Loblaws released a statement saying it’s en route to reducing the plastic packaging of its products as well, in addition to the selling of plastic bags. Some of their individual locations have made the decision to remove plastic bags altogether.
Radical NDP MP Niki Ashton sides with Venezuelan communist dictator
Niki Ashton has shared her disapproval of Trudeau’s meeting with Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido on Twitter. Ashton referred to the meeting as “shameful” and said it was the “opposite of supporting peace and democracy.”
Juan Guaido has declared himself Interim President of Venezuela and has gained the support of over 50 nations, including Canada, the US and UK. He met with Trudeau on Monday. Trudeau noted that the meeting would cover “the importance of democracy & the need for a peaceful, Venezuelan-led transition toward free & fair elections as soon as possible.”
Ashton has made it clear in several cases that she is not a fan of Trudeau’s actions. Many people who responded to Ashton’s tweet were surprised and confused that Ashton preferred Maduro.
The political crisis began in Venezuela when Hugo Chavez was president and has continued ever since. Juan Guaido is currently touring to several countries in order to gain more support over Maduro. Guaido left the country without permission from the country’s Supreme Court, who politically sides with Maduro.
Some topics Ashton’s often speaks of include income inequality, high tuition and Palestinian rights. Some have characterized her of being obsessed with identity politics and being very politically correct.
In an interview with a website titled In Defence of Marxism Ashton talked about how important socialism is to her. She said, “I think it’s incumbent on us to take the word back into the movement. I was one of the MP’s at the time who opposed removing the word socialism from the NDP constitution. We need to take it back, not only in word, but in principle.”
Guaido has recently thanked Canada for supporting him on his tour for the “restoration of democracy and human rights” throughout Venezuela.
