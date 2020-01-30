Report recommends Trudeau government empower CBC to police journalists
A report to the CRTC and Trudeau government isn’t satisfied to simply spend $600 million dollars to pay off the entire media establishment in Canada, they want to monitor your news and use the CBC to “ensure quality in news coverage.”
Yesterday an advisory panel released a report entitled, “Canada’s Communications Future: Time To Act”, citing” a “crisis in news.” It recommends all media content services fall under the Act and regulation by the Canadian Radio Television and Telecommunications Commission.”
Given the fact that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spent $130,000 trying to bar conservative journalists from covering this past election, and has announced his intention to regulate and censor Canadians’ social media, this is both unsurprising and extremely dangerous for the future of democracy in Canada.
Just this week, conservative journalist Ezra Levant released a shocking recording of being interrogated by the police for the high crime of writing a book that was critical of the prime minister that was released during the election (of course the two authors that wrote flattering books on Trudeau that were released around the time . The cops would not show him the complaint or disclose where the complaint originated. It was a secret. They grilled him about the political beliefs of his staff at Rebel News and asked him why he didn’t register his book with the federal government. It’s truly Orwellian stuff that Levant caught on camera, and he did a remarkable job of browbeating the police stooges doing Trudeau’s bidding.
This little glimpse of a police state shows us how the federal government would like to treat all media that step out of line if they got their way.
There is indeed a crisis in news in Canada today. The thing is, the CBC is one of the major reasons why. Over the last few years, the CBC has shown Canadians that it can’t be trusted to deliver unbiased news coverage. Rather than issuing correctives to “fake news” and disinformation, CBC is often the outlet guilty of misleading the public. Also, many of CBC’s journalists are the lapdogs of Justin Trudeau’s Prime Minister’s Office.
Whether it’s their chief political correspondent failing to understand what an opinion is or their legal team and head anchor of their flagship show suing the Conservatives for copyright infringement while letting the Liberals and NDP get away with the same “transgression” during an election cycle, it’s clear that CBC journalists are not the gold standard they think they are. The CBC also often steals other journalists’ work. They are more likely to take selfies with Justin Trudeau than to grill him for possibly corrupting the justice system or giving kickbacks to Canada’s crony capitalist oligarchs.
It’s true that Trudeau needs the CBC. It’s also true that the CBC is failing spectacularly. Blacklock’s Reporter has noted that “CBC-TV English language ad revenues fell 37 percent last year, by official estimate, from $178 million to $112.5 million. A 2013 campaign to sell advertising on CBC Radio collapsed after it missed revenue targets by 94 percent.” When authoritarians begin to lose their power, they will always turn to increasingly desperate measures to try to seize it back.
The last thing we need in Canada is for our state-controlled media to have control over the last vestiges of free and independent media in this country.
It’s clear now that the more independent media emerges in Canada and tells the stories that the Trudeau government and the CBC don’t want told, the more they will try to crack down on us. The only solution to the “crisis in news” that currently plagues Canada is for the independent media to continue to speak truth to state-sanctioned power.
Liberal fundraiser charges youth $800 for a two-hour dinner with Trudeau
The Liberal Party of Canada are selling tickets for an evening with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Navdeep Bains that costs $1,600 per adult ticket, $800 per youth ticket.
The event itself itself is being held at the Versailles Convention Centre in Mississauga on Thursday, and will include a two-hour dinner.
The sheer cost of the event sparked outrage on twitter: “$800 for a youth ticket? I wish I was Middle Class enough to afford a Liberal fundraiser.”
Despite the Liberal Party pledging to make fundraisers more “transparent” and “more open than ever before,” the cost of these tickets will inevitably shut out the vast majority of Canadians who cannot fork out $1,600 for a two-hour dinner.
The Liberal Party of Canada also promised to list all fundraisers publicly, but news broke in 2016 Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attended cash-for-access fundraisers with wealthy Chinese businessmen. A journalist was also denied access to a fundraiser that Finance Minister Bill Morneau attended.
The Liberal Party of Canada have often been criticized for retreating from their transparency pledges. In 2019, for example, the Liberals refused to release details of six-figure fundraiser for an MP who had a million dollar gambling debt.
Over 50,000 immigrants ordered deported still living in Canada
Over 50,000 immigrants, many who illegally entered Canada through the border, were ordered deported but remain in the country, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
Much of this has to do with the appeal process, which can take over two years to be completed. The cabinet blamed the lack of removals on the “complexities” of the individual’s cases.
“The Agency cannot enforce a removal order unless there are no more grounds justifying a stay of removal under the Immigration And Refugee Protection Act,” the cabinet further added.
Over the past three years, the RCMP has intercepted 56,515 immigrants illegally entering Canada—mainly deriving from Hati and Nigeria. The vast majority of these immigrants remain in the country.
Much of this is owed to opaque bureaucratic red-tape. Any individual, for instance, can appeal their deportation notice to the Immigration and Refugee Board. After this, they can then ask a judge to review the case.
As a result of this, there is now a backlog of 64,929 cases relating to illegal immigration.
In order to resolve the strain this has placed on Canada’s government, the deputy immigration minister, Michael MacDonald, stated that the Immigration and Refugee Board was hiring some “several hundred new employees.”
In 2017 the Liberals were accused of screening out senior Conservative-appointed judges at the Immigration and Refugee Board in the two appeals divisions. These judges with experience were responsible for processing the cases of immigrants ordered deported, and experts cite this changing of staff for patronage appointments as contributing to the backlog.
Trudeau government spends $130,000 in taxpayer cash trying to ban journalists
The Trudeau government spent more than $130,000 of taxpayer money in legal fees in an attempt to ban the publications Rebel News and True North Centre from federal election debates, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
The government’s blacklist failed due to a successful court injunction granting journalists from The Rebel and True North access to scrums after the official leadership debates. A federal judge described the government’s actions as “troubling” and “unreasonable.” The Liberal government spent $131,281 on the blacklist.
Micheal Chong, the Conservative MP for Wellington-Halton Hills in Ontario, stated, “On principle, media outlets such as True North Centre for Public Policy and Rebel News Network should have been accredited to cover these debates … I don’t think we want to get into the business of the government … deciding which media should be accredited or not.”
During the recent election, the commission that ran the debates only rejected five out of some 200 applicants. All of these bans appeared to have come from either Rebel News or True North Centre. Meanwhile, state-funded foreign media were accredited by the government without a problem.
Speaking to The Post Millennial, Andrew Lawton (who was one of the journalists the Federal Government attempted to ban) said that “instead of admitting they made a mistake by not accrediting us, the government spent six figures fighting against our press freedoms in court.”
“Even since the election, the Leaders’ Debates Commission has maintained it had the right to arbitrarily decide which journalists get to cover the debates and which ones don’t. It was wrong then and it’s still wrong,” Lawton added.
After the federal government initially had their request rejected, they again decided to launch an appeal so to ban the publications.
CBC's Rosemary Barton taken to task for biased article labelled analysis
Controversial CBC journalist Rosemary Barton has been criticized for writing an opinion piece when the former host is mandated to remain impartial and maintains she is above reproach in giving fair political coverage.
The article’s headline read, “Yes, prime ministers should be fluently bilingual”—which is quite clearly a statement of political opinion. Barton, however, defended her position, stating, “It’s not an opinion piece. It’s an analysis piece based on facts. There’s a difference.”
Despite this pronouncement, Barton did accept that the original headline was a statement of opinion: “The headline has been changed because it declared an opinion.”
A question to consider would be whether Barton originally wrote that headline herself, thereby declaring to Canada her thoughts on the necessity of bilingualism in the PMO. If this is indeed the case, then Barton has made clear her preference for Justin Trudeau over other Conservative leaders— who, according to Barton “are all able to speak French … but we’d be hard-pressed to call any of them fluent.”
Rosemary’s op-ed received immediate criticism from journalism experts. Carleton University professor Paul Adams, for instance, stated “the CBC’s Chief Political Correspondent writing an opinion piece … I wonder what the thinking is behind that.”
After Barton defended her article as cold-hard analysis, Adams again pointed out that “the piece did not note any views to the contrary: e.g., the exclusion of most Canadians and many federal politicians from eligibility, and the loss of potential talent that entails.”
Publisher and former chief editor of the National Post and Maclean’s Ken Whyte also took Barton to task for claiming her opinion was not fact-based but her own tautological, circular reasoning.
Whyte recently wrote an opinion piece–correctly labeled such–in The Globe and Mail that referenced history, pointing out that both Stephen Harper and John Diefenbaker won power without needing Quebec, proving Barton’s “analysis” completely faulty.
Barton was recently dropped from CBC’s flagship show The National after the four-anchor program consistently lost viewership. She was instead given the position as CBC’s chief political correspondent.
Barton has a long pattern of anti-Conservative partisanship, including being named as a plaintiff on a lawsuit against the Conservative Party of Canada during the last election. Barton’s name would eventually be removed.
