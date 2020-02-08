Activist leaves the climate movement because it’s too white
Berlin-based climate activist Karin Louise Hermes has left the climate movement because she couldn’t deal with the white people anymore. She felt like her concerns as a person of colour, about the racist impact of climate change, were not adequately represented or respected. What this means is that identity politics is eating itself.
We’ve heard tell about the climate crisis facing our world. The rhetoric goes that we’ve got maybe 12 years to turn this ship around before we all suffer something akin to the fate of the dinosaurs and cause our own extinction. Greta Thunberg practically dropped out of school because of it. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says it’s probably a good reason to not have kids. Extinction Rebellion blocks roads and public transit to draw attention to the dire consequences of climate change. But for Hermes and Vice magazine, those white people just make saving the world impossible.
Hermes was asked to speak at climate change awareness-raising events, and often told the story of her family in the Philippines that had suffered tragic losses during and in the aftermath of Typhoon Haiyan. The predominantly white Germans and Europeans in the audience were receptive, empathetic, and moved by her words.
Hermes said she “felt required to tell my Filipino family’s experience during speeches and rallies because this form of “storytelling” was the only thing that would move a mostly white European audience to an emotional response of climate urgency—even though it was exhausting telling the story, especially since any mention of hurricanes in the news gives me anxiety.”
Any cause worth undertaking is exhausting. The work of “world-saving” is not easy. Hermes was probably not the only one who was made tired by her efforts. Her climate activist colleagues would probably be horrified to know that their empathy and concern for Hermes’ family was racist. In fact, Hermes wasn’t the only climate activist of colour who has had this experience.
“Many other climate activists of colour have described similar experiences of tokenism,” she writes. “Māori and disability rights campaigner Kera Sherwood-O’Regan (Kāi Tahu iwi from Te Waipounamu) found that as an Indigenous person at the UN climate conferences, organizers would suggest showing support and ‘passing the mic,’ but the same people would be the ones taking up space in negotiations and speaking to the media.”
This forces the question of whether fighting to prevent climate change is more or less important than securing a prominent place for yourself and your personal story in front of the mic. This could be asked to a person with any collection of identity markers. What’s more important, the message or the messenger?
If the answer is the messenger, or something more nuanced, such as the messenger is the message, then how can there be a unified front opposing climate change?
Perhaps there can’t be. Perhaps there are as many messages as there are messengers, and the cacophonous voices against climate change can not be stitched together. Perhaps climate change activism will be eaten by identity politics.
Hermes believes that “Anti-racism and anti-capitalism need to be made part of organizing.” But is the lack of inclusion of those things in the mainstream climate change movement a detriment to that movement? Is there anything to be said for picking a simple cause and going all-in without any modifiers? Apparently not.
“Fortunately,” writes Hermes, “there is now a growing BIPOC Environmental & Climate Justice Collective in Berlin, where we share these experiences of being silenced or tokenized and work together on how to link anti-racism and inequality in climate justice.”
She quotes Sherwood-O’Regan, who said, “As we grow and climate change becomes a harsher reality, privileged activists need to learn to de-centre themselves and meaningfully support Indigenous, disabled, queer, global south, POC, and other marginalized people who are on the frontlines of climate change.”
Because for Hermes and so many others, the messenger is more important than the message. The messenger is the message. Despite the terms used, and the advocacy for the voices of persons of color, this call for people of one skin colour and ethnic background to be decentered in favour of centring people from different skin colours and backgrounds is about tribal dominance. And it’s silly. And it won’t save the world.
WATCH: ER protestor rails against "white faces, white lies, white sheets" says she's "not proud to be Canadian"
A protestor at Saturday’s Extinction Rebellion blockade of the Toronto railway took to the microphone to explain the significance of the Canadian colours “white and red.” The woman claimed that the white stood for “the hands that stole this land … for every Prime Minister that came after the fact … white faces, white lies, white sheets.”
She continued: “The red is no better. Red for the bloodshed of the people you call redskins. Red for the bloodshed of slaves. Red for the bloodshed of young black boys targeted by the police. Red for the bloodshed of missing and murdered indigenous women. Red for the bloodshed brown people labelled as terrorists.
The only red and white I can wear is the white knuckles in my clenched fist held high in the air and the red in my angry face as I demand to see change. I am not proud to be a Canadian. I am not a Canadian.”
Extinction Rebellion gathered in downtown Toronto today to block the rails and prevent CP trains from running.
This is the latest in a series of actions taken by anti-pipeline protestors to express their anger over an early morning raid and a number of arrests at an anti-pipeline camp on Thursday.
GO Transit had to suspend service on the Barrie line as a result. The group claimed during the protest that they were blocking pipeline materials.
BREAKING: Extinction Rebellion protestors block Toronto traffic, chant 'Justin Trudeau's got to go'
Extinction Rebellion took to the streets of downtown Toronto Friday evening to block rush-hour traffic and express their anger over an early morning raid and a number of arrests at an anti-pipeline camp yesterday.
The protestors chanted slogans like “No more coal, no more oil, keep that carbon in the soil,” “No pipelines, no pipelines, no pipelines on stolen land,” and “Justin Trudeau’s got to go!”
RCMP raided the anti-pipeline camp in northern B.C. early Thursday morning. At least six people were arrested according to the protestors.
Friday’s action was just the latest in a series of protests since the early morning raid in northern B.C on Thursday. Yesterday, protestors shut down train travel between Toronto and Montreal.
Another set of protestors surrounded Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland’s office.
The protest lasted around an hour and a half, and no arrests were made.
NDP MLA argues Extinction Rebellion activists should teach in classrooms
Two Canadian politicians are arguing on Twitter about how climate change should be addressed in the classroom.
United Conservative Party MLA and Minister of Education Adriana LaGrange argued “there is no room” for radical activists in the classroom. Lagrange gave Extinction Rebellion as an example of the type of activists she believes have no place in schools.
NDP MLA and Women’s Issues Critic Janis Irwin responded to LaGrange’s comments saying that there is “absolutely” room for groups like the Extinction Rebellion.
Extinction Rebellion identifies itself as a “nonviolent civil disobedience activist movement.” It was founded in 2018 by Roger Hallam and Gail Bradbook.
The group most notably held a sizeable demonstration in London in 2019 where over 1,100 arrests were made in 11 days. BBC News reported that the protest cost police about $12.9 million.
In an article posted in Medicine Hat News, LaGrange wrote, “climate change must be taught in a way that prepares our students to address the issue rationally, not in a way that purposely seeks to cause fear and anxiety. There is no room in our classrooms for radical activists, like Extinction Rebellion, whose demands include shutting-down Alberta’s oil and gas sector by 2025.”
Irwin argued against LaGrange’s statement on Twitter saying, “When I taught social studies in very conservative parts of rural Alberta, I ensured kids were exposed to multiple perspectives. I didn’t force my beliefs on them. They didn’t leave my classroom as radical activists, but they left with a broader understanding of issues.”
A separate commenter replied to Irwin writing, “You have to be kidding here. No room for extremism in our kids classrooms. That’s why we voted the NDP out. They can be educated ‘about them’ but not ‘by’ them. Glad you are on the outside looking in.”
The Post Millennial reported earlier this week that the City of Edmonton had children take lessons from an Extinction Rebellion activist.
Anti-pipeline protestors shut down train travel between Toronto and Montreal
Train travel between Toronto, Ottawa, and Montreal has been shut down by anti-pipeline protestors near Belleville.
The news outlet @kingstonist tweeted: “Via Rail confirms that regional train travel has been cancelled, with no alternate arrangements, as a result of #Wetsuweten solidarity demonstrations in Tyendinaga Territory. #ygk”
CN Rail announced that police were covering the situation. Freight and passenger trains are currently affected.
CN told outlets in an email statement that “train movements are currently stopped and we are monitoring the situation.”
Protestors began protesting on rail lines near Tyrndinaga, Ontario roughly 253 kilometres from Ottawa.
Earlier today, RCMP raided an anti-pipeline camp in northern B.C. At least four people were arrested according to the protestors.
