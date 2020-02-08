WATCH: Anti-pipeline protestors scream on train tracks as rail blockade continues
Extinction Rebellion and anti-pipeline protestors staged a “primal scream” in Toronto on Saturday as they continued to block train travel. They are protesting the raid and arrests on an anti-pipeline camp in northern B.C. on Thursday.
The protest leader rallied the activists to scream loud and long enough to “kill” the giant puppet “pipeline snake” that was brought to the protest. “When we scream loud enough and long enough, she will die a most deserving death and we will have won,” the protest leader instructed.
The goal of blocking the trains is to prevent pipeline materials from being shipped out west.
This is the latest in a series of actions taken by anti-pipeline protestors to express their anger over an early morning raid and a number of arrests at an anti-pipeline camp on Thursday.
GO Transit had to suspend service on the Barrie line as a result. The group claimed during the protest that they were blocking pipeline materials.
Kenney says Gerald Butts conspired with Obama to kill Keystone pipeline
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has accused Justin Trudeau’s former top aide and best friend Gerald Butts of conspiring with the Obama administration to have the Keystone XL pipeline project kyboshed, according to a report from Politico.
At a forum in Washington, D.C., on Friday, Kenney said he didn’t doubt Butts spoke with Obama’s people in the White House before the project was nixed 48 hours after Trudeau was sworn-in to office.
“I mean, the announcement of President Obama’s veto of Keystone XL came 48 hours after Prime Minister Trudeau was sworn into office,” said Kenney on Friday, according to Politico.
“And I have absolutely no doubt there had been back-channel conversations between his then-Principal Secretary Gerry Butts and the White House that there would be no negative reaction, and there wasn’t. It was a news release, and they walked on to the next issue.”
“All of that is absolutely correct,” said Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, who was with Kenney as part of a panel discussion.
The Politico report also stated Kenney told the crowd Trudeau Liberals failed to use any political or diplomatic leverage against the Obama administration by invoking “the spirit of NAFTA, which was about, in part, open access to the U.S. market for our energy exports.”
Butts responded to the accusations from Kenney by tweeting out a report in which Trudeau said he was in support of Keystone XL back in 2013 when Liberal leader while in opposition.
“It was a position I publicly and privately promoted and defended without exception while I worked with him from 2012 to 2019,” Butts said to Politico in an email.
“It’s a position I still support. The premiers’ speculative allegation to the contrary is baseless.”
Before Butts became Trudeau’s top adviser, he was the president and CEO of World Wildlife Fund Canada, in which he repeatedly made public statements saying he was opposed to increased oil production. He also served as a top adviser for former Ontario Liberal premier Dalton McGuinty, where he was called the “policy guru” during the time the green energy plan was rolled out in the province.
When Kenney was asked if he would retract his accusation against Butts, he responded to Politico journalists by saying, “The Obama administration chose not to veto the Keystone XL Pipeline until just after the Trudeau government took office.”
“The Trudeau government did nothing to object to this attack on Canada’s clear economic interests by the U.S. government. No one familiar with the issue believes the timing of the veto was a coincidence,” he went on. “Having said that, we appreciate that the government of Canada now supports the Keystone XL Project under the current presidential permit, and we look forward to working together to get this done for the benefit of both Canadians and Americans.”
The Trudeau government is currently taking heat for reports that it is going to block an oil sands mine in Alberta, a province that lost another 19,000 jobs last month.
WATCH: ER protestor rails against "white faces, white lies, white sheets" says she's "not proud to be Canadian"
A protestor at Saturday’s Extinction Rebellion blockade of the Toronto railway took to the microphone to explain the significance of the Canadian colours “white and red.” The woman claimed that the white stood for “the hands that stole this land … for every Prime Minister that came after the fact … white faces, white lies, white sheets.”
She continued: “The red is no better. Red for the bloodshed of the people you call redskins. Red for the bloodshed of slaves. Red for the bloodshed of young black boys targeted by the police. Red for the bloodshed of missing and murdered indigenous women. Red for the bloodshed brown people labelled as terrorists.
The only red and white I can wear is the white knuckles in my clenched fist held high in the air and the red in my angry face as I demand to see change. I am not proud to be a Canadian. I am not a Canadian.”
Extinction Rebellion gathered in downtown Toronto today to block the rails and prevent CP trains from running.
This is the latest in a series of actions taken by anti-pipeline protestors to express their anger over an early morning raid and a number of arrests at an anti-pipeline camp on Thursday.
GO Transit had to suspend service on the Barrie line as a result. The group claimed during the protest that they were blocking pipeline materials.
WATCH: 'You're a bunch of losers!' Toronto man yells at Extinction Rebellion
As Extinction Rebellion took over the rails in downtown Toronto on Saturday afternoon to block railway traffic and protest pipelines, one Toronto man was fed up enough to voice his anger at the group.
“You’re a bunch of losers!” the man yelled. “You guys are a bunch of f*cking losers. The trains have a right to go through … You guys ruin this goddamn country.”
The man was met by a few dancing protestors and screams and hollers from the crowd. As a few young men and women danced mockingly in front of him, he dared them to “throw the first punch,” adding that he “had a right to protest their protest.”
The man continued: “You guys are like a f*cking mob!”
The protestors chanted “OK Boomer!” and clapped and laughed until the man left the scene.
The altercation took place as Extinction Rebellion blocked a Canadian Pacific train from passing. GO Transit had to suspend service on the Barrie line as a result. The group claimed during the protest that they were blocking pipeline materials.
BREAKING: Extinction Rebellion blocks rails in Toronto
Extinction Rebellion gathered in downtown Toronto today to block the rails and prevent CP trains from running.
This is the latest in a series of actions taken by anti-pipeline protestors to express their anger over an early morning raid and a number of arrests at an anti-pipeline camp on Thursday.
Chanting, “When justice fails, block the rails,” the group walked from Dovercourt Park to the train tracks where they proceeded to block a Canadian Pacific train from passing.
GO Transit had to suspend service on the Barrie line as a result. The group claimed during the protest that they were blocking pipeline materials.
Extinction Rebellion and other groups have been protesting all over Canada since the RCMP raid of the northern B.C. anti-pipeline camp. At least six people were arrested according to the protestors.
On Friday evening, the same group blocked rush hour traffic in downtown Toronto,
On Thursday, protestors shut down train travel between Toronto and Montreal.
Another set of protestors surrounded Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland’s office.
