YouTube influencer mobbed for speaking the truth about morbid obesity
The media’s efforts to glorify morbid obesity as “beauty” and the push for the so-called Health At Every Size (HAES) and body positivity movements have been met with resistance from fitness guru Jillian Michaels and others in the fitness scene. The latest influencer to take on the unhealthy lifestyle, Xiaxue, is now the subject of social media cancellation after she spoke out against the horrendous practice.
The popular Singaporean YouTuber and influencer, whose real name is Wendy Cheng, mocked the unhealthy standard after a post glorifying a morbidly obese model trended on Instagram.
“It’s one thing to be chubby or fat but this is way past that. Most morbidly obese people don’t live past 40. They gorge themselves with 30 burgers a day and when they inevitably get a clogged artery or diabetes taxpayers have to help foot their medical bills when their health conditions are entirely caused by their irresponsible behavior,” she wrote. “Disgusting. The morbidly obese (like this woman) should never have been seen as attractive because death and disease isn’t attractive full stop. Irresponsibility isn’t attractive.”
“Even when they die [they] need 3 [people] to carry the corpse please,” she joked. “Fucking stop glorifying this shit @instagram, shame on you.”
The post, which was widely reported by offended social justice activists, was deleted by Instagram for harassment. Fat activists are now mocking Xiaxue for undergoing plastic surgery and have called upon each other to report her account in an effort to suspend her.
Xiaxue has continued to call out morbid obesity in a series of posts and videos decrying the Instagram community’s double standards in enforcing its harassment policy. In screenshotted DMs, Xiaxue captured the vitriol sent to her by numerous social justice activists, many of which called her “fatphobic.”
“Skinny people die from stroke and diseases too lmao. I hope u die one day,” wrote one user named soft.sapphire.
Explaining herself, Xiaxue wrote that she wasn’t “fat shaming” anyone and that she was expressing concern about the glorification of morbid obesity.
“What concerns me is that the media is constantly glorifying morbid obesity, trying to say it’s perfectly attractive (which we all know it isn’t). It’s fine to have an eating disorder. But we don’t glorify anorexia as being sexy so why the other end of the spectrum? Both are really unhealthy,” she wrote. “If you see your friend get addicted to smoking which will slowly kill him will you tell him his lifestyle is perfectly acceptable and his behavior is beautiful? No, you tell him to stop or reduce. So why isn’t it OK to say that morbidly obese people should not obstinately be PROUD of their size and should do something about it?”
“It’s OK to love and accept someone whatever size they are, but being the rough size and shape of Jupiter should NOT be glorified,” Xiaxue continued. “If people cannot get the difference and think this is the same as fat shaming then so be it, I refuse to pretend that being so big you can’t even get out of bed and you can’t even wipe your own arse is fine and dandy because it’s disgusting and unhealthy.”
Xiaxue continued in a separate post: “Why is it my business and why must I be so mean? Why can’t I let these people be deluded and happy? Because I don’t think we should encourage obesity, which is a disease. I think people weighing 500lbs should go on a freaking diet instead of living in a delusion held up by enablers that the fatter they are the ‘braver’ they are and the more beautiful they are,” she said. “They need to know the truth and that is that people aren’t ‘fatphobic’ if they find obesity unattractive. It’s natural to want to breed with healthy people to ensure the survival of your kids. No matter how you try to drum the beauty of obesity into our minds, it will never work.”
“So stop lying to yourself. You are being selfish [because] you want to look kind online and feel good about being ‘nice.’ But your lies are harming people,” she concluded.
As I’ve previously written on Twitter, there’s no such thing as “fatphobia.” It’s just another one of those terms designed to pathologize the natural dislike of obesity as a form of mental illness—as if you’re abnormal for preferring fitness and health.
The postmodern left uses science-y sounding faux clinical terms designed to validate and normalize unhealthy lifestyles, degeneracy and inhumanity while disenfranchising decency as a “social construct”—as if what they promote aren’t social constructs from a counter-narrative.
There are firm biological foundations to preexisting social constructs—fitness primary among them. If you’re physically and/or mentally unfit, you’re a burden to society and everyone around you. Period.
WATCH: Child drag queen 'Desmond Is Amazing' is in real danger
Disturbing allegations are floating around the internet about “Desmond is Amazing,” the famed 12-year-old drag queen. Described as a “trailblazer” by Good Morning America, Desmond is popular amongst LGBT circles, but many both in and out of the community are becoming concerned for the safety and health of Desmond.
The first moment of controversy for the tween came when he performed in an adult gay club. Many found the performance too sexual to be appropriate for a child, and the adults throwing him dollar bills as though he were a stripper did not make the situation any better. His mother defended the performance, blasting criticism as “blatant homophobia.”
However, darker allegations surround Desmond. In a disturbing livestream with an adult livestream, he is seen joking about ketamine use and displays a “snorting” notion, indicating he knows how to use it. See below.
Furthermore, he is seen doing an interview with notorious convicted murderer Michael Alig, who served 17 years in prison for the killing of Angel Melendez. Alig and his roommate killed Angel during a heated argument, dismembered his body, and disposed of him in the Hudson River. Not exactly a character that any mother of sane mind would allow around their child alone. See below, circled is Alig.
It’s clear that surface-level issues people have with Desmond such as inappropriate outfits and performances are only the tip of the iceberg. At best, he is experiencing severe neglect. At worst, abuse.
I chronicled all of these allegations and more in the video below. I hope people can begin focusing on these far more urgent aspects of Desmond’s story rather than just the fact that he is a drag kid.
Unhinged Bernie bro calls for blacklists of Bloomberg supporters
The left always eats itself. Not having learned anything from the past failures, leftist activists in the Bernie Sanders camp have opted to enforce purity policing efforts on their own community—this time against those who support Mike Bloomberg for President.
Bloomberg, who’s running for the Oval Office on the Democratic ticket alongside Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren, et al, has been the subject of massive controversy in recent days for his support of the highly criticized “stop and frisk” policy under his prior watch as mayor of New York City.
As The Post Millennial previously detailed, Bloomberg’s hypocrisy was laid to bare after comments he made in 2015 resurfaced amidst his efforts to reach out to African American progressives. His remarks about how the only way to stamp out gun violence in the city was to “throw [teenagers of colour] against the walls and frisk them” has earned him widespread condemnation.
David Klion, the outspoken former opinion editor of Al Jazeera America, current news editor of the progressive outlet Jewish Currents, and extremely online leftist, called upon his leftist comrades to place Bloomberg supporters on lists. Klion is a hardcore supporter of “democratic socialist” Bernie Sanders, whose campaigners have been exposed by Project Veritas for their support of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin.
“Libs who are flirting with Bloomberg should be aware that they are going on lists,” he wrote on a massively viral post. “Next time they pretend to care about racism or sexual harassment or really anything other than money and power, we will remember what they were doing right now and we will remind everyone.”
“It’s a mercy that we’re warning you now while you still have time to reconsider selling your souls,” he added. “You should be grateful.”
The post, which received upwards of 12K likes and 2.4K retweets went viral since it was posted on February 13. Calls from fellow progressives to tone down his rhetoric were met with a mixture of support and disagreement.
“They are irredeemable,” wrote Chapo Trap House host Virgil Texas.
Bitch Media cofounder and feminist advocate Andi Zeisler condemned Klion’s remarks. “Bloomberg is a monster who absolutely shouldn’t be in this race, but this tweet sucks,” she wrote.
You would think that after five years of blacklists and witch hunts, the “progressive” left would clue in that these tactics aren’t working.
If your Valentine’s Day plans fall through, there’s a Bernie Sanders phone sex line
I’ve been trying to get through to the Bernie phone sex hotline 1-833-NOT ME US all day, but I keep getting the busy signal. I’ve had to sate myself with the few videos on Instagram, because there’s nothing more progressive than a woman playing up her sex appeal to advocate for social justice.
In a take-off on the campy phone sex ads of yore, a woman lounges before a fire, writhing about in tiger print. With serious eye shadow, accompanied by a 70s beat, she gazes seductively into the camera.
“The best part of a fantasy,” she whispers breathlessly, stroking a rose across her cheek, “is someone there to share it with. Don’t you agree? My fantasy is Medicare for all. For just $27 you can make my fantasy a reality. Donate today. Feel the Bern.”
A blonde in leopard print holds a phone to her ear and coos to the viewer to “come closer. Closer. Closer. Closer. Okay, that’s fine. Sorry, I couldn’t see you so well. My prescription isn’t covered by my healthcare plan. But if you call and donate today, we could have a president that believes in Medicare for all. Don’t be shy. Do you feel the Bern? I sure do. And I should probably go get it checked out. Another reason why we all need healthcare. Call today, I’ll be waiting.”
Launched by comedian, writer and director Amber Schaefer, this campaign, released on Valentine’s Day, is meant to draw viewers in with a little comic sex appeal. Schaefer was also the brains behind The People’s Perfume campaign, another pro-Bernie ad. This was a take-off on the absurd perfume spots that show careless wealthy pretty people frolicking about in nature. The ad touts “Medicare for all,” and features a perfume bottle topped with a bobble-head Bernie.
Schaefer is also responsible for #HotGirlsForBernie, and is part of a group called Titsout4Bernie, in which women from both coasts team up on the best ways to do hot grassroots organizing for the 78-year-old Senator from Vermont. They want to show that his supporters aren’t just bros. Although, this kind of advertising might be just the thing to draw more bros to the cause.
Speaking to Refinery 29, Schaefer said “I wanted to make sure the ads feel luxurious. I think there’s a misconception about socialism that it means we can’t have nice things. I love nice clothes, I love designer clothes, I love perfume, I love lipstick. I also love talking about income inequality and prison reform. Democratic socialism is really just asking people not to economically oppress each other.”
Though her ads may be titilating, Schaefer definitely has the wrong idea about socialism. Socialism is not typically known as the political system that allows for everyone to have luxury. Instead, socialism advocates for equity, wherein everyone has the same things, and that has typically resulted in everyone having the same reduction in lifestyle as opposed to elevation.
Putting the word “democratic” in front of “socialism” doesn’t actually change anything. But it sure does sex it up a little. If only all the socialists in history facilitated lingerie limousine lipstick parties for the lumpenproletariat, maybe the gulags would have had more lasting power.
While Bernie supporters like Schaefer independently craft memes and campaigns in support of his socialist message, Mike Bloomberg has been paying influencers to make memes for him. Bloomberg, who will be officially entering the race come Super Tuesday on March 3, has jumped into the social media verse using the best tool he has on hand: his giant pile of cash.
After it was revealed that the new Bloomie memes were not naturally occurring, but a product of the campaign’s efforts, Instagram launched a new “branded content” tag that will show on posts made by paid influencers. To his credit, Bloomberg was not shy about owning the fact that he hired creators to create for his campaign.
The campaigns and their supporters know that the kind of typical political advertising that has been shown to date is inadequate in its reach and message. Quippy, sexy, fun, creative messaging across platforms is the only thing that many voters, especially young ones, are apt to pay attention to. Whether they care if those ads are naturally occurring from a creative supporter base or rise fully formed and funded by the campaigns themselves is yet to be seen.
For now, I’m gonna keep trying to dial the Bernie phone sex line, because there’s nothing more enticing than political pillow talk. Oops. The line’s still busy. I guess lots of people want to hear the erotic messaging of socialist ideology.
Progressive activists try to cancel South Park on Twitter
South Park is trending on Twitter these days. People don’t like it. Well, many do, but they just quietly enjoy the show from the comfort of their own home. The ones who don’t like it, need you to know about it because it’s not too late for you to change and be like them. I don’t know what it is these days but activists hate comedians.
Wait, I think I might know. It’s probably because while many activists are atheists, they are vehemently religious about their particular cause and if you don’t share that same passion, you’re a heretic. You, as a comedian may joke about a broad range of issues, just not their issues.
This seems to be a recent trend on social media, funny how politics today is just like fashion. I’m curious to see what’s next, what are going to be the new hot political spring issues. I never want to be behind on the times.
In an interview with CBC, feminist author Lindy West said of the show, “South Park is obsessed with irreverence. … But I think that irreverence needs to be deployed strategically, tactically.”
In other words, only deployed when I, Lindy West, agree with the premise. She went on to say: “And I deploy irreverence to tear down, or to sort of puncture ideas that I think do not deserve reverence, whereas South Park has always fetishized irreverence in this way where it’s like irreverence for irreverence’s sake—anything that anyone holds sacred deserves to be lampooned and satirized. I think it’s really tragic that we’ve sort of let some of these institutions be so completely defined by a certain white male sensibility that they become inaccessible to everyone else. I can’t watch South Park and not feel kind of gross.”
I guess my question to Lindy West is why keep watching it then? Surely being an author she’d have better use of her time than to watch a show that makes her feel kind of gross. I’m not much for gore myself, it makes me feel kind of gross, haven’t watched a horror film in years. They keep making them, I keep not watching them, somehow it all just sorts itself out.
South Park is undoubtedly dangerous, if creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone get you in their sites, look out. They lampoon with ruthless ferocity and that’s what people watch it for. The Caitlin Jenner character is a good example of this. When everybody, and I do mean everybody, was scared to talk about an incredibly famous person who’d been in the spotlight for decades coming out as trans, South Park drew a scathing depiction of Caitlin Jenner and routinely had her carelessly running over pedestrians with her car. This, of course, is a reference to a car crash that killed someone with Jenner behind the wheel. Any mention of it, however, is misconstrued as being transphobic, so it’s rarely discussed in the media outside of South Park references.
South Park has always run head-on towards controversy in the name of laughter and the only way they ever manage to come out unscathed is because they happen to be just so damn funny. You have to be pretty funny to go after Scientology, Mormonism, Islam and China. They are pretty hard on Christianity too, but who cares? The others are all well-organized groups who could seriously retaliate, many did in fact threaten to do so violently. It doesn’t just take enormous talent to do what these guys do; it also takes brass.
It’s not as if they’ll set the jokes aside momentarily if it’s convenient for them personally either. Trey Parker and Matt Stone received a rare invitation to the Oscars after being nominated for best original song “Blame Canada.” A once in a lifetime career opportunity right? Anybody in show business should be so lucky. So what did Parker and Stone do? They shaved their legs, put on wigs and dresses, took a couple hits of LSD and walked the red carpet. They have never wanted acceptance from any revered institutions, let alone a social media mob.
Let’s face it: these guys are badasses. They are a couple of high school buddies from Littleton, Colorado who bonded over their mutual love of anti-authoritarian comedy and don’t look like they’re stopping anytime soon.
