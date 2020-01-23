Trending

24 Jan 2020

Blog Post

Wuhan residents ‘dropping in streets’ after city is quarantined
International News

Wuhan residents ‘dropping in streets’ after city is quarantined 

Sam McGriskin, 8 hours ago 1 min read  
New images from Wuhan, China, show residents laying unresponsive on the ground in public areas. The pictures have been posted to Instagram after the residents were told yesterday that they cannot leave the city for fear of the coronavirus spreading more than it already has.

Some locals have started calling the city “zombieland” after the quarantine.

Medics can be seen patrolling the city streets while wearing hazmat suits. The scene has an apocalyptic look to it.  

Videos show people collapsing and being treated on the ground as bystanders look on.

So far China has announced 634 cases of the virus and 17 have been deadly. Approximately 20 million people in China are currently on lockdown.

