Winter storms causing turmoil through much of eastern Canada
Snowstorms are wreaking havoc over much of Canada today, with a heavy snowstorm in Quebec, freezing rain and heavy snow in Atlantic Canada, and a similar weather blanketing much of Ontario.
In Quebec, the storm has forced some schools to shut down due to threats of 20 – 30 cm of snow adding to yesterday’s snowfall, according to CBC news. Montreal is expected to get pummeled with 50 cm of snow.
In Ontario, heavy snow is expected between Kitchener and Durham, reducing visibility for drivers using the 401 highway. Ottawa, on the other hand, is expecting temperatures below -30c, after a snowstorm that bought nearly 15 cm of snow.
Canadians have taken to Twitter to rejoice and complain about this wintery weather.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Chair Girl: Crown suggests 4 to 6 months of jail time for chair-tossing incident
Crown prosecutors argue that ‘Chair Girl’ deserves four to six months in jail, saying that she is “extraordinary lucky that she didn’t kill someone.”
The Crown’s prosecutors will also suggest that the judge order Chair Girl to do six months probation, have no contact with the person who reported the incident, as well as a ban her use of social media for limited period of time.
Chair Girl (as the name suggests) shot to infamy after tossing a wooden seat off of a balcony onto the Gardiner Expressway—endangering the lives of drivers.
Chair Girl’s real name is Marcella Zola. She pleaded guilty to a mischief charge for throwing a patio chair from a downtown Toronto balcony in late 2019
After her video went viral, she turned herself in to the police a few days later.
Zola gained a large Instagram following after all of the publicity she received for the chair-tossing incident. She has received criticism online for her partying lifestyle, including taking a trip to Punta Cana while the court case was still ongoing.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Toronto is packed with striking teachers after breakdown in talks
Downtown Toronto is packed with striking teachers today after elementary teachers went on strike across the province.
The striking teachers have staged a march down Front Street, which is where Ontario’s Ministry of Education is located. Over one thousand teachers gathered outside the ministry—holding advocacy signs and chanting pro-teacher slogans.
Nearly 83,000 teachers are on strike today throughout Ontario, leaving nearly 1 million students out of school. This latest round of strikes follows a cut-off of negations between Doug Ford’s Ontario government and the teacher’s unions.
The OSSTF released a statement last week after a failed round of negotiations, stating that “OSSTF/FEESO members are not the only ones who understand the enormity of the damage that will ensue if this government’s education agenda is allowed to unfold.”
In response to these claims, Ontario’s minister of education Stephen Lecce, said that “after fulfilling their request through the mediator, a Ministry of Labour mediator, they suggested it was insufficient, so I think there’s a moving sort of benchmark of success.”
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Same alligator that crossed Montreal street in December bites child
The same alligator that was spotted in Montreal crossing the street last December has made headlines again after it bit a young girl over the weekend.
CTV News reported that the alligator is owned by a company from south of Montreal in Sainte-Julie. The alligator was in the owner’s home when it bit the young girl.
The incident happened on February 1 but police were not notified until February 3 according to Jean-Luc Tremblay of Richelieu-Saint-Laurent regional police force.
The girl did not have to go to the hospital as her injuries were only minor.
The owner of the alligator was fined $250 by the city of Sainte-Julie for having an exotic animal in their home.
Police are still exploring the incident and deciding on whether they will continue with a criminal investigation.
The alligator went viral in December after crossing the street in the Villeray district in Montreal. It had managed to escape while the owners were transporting it to a new location.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Anti-feminist blogger ordered to stay clear of UQAM campuses
A resident of the Hochelaga-Maisonneuve neighbourhood in Montreal has been ordered to keep away from the UQAM campuses while his criminal case is pending. Jean-Claude Rochefort, 71, is an anti-feminist blogger who was charged back in December with inciting hatred towards women according to the Montreal Gazette.
Rochefort was arrested in Montreal by police in December after a professor at UQAM filed a complaint against Rochefort allegedly posted a blog about Marc Lepine, the man behind the infamous Ecole Polytechnique mass shooting in 1989. It was a shooting that killed 14 women and injured 14 more. Just prior to the 30th anniversary of the shooting, Rochefort praised Lepine in a blog most and was consequently arrested.
Quebec Court Judge Alexandre Dalmau was informed that Rochefort wrote most of his blogs in English even though his native tongue is French on Friday. During his bail hearing in December, Rochefort was described by a prosecutor as having written some of the worst examples of inciting hatred. Rochefort was granted bail on Dec. 16 after agreeing to make a $200 deposit and post $2,000 bond. Along with conditions that required Rochefort to cancel any and all internet service providers.
Prosecutor Josian Laplante told reporters on Friday that she requested an additional condition, on behalf of the university that he not be permitted to enter on the campuses of UQAM given some of the references he made in his blog although there is no evidence that he had gone to the campuses any time recently.
“You have to understand that in the articles that were published there were references to a UQAM employee and the university asked that the employee be protected in some way. That is why the Crown and the defence consented to it,” Laplante said.
The case is scheduled to return to court on Feb. 21. Whether or not it will go to a trial will be determined after Laplante and Rochefort’s lawyer meet to discuss the possibility of a settlement. Rochefort has not denied that he was the one who wrote the blogs that led to his arrest. His charge is the wilful promotion of hatred of an identifiable group, between Sept. 1 and Dec. 5 2019, “by communicating statements, other than in private conversation.”
Rochefort was arrested back in 2009 just before the 20th anniversary of the Polytechnique shooting as well. Rochefort was arrested for uttering threats towards women through the use of his website in addition to posting a photo of an armed Lepine. The charge would eventually be dropped in 2010 however months later Rochefort plead guilty to possession of an unauthorized firearm. He was sentenced to two years of probation and 50 hours of community service.
Social Media