Winter storms causing turmoil through much of eastern Canada 

Snowstorms are wreaking havoc over much of Canada today, with a heavy snowstorm in Quebec, freezing rain and heavy snow in Atlantic Canada, and a similar weather blanketing much of Ontario.

In Quebec, the storm has forced some schools to shut down due to threats of 20 – 30 cm of snow adding to yesterday’s snowfall, according to CBC news. Montreal is expected to get pummeled with 50 cm of snow.

Coming into Montreal on the Mont-St-Hilaire train line – snow coming down. If you have any videos to share, send them to [email protected] tell us how you’re day is going – how was your commute? pic.twitter.com/FrU7y22b57 — CityNews Montreal (@CityNewsMTL) February 7, 2020

In Ontario, heavy snow is expected between Kitchener and Durham, reducing visibility for drivers using the 401 highway. Ottawa, on the other hand, is expecting temperatures below -30c, after a snowstorm that bought nearly 15 cm of snow.

Canadians have taken to Twitter to rejoice and complain about this wintery weather.

Stunning winter wonderland here in Canada. Snapped a photo of my neighborhood glazed in snow, very peaceful landscape 🇨🇦❄️🌨️ #onstorm #KWAwesome #OnWx pic.twitter.com/xONja1aScG — ילד האלוהים🇮🇱✡️🕎🇨🇦 (@HaKodesh89) February 7, 2020