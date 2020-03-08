Wilfrid Laurier engages in sex discrimination through inclusion efforts
Remember Wilfrid Laurier University? It’s getting worse. In late 2017, Laurier rose to prominence as the school that subjected a 21 year old female teaching assistant, Lindsay Shepherd, to a Maoist struggle session after she displayed an excerpt of a televised debate about pronouns featuring Professor Jordan Peterson. During the inquisition her (male) faculty inquisitors inadvertently articulated a core principle of the social justice University: some topics are not “up for debate” because they create an “unsafe learning environment.”
Prof. Jonathan Haidt has argued that Universities face a mutually exclusive choice: they can pursue social justice or truth. Laurier’s Communications Studies faculty have firmly embraced social justice. But the more worrying trend is that Laurier’s administrators have too. Prof. Samuel Abrams warned in late 2018 that the ideological bent “of those overseeing collegiate life is having the biggest impact on campus culture.”
Here are a couple of recent examples of Abrams’ prophecy.
First, Laurier is undertaking an employment equity survey, because “it is important to understand the representation gaps and barriers to inclusion experienced by… equity seeking groups.” The accompanying press release states that the survey “can be updated if personal identities change.” Evidently, the University embraces self-identification for all “equity seeking groups.”
Universal self-ID is avant-garde for any social justice advocate but beggars belief for a University with the motto “truth conquers all.” Recently, sex self-identification has become extremely controversial as women realize that their spaces (e.g., sports, prisons, and rape crises centres) are open to men.
Self-identification renders the word “woman” meaningless. Efforts to address women’s issues like the wage gap are impossible with self-identification, since men can self-select into the compensation. But to extend self-ID to all “equity seeking groups” is further madness. Remember Rachel Dolezal who self-identified as black? Or, Emile Ratelband, the 69 year old Dutch man, who self-identified as being 49 years old? Apparently, Laurier would support both claims. Ironically, self-identification renders the equity survey’s results meaningless.
The second example is more troubling. In August, the University announced $1.3M in federal funding to support women entrepreneurs. Several programs will be launched to support female entrepreneurs in non-tech and social ventures, and to support Indigenous women starting businesses in Indigenous culture. So many red flags. Why would the program preclude tech businesses in the middle of the Waterloo-Toronto tech corridor? But the really troubling part is that males need not apply. Laurier and the federal government are actively discriminating against individuals based on an immutable characteristic: sex.
In Canada, sexist discrimination is legal, but that doesn’t make it right. Under the Ontario Human Rights Code (OHRC), organizations can develop “special programs” to help disadvantaged groups. Section 14 of the code ensures that special programs cannot be challenged by people who do not face the same disadvantage. So, men cannot legally challenge the female-only entrepreneurship program because it discriminates against them. The Canadian Bill of Rights declares “the right of the individual to equality before the law.” The OHRC renders that right meaningless. Young men do not have the right to be treated equally.
While discrimination is wrong under the Judeo-Christian moral framework, it is fine under the social justice moral framework. As the Laurier Employment Equity web page states: “equity is a remedy for past discrimination.” So, as a remedy, Laurier is going to harm young, male entrepreneurship students (by excluding them) because of the sins of their fathers. Two wrongs make a right, apparently. That is a corrupt moral arithmetic and no good will come of it.
The administration has drunk so deeply from the social justice well that it doesn’t see the logical contradictions of its own actions. To justify its equity survey, Laurier worries about barriers to inclusion. But its women’s entrepreneurship programs creates a barrier for male students.
Laurier tries to embrace two social justice causes: under-representation in entrepreneurship and self-identification. But the latter undermines the former. Men can self-identify as women and settler women as indigenous. Intersectional policies are meaningless in a world with self-identification.
Instead of discriminating, Laurier should offer a program open to all students of entrepreneurship regardless of sex or indigenous status. We should embrace Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream that entrepreneurship proposals should not be judged by the sex of the founder, but by the content of their business plan.
Why the social justice movement demands absolute perfection
Vanessa Glavac has a psychology degree from the University of Guelph. This is the final article in a series on how the social justice movement uses the same manipulation strategies as cults. Read all the articles here.
There is a trope in pop culture of an insecure overachiever who just wants to earn his father’s love. He will jump through hoops to please his father, but no matter what he does, nothing is ever enough. This is a good analogy for the cult manipulation strategy of Demand for Purity.
Demand for Purity means that cult members are required to achieve the impossible task of perfection. The assumption is that absolute purity is attainable–however, in reality, the cult knows that no one will ever be able to meet their impossible standards. This demand for purity isn’t about striving for an ideal, or continual self-improvement. This is about being set up for failure, being required to meet an impossible ideal and enduring endless guilt and shame when members inevitably cannot meet the expectations.
The result is a feeling of perpetual inadequacy. Cult members internalize their shame at being unable to meet the demand for purity.
In the social justice movement, one of the things that taints a member’s purity is the concept of “privilege”. People with higher levels of privilege due to their race/sex/sexuality are perpetually impure. In social justice, straight white men are the embodiment of privilege, and to hold privilege is to be morally tainted. The demand for purity is strongest for this group; these men are shamed not only for what they do, but for the very essence of who they are.
We can see this in the woke demands made on men. Men are shamed for everything from how they sit to wanting to talk a woman they find attractive.
Men who are competitive or stoic are told that they are toxic (“toxic masculinity”).
A man who wants to date a woman who is, well–a woman–is shamed for it. Doubly so if he’s seeking a woman who isn’t a prostitute. I sound hyperbolic, but the tweet below received 1,400 likes on twitter.
Sitting comfortably? Being competitive? Dating women? These things must be renounced, because the demand for purity is about making impossible demands that go against natural human desires. This limits the range of acceptable behaviours to a minimum, and instills in people a permanent sense of shame and inadequacy.
Psychiatrist Robert Lifton has studied these strategies in cults and totalitarian regimes such as China. In his book on brainwashing in China, he raises an additional point about the Demand for Purity, “The sense of guilt and the sense of shame become highly-valued: they are preferred forms of communication, objects of public competition, and the basis for eventual bonds between the individual and his totalist accusers.”
In the social justice movement, we can see this in the more and more extreme ways people try to renounce their privilege. Slate just published an article in their advice column with the title, “I’m a Heterosexual Woman Who’s Politically Opposed to Heterosexuality“. She wrote in to ask “Who do I date?”
If you’re straight, you’re privileged. And if you’re privileged, you’re impure. So what else to do other than publically renounce your sins?
Lifton explains that the cult member needs to see his impurities as coming from outside influences–the world outside of the cult. The cult member can then get some relief from his internal guilt by denouncing these outside influences. Lifton continues in his book, “The more guilty he feels, the greater his hatred, and the more threatening they seem. In this manner, the universal psychological tendency toward ‘projection’ is nourished and institutionalized, leading to mass hatreds, purges of heretics, and to political and religious holy wars.”
This brings us back to cancel culture, where cult members can gain love and respect by mobbing or doxxing anyone who steps out of line.
In sum–social justice demands total perfection from their members, but this is an impossible, overly restrictive task. This deep shame is internalized, but also publically broadcast in a sort of competition for who can express shame the best. Finally, this shame can be partially relieved by projecting it onto the enemies of the cult, and attacking them online.
This strategy works together with the other cult manipulation strategies. Social justice first asks you to imagine your life through the lens of the doctrine, while ignoring your perceptions. Then social justice tells you to speak their language, while controlling all information you consume. If you find a flaw in the movement’s logic, you’ll be told that you’re the problem, not social justice. If you step out of line, you’ll be shunned and blacklisted, and you’ll be deprived of all love and relief from your shame unless you too, join the mob and shame anyone who criticizes the movement.
As for deprogramming? Deprogrammers often say that the best way to get people out is to explain to cult members that they’ve been brainwashed. I hope this series helps.
The mobbing of Debbie Hayton
It is a well-known fact that the moment one steps out of line in their social group, consequences will inevitably occur.
However, in this age of social media, coupled with an increasingly aggressive progressive politics, “stepping out of line” now simply means speaking realities and truths that cause the slightest discomfort to the “group.” Consequences can often be dire.
Without question, a modern social line that is absolutely not to be crossed is that of sex and gender. Anything from expressing concerns about the safety and future of children being pressured into hormone therapy, to simply asserting the biological reality of differences in sex are met with immediate hostilities and extreme abuse.
Even being transgender or experiencing gender dysphoria is not a protection from the imminent cancellation that follows expressing a dangerous opinion such as “women are adult human females.”
Debbie Hayton, a high school teacher from Birmingham, England – and person who also happens to be transgender—was recently the subject of an extreme slurry of abuse from so-called “trans rights activists.”
Like apostates from religious cults, transgender people who speak sense and reason are often harassed, intimidated and abused.
While this certainly is not the first time Hayton has faced such treatment, Hayton’s most recent crime was calling into question BBC’s platforming of notorious British transgender activist Stephanie Hayden.
Like Jessica Yaniv, Hayden has a ready appetite for litigation when they do not immediately get their own way. As a self-styled lawyer, they have used their knowledge of the law to frighten and intimidate opponents who have settled out of court to avoid the stress of a hearing in front of a judge. The writer, Graham Linehan—creator of Father Ted and the IT crowd —was subjected to this treatment last year when he shared a Facebook post from a previous victim of Hayden’s behaviour.
To this, Linehan wanted to lend his voice. “Hayden is the perfect example of a fraudster using trans rights as a cover for their activities, and to escape scrutiny of their past. [Hayden is] also a frightening example of what happens when one group is said to be beyond criticism.” He says. “If self-ID ever passed, it would be a charter for opportunists like him to take advantage of the vulnerable and unwary.”
In a recent criminal case where a mother of two was arrested in front of her children and put on trial for misgendering and insulting Hayden, Hayden’s criminal past became public knowledge. Hayden had been before criminal courts on 11 occasions for 21 offences and had spent six months in prison for obtaining property deception. In 1999, Hayden had been convicted of an affray with a golf club.
Considering Hayden’s history of abusing the rights of others, Debbie Hayton took a view that Hayden was not a suitable guest to represent the transgender community and said so:
In normal society, that would be quite unremarkable. But it seems that we do not live in normal times.
In response to the conflicting opinions on guest selection, the BBC decided not include any transgender voices on the programme, and Hayden went on to threaten further legal action towards Hayton.
While Hayden is content to continue to chip away at whatever legitimacy the courts might have by using it as a personal nanny and emotional support system, others take to the dark underbelly of the internet to bark viciously.
Operating though anonymous profiles, they latch on to such action and take the threats to new levels. Unsolicited emails are the new poisoned pen letters – sinister in the extreme. After Hayden was deplatformed from BBC, Hayton began to receive disturbing emails from those who opposed Hayton’s opposition to Hayden’s appearance.
Others ditch the anonymity. However they choose to advertise themselves, the message is loud, clear, and proud: Conform or suffer the consequences.
The supreme irony is that the demands for conformity in the arena of trans rights come in the name of tolerance and progressivism.
But does this sound like a community that is open and inclusive, or one that is fearful and hostile? A community that not only shrieks #nodebate but actively tries to silence those who disagree?
Ontario French and Catholic school boards to join strike despite recent concessions
Amidst talks with the provincial government regarding their contracts, Ontario teachers in the French and English Catholic school systems say they’re planning a walk out from all schools in their respective boards.
The French and English Catholic school boards are two of Ontario’s biggest teacher’s unions, and they have decided they will go ahead with the strike according to CTV News.
These additional school board strikes come after the Ford government agreed to relinquish their previous demands to increase the number of students per classroom, as well as dropped the requirements for mandatory e-learning.
Minister of Education Stephen Lecce has said that the Ford government’s decision to walk back their demands should prompt all four major teachers’ unions to return to the bargaining table.
The striking teachers will be joined by public high school teachers, who will also hold a walkout at nine other school boards, as part of their union’s current series of rotating, one-day strikes.
The teachers’ picket will take place at the provincial legislature on Thursday morning. Union members from both the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation and Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association will be in attendance.
EXCLUSIVE: Islamic speaker who defended pedophilia and slammed Christians invited to speak at York University
York University’s Muslim Student Association invited a homophobic Islamic speaker who has defended pedophilia to give a lecture on the topic, “Is Islam True?”
The York University MSA invited Daniel Haqiqatjou, who has called Christians “criminals,” and condemned Muslims for “Sneak[ing] LGBT normalization into our Mosques.”
After The Post Millennial contacted the Muslim Student Association, the event was taken down, and Haqiqatjou’s speaking event was cancelled.
Haqiqatjou’s writings should have made it clear that he was unfit to speak in the first place.
In an academic paper titled “Tough Conversations: Explaining the Islamic Prohibition of Same-Sex Acts to a Western Audience“, Haqiqatjou wrote, “In sum, an elaborate account can be given of conceivable scenarios where pedophilia and the pedophilic orientation are neither harmful nor nonconsensual.”
“Some of these scenarios do have historical and cross-cultural analogs,” added Haqiqatjou. “Nonetheless, the point of this exercise is to show that the psychology of a ‘pedophiliac’ orientation has parallels with what is described to be the case for homosexuals.”
The York University Muslim Students’ Association deemed the now-cancelled event “kid-friendly.”
Haqiqatjou has also condemned Muslim women who marry “kafirs.” This term is a deeply derogatory term for non-muslims—the meaning of the word essentially boils down to “infidel.” The term can also carry racial connotations against black people.
Haqiqatjou has been previously de-platformed from speaking at other universities due to his extreme views. In September, 2017, Haqiqatjou was disinvited from speaking at the Muslim Student’s Association at Tufts University in the United States.
Anti-Semitic instances
Haqiqatjou also appears to believe in anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, going so far as to call Israel the “Zionist terror state.” In an article titled Pornography as Israel’s Weapon of Choice, Haqiqatjou wrote, “Israel is not below exposing families and children to pornography against their will. I mean, what did we expect? They’re not below murdering children outright, so exposing them to graphic sexual images is a step up as far as Zionist morality is concerned.”
The pairing is shocking, but perhaps not unsurprising. In November, 2019, pro-Israel students were told to “go back to the ovens” by angry anti-Semitic protestors during a pro-Palestinian event.
The Post Millennial has reached out to Haqiqatjou , though we did not receive a comment in time for this article’s publication.
