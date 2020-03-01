Why the sudden push to regulate ‘trusted sources’ of news in Canada?
In June 2018 the Canadian federal government initiated a review of the Telecommunications and Broadcasting Acts with the intent of getting guidance on how best to integrate the realities of the internet and global communications into the existing legislation.
The project overview page with associated timeline is here.
The panel released its report on January 29, 2020, entitled Canada’s Communications Future: Time to Act.
Weighing in at 235 pages, the report contains 97 recommendations for an overhaul of Canada’s internet, telecom and communications laws.
It can sometimes be difficult to distill the salient points out of the hundreds of pages by a government panel of experts. What may be helpful, is to first look at who is in favour of the recommendations in the BTLR.
Foremost, the incumbent, and flailing mainstream media outlets like these proposals because the BTLR provides a framework for regulating internet content and forcing social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter to promote content produced by them:
“Recommendation 73: We recommend that to promote the discoverability of Canadian news content, the CRTC impose the following requirements, as appropriate, on media aggregation and media sharing undertakings:
- links to the websites of Canadian sources of accurate, trusted, and reliable sources of news with a view to ensuring a diversity of voices; and
- prominence rules to ensure visibility and access to such sources of news.”
It also requires all Canadian internet content creators to obtain licenses from the government, something Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault deemed “no big deal” (he later tried walking back those comments after a furor erupted). But just this week, he’s back at it again, calling for internet news sites to be regulated.
The CBC, along with numerous other Canadian media incumbents are also in harmony with the idea of regulating content. The CBC, with their contemporaries in tow, recently chimed in with their own call for government regulation to mandate “trusted news sites”. It would be surprising if they didn’t offer themselves forward as being at the top of that list.
For the rest of us, anybody who creates content via a blog, independent journalists, alternative news outlets, and challenger tech platforms, websites, we would have to learn to exist in the margins of a top-down, centrally planned internet content licensing and moderation engine. Whatever content that is permitted to be published, will by definition be pushed down in visibility to rank below “trusted sources” as anointed by the government.
Indie media and alternative news playing a crucial role in coronavirus outbreak
Since the BTLR came out and the CBC joined on with their complimentary calls for regulating “trusted news” sources, a real-world scenario exploded globally that illustrates the dynamics of quality vs conformity in news reporting.
Governments worldwide have made some serious missteps in handling coronavirus. In the US the CDC has only conducted approximately 500 COVID-19 tests nationally. This is a travesty, and it will impact Canada if and when the outbreak tips over into pandemic level south of the border.
Yet, none of this is on the mainstream media’s radar. The highest quality coverage, of the non-tin-foil hat variety, is coming out of Chris Martenson. Mr. Martenson has his PhD in pathology and epidemiology from Duke University, and he has been putting out daily updates of the status of of coronavirus globally.
These are the highest quality reports and analysis of anything I’ve seen anywhere. What does it have to do with the BTLR and the CBC wanting legislation to control “trusted sources” of news?
Well, were that to be the law of the land, Martenson would almost certainly not be designated one. Not in the US, and not here. In fact in his Feb 27th report, Martenson cautioned:
“You may not be getting useful high-quality information from the US task force [read: “trusted news sources” –markjr] who is now going to be scrubbing health officials and scientists warnings. So it’s very important that I continue to do what I do but you have to be ready for this as well these channels and stations may well be taken off and we have to be ready for that as …I’m going to do this as long as I am allowed to … but I may not be allowed to do that for long”
Martenson’s Wikipedia page, which had been live for over 10 years was deleted by editors around the same time as coverage of the Coronavirus started gaining traction, ostensibly for failing to meet “notability requirements”.
The US response so far to coronavirus has been to appoint the Vice President to head the government response, who’s first action was to make it a requirement that all state, health and scientific messaging around it be cleared by his office.
That’s what “regulating trusted sources of news” is starting to look like, and with the advent of COVID-19 the initiative may move from theoretical pondering about it, a la BTLR framework and CBC’s open letter, to hastily convene government impositions around narrative control.
The goal of such controls is not to protect the public from fake news as much as it is to insulate our various governments from scrutiny around their own incompetence in their policy responses to what is now a global epidemic.
What to do about it
We have to let the Trudeau government know that we will not abrogate our rights to free speech as enshrined in both the Canadian Charter of Rights and the UN Declaration of Universal Human Rights.
If the quality information around important matters will not be forthcoming from the mainstream media sources or the government itself then it is not only our right, but our responsibility to seek quality and timely information and analysis from independent journalists, alternative media and non-governmental experts in the relevant fields.
Sign the House of Commons petition today to reject the BTLR in it’s entirety.
Get as many of your friends and colleagues to do the same.
Mark E. Jeftovic is an internet expert who specializes in naming and infrastructure. He is the co-founder of easyDNS Technologies Inc., a Toronto-based domain registrar and web host, and the author of Unassailable: Protect Yourself from Deplatform Attacks, Cancel-Culture and other Online Disasters he can be reached via [email protected]
Canadians to stop paying for Harry and Meghan's security costs
Since last November Canada has been providing security to Prince Harry and Meghan via the RCMP, however Public Safety Canada has confirmed that Canadians will no longer have to pay for the couple’s security bills after March.
Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said the Canadian government will quit covering the costs “in the coming weeks” as Prince Harry and Meghan will officially cease their duties as active members of the Royal Family on March 31.
A statement to CBC News, Thursday morning read, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex choosing to relocate to Canada on a part-time basis presented our government with a unique and unprecedented set of circumstances. The RCMP has been engaged with officials in the UK from the very beginning regarding security considerations.
“As the Duke and Duchess are currently recognized as Internationally Protected Persons, Canada has an obligation to provide security assistance on an as-needed basis. At the request of the Metropolitan Police, the RCMP has been providing assistance to the Met since the arrival of the Duke and Duchess to Canada intermittently since November 2019. The assistance will cease in the coming weeks, in keeping with their change in status.”
Previously when asked about whether or not Canadians would be footing the bill Trudeau was vague in his response with Global TV back in January, saying, “We haven’t, up until this point, not in any real way. But there will be many discussions to come on how that works … that will go about between officials at different levels,” he told Global TV.
When asked about it again a week later at the Lieberal’s cabinet retreat in Winnipeg Trudeau replied: “I have not spoken to her majesty directly…. Discussions continue to be ongoing and I have no updates at this moment.”
Trudeau touched on the subject again while on a trip to Ethiopia in February, saying, “I don’t comment on operational details, but there are long-standing protocols in place that are being followed.”
The British government will now be responsible for the security of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex although just what that might look like is still largely unknown.
The news will come to many Canadians as a relief. A poll by the Angus Reid Institute found that only one in five Canadians believed that the couple’s security would be an appropriate use of taxpayer money. Such a decision would likely save Trudeau a great deal of public backlash.
A petition drawn up by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation was brought to the Prime Minister’s Office with 80,000 signatures on it insisting that Canadian taxpayer money not be given to them.
Trudeau government offers to meet anti-pipeline protestors if they end rail blockade
The Trudeau government is attempting to end anti-pipeline protests that have led to rail service being delayed or cancelled across the country.
Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller has asked for a Saturday meeting with Mohawk protesters who claim to be supporting the Wet’suwet’en first nation and oppose the building of a pipeline in northern B.C.
All he asks in return is for them to stop their blockades.
City News 1130 reports that “the demonstrations are having a severe impact on the Canadian economy, according to Ryan Greer, senior director, transportation and infrastructure policy with the Canadian Chamber of Commerce.
‘They’re losing sales, curtailing production and having to make challenging business decisions … It’s up to government to take charge here and demonstrate that Canada is a reliable supply-chain partner that the rule of law will be enforced.'”
The blockade of the Toronto, Ottawa Montreal corridor is a response to the raid of an anti-pipeline camp in Northern British Columbia that was fighting against the building of a pipeline on Wet’suwet’en territory.
Despite the blockade and the protests being held across the nation, the Wet’suwet’en Tribal Council supports the pipeline project.
Trudeau government looking to force news outlets to get government licences
Canadian Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault suggested news media in Canada should be regulated, requiring news outlets in Canada to be licenced.
“If you’re a distributor of content in Canada and obviously if you’re a very small media organization the requirement probably wouldn’t be the same if you’re Facebook, or Google. There would have to be some proportionality embedded into this,” Guilbeault told Evan Solomon an interview on CTV’s Question Period.
“We would ask that they have a licence, yes,” Guilbeault continued.
This past week a panel of broadcast experts tabled a list of 97 proposals—a report called the “Canada’s Communications Future: Time To Act”—to the Trudeau government that included the recommendation that the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) or another regulatory body control licencing of all companies creating “audio, audiovisual, and alphanumeric news content”.
The Trudeau government has already picked favourites in the Canadian news sector by offering a $600 million bailout to the industry, which allowed eight special interest groups tied to the legacy media to decided which companies would be eligible for the taxpayer money.
“No, a free democracy does not require the press to obtain a government licence,” said Globe and Mail columnist Andrew Coyne in response to Sunday’s news.
Guilbeault also told CTV’s Solomon that the government was taking their time deliberating what 97 recommendations to adopt and hasn’t committed to anything yet.
The Trudeau government also appears to be set to force streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime to pay tax and create and stream a set quota of Canadian content.
“As far as the GST or PST, depending where you are in the country, is concerned, it’s about fairness. Companies aren’t paying PST or GST in Canada, and there’s no reason that the wealthiest companies in the world who are operating on Canadian soil shouldn’t pay for it,” said Guilbeault in the CTV interview. “
And as for asking them to do their fair share to contribute to Canadian cultural content, I mean you were talking about Netflix. Well last year Netflix spent around a billion dollars in Canada. And what we would be asking them to do, what the panel is recommending and what we have said as a government many times before, is that they take part of that money and invest it in the development of and the distribution of Canadian cultural content.”
The list of 97 proposals also includes having the CBC—notoriously known for not crediting other journalists’ work and for pushing Trudeau government propaganda—monitor and police other news outlets’ content.
Former 'anti-racism' government employee was reprimanded for talking about Trudeau's blackface
A former government employee told HuffPost Canada she was punished for giving comment to the news outlet on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s use of blackface when it became an international story during the 2019 federal election.
39-year-old Manjot Bains told HuffPo she was reprimanded and commanded to not speak about racism publicly after she spoke to a HuffPo reporter in a September story where she wasn’t identified as a federal employee. Bains faced a lot of backlash at work where she was a senior program adviser, which led to her quitting her job at the Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Initiatives program that’s part of the Department of Canadian Heritage.
“The prime minister is the one who performed blackface, not me. But somehow I faced repercussions for his actions,” Bains said to HuffPost.
Bains was hired last May and was cleared by her new employer to still continue contributing to her media website, Jugni Style, that covers South Asian culture, so she thought it wouldn’t be a problem to comment on Trudeau’s history of blackface.
“It didn’t connect with who I thought Trudeau is,” Bains told HuffPo back in September. “For anyone to even do that, whether it’s 2001, 1990 or right now, that doesn’t make sense to me.”
Bains told HuffPo she passed along the story to her manager when it was published and was swiftly told she shouldn’t have spoken to the media and had lost her manager’s trust.
Bains then had a meeting with her superiors and was told that public servants aren’t allowed to speak critically of Trudeau publicly, and would have to do “loyalty training” and redo ethics training.
Bains cited her union actually promotes political activity and her contract stated, “the right to engage in political activities while maintaining the principles of political impartiality in the public service.”
Public servants are expected to show a “duty of loyalty” to the Canadian government.
In a much more clear cut case of political activism, a federal public servant was put on leave from his job after releasing an anti-Harper folk song during the 2015 election.
Bains also wrote her own personal account of the ordeal she faced after speaking about her thoughts on Trudeau’s blackface incidents publicly, published by HuffPo as well on Thursday.
