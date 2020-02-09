Why Justin Trudeau is already a failed PM 

Whether you like Stephen Harper or not, one thing that we can agree on is that national unity concerns evaporated while he was in office.
For most of his time in office, Harper was popular in the West, divisive in much of Ontario, and unpopular in Quebec.
That was mirrored in the Conservatives electoral results between 2004 and 2015, with their support base always being in the West, combined with wins when they could increase their support in Ontario, and once in a while doing okay in Quebec when things aligned perfectly.
Yet, take note of what didn’t happen.
Even when Harper and the Conservatives were unpopular in Quebec, separatist sentiment didn’t rise.
In fact, support for Quebec separatism collapsed during Harper’s time in office, with the PQ narrowly winning one election, then getting crushed, then being basically superseded by a nationalist but not separatist party.
Quebec separatism was dealt a crippling blow during Harper’s time in office, and the reason it happened is quite simple.
Harper respected provincial jurisdiction and encouraged the growth of key Quebec industries.
Harper generally stayed out of Quebec’s business, didn’t interfere with provincial matters, and pushed for the growth of all sectors of Canada’s economy, including Quebec’s aerospace sector.
Even when Quebeckers didn’t like Harper, they felt he wasn’t actively against them.
As a result, many Quebeckers felt it was possible to succeed within Canada, even under a leader that wasn’t popular in their province.
And that brings us to Justin Trudeau.
Some establishment pundits claim the rise of separatist sentiment in Alberta and the West is simply because Justin Trudeau is unpopular.
But if that was true, separatist sentiment in Quebec would have surged because of Harper’s unpopularity.
And as we know, that didn’t happen.
So it’s not about Trudeau being unpopular.
It’s about the very real perception that Trudeau and his government are actively opposed to Alberta’s key industry.
The Trudeau Liberals are clearly more interested in global virtue-signalling than they are in supporting a key industry in our country. Yet, they continue to express support for industries like the auto sector and aerospace sector that use tons of oil and gas, and just so happen to be in the electoral battlegrounds of Ontario and Quebec.
So, we can see exactly what’s going on:
Alberta and the Western Canadian energy sector are being unfairly singled out by the government, and the resulting rise in anger and separatist sentiment is no surprise.
On Twitter, Anthony Furey summed things up well:
“It’s absurd to filter a decision on #TeckFrontier through emissions targets that we all know are just idealistic posturing. What serious politician does something silly like that to their own country and economy??”
This is why Justin Trudeau is already a failed prime minister.
A leader is supposed to serve their own nation, their own people above all else. In Canada, that means ensuring that each region and province is free and supported in the development of their own core industries.
When that happens, it’s actually very easy to keep Canada together, as Stephen Harper showed.
Yet, instead of serving all Canadians, Justin Trudeau is deliberately dividing our nation, putting international elitist opinion above the unity and prosperity of our country.
Now, because of Justin Trudeau’s failure, Canada’s unity is crumbling, and our nation is at serious risk of irrevocably breaking apart.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Kenney says Gerald Butts conspired with Obama to kill Keystone pipeline
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has accused Justin Trudeau’s former top aide and best friend Gerald Butts of conspiring with the Obama administration to have the Keystone XL pipeline project kyboshed, according to a report from Politico.
At a forum in Washington, D.C., on Friday, Kenney said he didn’t doubt Butts spoke with Obama’s people in the White House before the project was nixed 48 hours after Trudeau was sworn-in to office.
“I mean, the announcement of President Obama’s veto of Keystone XL came 48 hours after Prime Minister Trudeau was sworn into office,” said Kenney on Friday, according to Politico.
“And I have absolutely no doubt there had been back-channel conversations between his then-Principal Secretary Gerry Butts and the White House that there would be no negative reaction, and there wasn’t. It was a news release, and they walked on to the next issue.”
“All of that is absolutely correct,” said Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, who was with Kenney as part of a panel discussion.
The Politico report also stated Kenney told the crowd Trudeau Liberals failed to use any political or diplomatic leverage against the Obama administration by invoking “the spirit of NAFTA, which was about, in part, open access to the U.S. market for our energy exports.”
Butts responded to the accusations from Kenney by tweeting out a report in which Trudeau said he was in support of Keystone XL back in 2013 when Liberal leader while in opposition.
“It was a position I publicly and privately promoted and defended without exception while I worked with him from 2012 to 2019,” Butts said to Politico in an email.
“It’s a position I still support. The premiers’ speculative allegation to the contrary is baseless.”
Before Butts became Trudeau’s top adviser, he was the president and CEO of World Wildlife Fund Canada, in which he repeatedly made public statements saying he was opposed to increased oil production. He also served as a top adviser for former Ontario Liberal premier Dalton McGuinty, where he was called the “policy guru” during the time the green energy plan was rolled out in the province.
When Kenney was asked if he would retract his accusation against Butts, he responded to Politico journalists by saying, “The Obama administration chose not to veto the Keystone XL Pipeline until just after the Trudeau government took office.”
“The Trudeau government did nothing to object to this attack on Canada’s clear economic interests by the U.S. government. No one familiar with the issue believes the timing of the veto was a coincidence,” he went on. “Having said that, we appreciate that the government of Canada now supports the Keystone XL Project under the current presidential permit, and we look forward to working together to get this done for the benefit of both Canadians and Americans.”
The Trudeau government is currently taking heat for reports that it is going to block an oil sands mine in Alberta, a province that lost another 19,000 jobs last month.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Canadians' moods toward Trudeau government hit record lows: Study
A 13-year study of public opinion on the federal government has found that Canadians have become increasingly pessimistic of the politicians running the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Polling and data research company Nanos Research released on Friday released a study, “Mood of Canada“, on Friday that shows more and more Canadians have been growing weary of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government.
At the end of 2019, Nanos Research found the following moods of Canadian respondents towards the Trudeau government’s performance: 25 percent checked off “very poor”, 19 percent checked off “somewhat poor”, 27 percent checked off “average”, 21 percent checked off “somewhat good”, and only 6 percent checked off “very good”.
When Trudeau first stepped into the Prime Minister’s Office in 2015, the Nanos study found the approval in the federal government increased dramatically, as Canadians had grown tired of Prime Minister Stephen Harper’s Conservative government, which was nine-years old.
But Nanos data shows that the goodwill for the Trudeau government has depleted at a much faster rate than for the Conservative predecessor.
It took until the 6th year for the Harper government to reach 16 percent of people rating the government’s performance as “very poor”, something the Trudeau government surpassed in its third year, according to Nanos Research’s data. The study also shows that by 2019, the number of Canadians with an unfavourable opinion of the Trudeau government’s performance had reached levels that the Harper government reached in its last few years.
Nanos polled a random sampling of 1,010 Canadians over the age of 18, reaching people online, as well as via cell and landline phones.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Trudeau government spends $326 million keeping submarines on dry land
The Trudeau government spent $326 million of taxpayer money keeping the entire Canadian fleet of submarines for a year on dry land, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
The Department of National Defence, which is led by Liberal Minister Harjit Sajjan, admitted that Canada will have to spend more on refits and repairs than it cost to buy the entire fleet in the first place.
Speaking in defence of this use of Canadian’s taxes, Sajjan stated, “The Royal Canadian Navy’s four Victoria-class submarines are one of Canada’s most strategic assets for conducting surveillance of Canadian and international waters.”
“The submarine force’s far-reaching capabilities have also been invaluable in meeting Canada’s international objections and supporting NATO allies, and have been active at sea since 2003.”
In 1995, Jean Chretien’s Liberal government approved the purchase of four British submarines for the price of $750 million. One of these (despite being a vehicle submerged under water) caught fire—killing a Canadian crewman—while the others required expensive maintenance.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Trudeau Liberals may give Alberta aid package, axe mine project
The Trudeau Liberals are readying an Alberta aid package to appease the province if the proposed $20-billion Frontier oil sands mine is rejected, a confidential inside source told Reuters.
The mayors for both Edmonton and Calgary headed to Ottawa recently, calling for the mines to be built. Unfortunately, that decision may come down to the wire, as the mines have become a point of disagreement that has split the Liberals into two camps.
“There will be a big fight inside cabinet over this,” said the source familiar with the difficult situation to Reuters.
Alberta premier Jason Kenney said the mine would create 7,000 jobs, all while having the backing of the indigenous community. Kenney stated that there was no reason to reject the mine, as there had been ten years of reviews to green light the project.
On Thursday, Calgary city mayor Naheed Nenshi urged the Liberals to give the greenlight for the project, and warned them about any potential inherent eastern bias that could overlook the project benefits.
“This has been the concern since the election,” said Nenshi, who was in Ottawa to meet federal officials. “While it was only a net loss of five seats in Alberta and Saskatchewan, it means there is no one around the table who really has experience on the ground.
“If this project is not one that the government can approve, then they should just admit that there’s a moratorium on all energy investment in Canada.”
Social Media