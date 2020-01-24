Why hasn’t Canada restricted incoming flights from China?
When it comes to assessing a government, particularly an authoritarian government, it’s essential to look at actions, not words.
So, with the Coronavirus spreading, the actions of the Chinese government betray a clear sense of panic.
The words are relatively calm, with the government saying they have the situation relatively under control, and that action is being taken swiftly.
That’s what we would expect them to say.
But when it comes to the actions, another story emerges.
The entire city of Wuhan–with a population of 11 million people–is being quarantined. Including neighbouring cities, over 25 million people are in lockdown.
The airport is being shut down.
Train stations are shut down.
Buses, ferries, and other forms of inter-city transportation are being shut down.
Citizens are being told not to travel.
And all of this follows weeks in which Chinese authorities downplayed the threat of the virus, saying only 41 people had it, in what increasingly looks like a desperate cover-up.
Clearly, China’s authorities are afraid.
That raises the following question:
If China is shutting down an entire city, why isn’t Canada restricting incoming flights from China?
With the Lunar New Year travel rush on the way, there is going to be a surge of people flying to Canada from China, and people from Canada travelling to China, and then flying back.
It’s a ready-made recipe for a huge potential spread of the virus in Canada.
And while there is no guarantee of stopping it, the odds can certainly be raised in our favour.
A total restriction in incoming flights from cities around Wuhan would be a good place to start. Additionally, setting up ad-hoc quarantine and testing centres at all major airports, and diverting incoming individuals from incoming flights from China to those centres would be another key step.
Finally, if the virus continues to spread out of control, a total ban on flights from China would have to be considered.
Some may see this as “harsh” or “going too far,” but in reality it’s about the basic job of the Canadian government: Protecting the security and health of the Canadian People.
We are all hoping for the best, hoping that this doesn’t become a pandemic and that the spread is contained. But while we hope for the best, we must prepare for the worst, and that means taking swift action to restrict flights from China.
If you agree, contact your MP and demand that they push for flight restrictions now.
Canada remains coronavirus-free as six in Quebec test negative
The six people who authorities suspected had coronavirus after displaying symptoms of a respiratory virus have all tested negative for the deadly disease, says Quebec’s health department.
The six people, who were kept at undisclosed hospitals in Montreal and Quebec City, were believed to potentially be infected as they had recently travelled to China, CTV reports.
The six negative results mean that the virus, which has already made its way to the United States, has not come to Canada. Quebec officials say they are keeping a watchful eye on the spread of the disease.
The news comes along with a statement from Canada’s chief medical officer, who stated that Canada’s chances of having a coronavirus outbreak remain low, especially after China’s complete shutdown of landmarks, entire cities, public transportation, and holidays.
Dr. Theresa Tam’s comments come on the heels of China’s announcement that there are 830 confirmed cases with 26 confirmed deaths. That figure is expected to rise.
WATCH: Wuhan building 1000-bed hospital for coronavirus in just six days
The city of Wuhan is attempting to build a 1000-bed hospital in a span of just 6 days. The hospital is in response to the recent coronavirus outbreak. The Chinese city is where the outbreak was originally noticed.
The workers are using prefabricated buildings to speed up the building process. The building zone is located on the outskirts of Wuhan, according to The Guardian.
Though six days seems like an extremely short timeframe for building a hospital, China has accomplished similar tasks in the past. When the Sars outbreak occurred in 2003, Beijing’s Xiaotangshan hospital was built in only one week. Wuhan workers are using the Xiaotangshan hospital as a template for the construction of their current one. They are building on a 25,000 square metre site.
The hospital in Beijing treated about a seventh of the Sars patients in China in the span of two months. There were many isolation units designed for individual use in the hospital. The facility was closed down shortly after the Sars outbreak had been contained.
There are 35 diggers on site as well as 10 bulldozers. The machinery arrived on Thursday. According to China State Construction Engineering, there are over 100 people working on the facility.
A ton of activity could be seen on state television as many dozers worked side by side on the site while trucks were coming and going with needed materials.
According to Xinhua, the hospital is aimed towards “alleviating the shortage of medical treatment resources and improving the ability to care for patients”.
The hospital’s construction began after reports of overcrowded hospitals and shortages of beds. The outbreak has now infected 830 people in China and 26 people have died.
China can't be trusted with coronavirus reporting—SARS is proof
While WHO decided today that it was too early to call the coronavirus a “public health crisis,” the world is now keeping a watchful eye on China, where the virus first originated.
China’s track record when it comes to pandemics is not a good one. In November of 2002, an outbreak of the now well-known SARS virus—which is similar in nature to the new coronavirus—began in China’s Guangdong province, with a population in 133 million. The People’s Republic of China did not notify the WHO until February 10, 2003, reporting that 305 cases including 105 health-care workers, and five deaths.
The People’s Republic, in an effort to hide the truth from its citizens, a common practice used to keep up morale, discouraged the nation’s press from reporting on the SARS outbreak, and even hid reports from the World Health Organization.
China would even go so far as to prevent WHO teams from visiting the Guangdong province where the disease first spread, not allowing entry until April.
The reason for China’s shifty and suspicious behaviour of not disclosing information regarding when plagues and natural disasters (i.e. 2009 earthquake) could be thanks partly to a traditional belief called the Mandate of Heaven. According to the mandate, great disasters like famine, floods, plagues, and earthquakes were a sign from the heavens that the gods were displeased with the current ruler—reluctance to admit this to the public would often lead to civil unrest, as the masses believed the heavens were warning the people of the ruler’s illegitimacy.
The virus continued to spread throughout the world thanks to China’s inaction. In February of 2004, an elderly woman returned to Toronto from Hong Kong. She died after infecting her son, who would go on to spread the disease at Scarborough Grace Hospital, before himself succumbing to the virus.
If Canada were to learn from the past, the country would immediately and unapologetically forbid all direct flights from China to enter Canada. With the knowledge that the virus can spread person-to-person, it’s vital that the country delay the virus’ entry at all costs—though it may already be too late. Two Quebec hospitals are supervising five potential carriers, all of whom recently returned from China.
SARS eventually ended up killing 44 people in Canada, which would make it the only country not in Asia to have deaths from the virus.
We can now see that China is in a full-blown panic regarding the virus. The country has taken several massive steps, including cancelling the world’s busiest travel year, the solar New Year, in the nation’s capital. The country has also put three major cities into quarantine, a massive step which will prevent people from leaving or entering city limits. Plans have also been announced that the city will construct dedicated coronavirus hospitals in just six days time.
The origins of the virus have been traced back to a market in the Wuhan city center, but some have started to question this. With China’s history of dishonesty, is it really that out of the question that the origins lie in something more malevolent?
Take for example the Wuhan maximum security biolab which opened in 2017, one of many planned facilities of that nature across China. According to Nature, Wuhan built a lab to deal with “the world’s most dangerous pathogens,”
According to the Nature article, scientists outside China worried about pathogens escaping, and that “the addition of a biological dimension to geopolitical tensions between China and other nations.”
Whether this had any part in the virus will probably never come to light. But with certainty, Canadians and the world should be wary of any official information released from China’s regime.
Wuhan residents 'dropping in streets' after city is quarantined
New images from Wuhan, China, show residents laying unresponsive on the ground in public areas. The pictures have been posted to Instagram after the residents were told yesterday that they cannot leave the city for fear of the coronavirus spreading more than it already has.
Some locals have started calling the city “zombieland” after the quarantine.
Medics can be seen patrolling the city streets while wearing hazmat suits. The scene has an apocalyptic look to it.
Videos show people collapsing and being treated on the ground as bystanders look on.
So far China has announced 634 cases of the virus and 17 have been deadly. Approximately 20 million people in China are currently on lockdown.
