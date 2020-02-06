Why does the left continue to mob LGBT conservatives? 

Contrary to popular (but also declining) belief, being both LGBT and a Republican is not an oxymoron. Many feel that the permanent home of lesbians, gays, bisexuals, and transgender people is the Democratic party, but there is an increasing amount of individuals expressing interest and support on the other side of the political spectrum. These individuals face immense backlash from the left as well as skepticism from some on the right.
I’ve been creating content as a transgender Republican for four very turbulent years, and in that time I’ve seen the rise of other LGBT people who have entered the space and spearheaded powerful movements. In fact, some of the most impactful and effective influencers on the right are LGBT.
Brandon Straka, a gay hairdresser turned conservative activist has hit the ground running with the #WalkAway campaign. He has amplified and published the voices of thousands who have chosen to abandon a Democratic party that they feel no longer represents or serves them.
Scott Pressler is another beloved gay conservative, perhaps most well known for his public cleanups of Democrat-ran cities such as Baltimore and most recently San Francisco. His San Francisco clean-up was met with incredibly hostile liberal protestors, who found a way to twist his good deed of removing trash from sidewalks into an act of racism. I was present at the cleanup and witnessed these deranged protestors for myself.
Last weekend, I was scheduled to participate in an LGBT Town Hall, facilitated and organized by Brandon Straka’s #WalkAway Campaign along with Scott Pressler and Mikey Harlow. The event was to be thrown in San Francisco. As you can probably guess, the reaction from the LGBT community and liberals in the area was extreme and volatile. The venue the event was supposed to be held at, The Women’s Building, cancelled just a few hours before the start time.
In a last-ditch effort to stand our ground, we decided to hold the event on the sidewalk in front of the venue, as both a way of sticking it to the unprofessional owners as well as letting it be known that we were not backing down. Chaos ensued. A clash between shrieking activists and LGBT conservatives happened on the street. Around seven cop cars arrived at the scene to try to keep the peace. Tensions were high, and altercations like the one below happened.
Nothing angers liberal LGBT cultists like having one of their own stray from their groupthink. Dissenters face violence and hateful opposition at every turn, all for the crime of thinking for themselves and questioning the status quo. It’s a hatred that is shocking to those who stray from the confines of the liberal LGBT hivemind, as the illusion of acceptance and love they once received is ripped away.
Unfortunately, right-leaning and Republican LGBT individuals often feel politically homeless, as they also commonly face rejection and skepticism from some segments of the Republican party. Recently, the Texas GOP denied a gay republican group called Log Cabin Republicans from having a booth at the Texas state GOP convention. This clearly illustrates the segment of the party that is still grappling with LGBT issues and people.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Conservative front runner Peter MacKay plans to march in Toronto Pride parade
Peter MacKay has announced that he intends to march in the Pride parade in Toronto. The Conservative leadership candidate mentioned that he applied to organizers of the parade asking to join.
If MacKay is successful in gaining permission to join the parade and is able to win the conservative leadership, he will become the first and only permanent federal leader of the Conservatives to be a part of the LGBTQ rights parade.
“Pride parades are important,” he said.
“We live in a world where sexual orientation and gender identity are still used by tyrants and bigots to belittle and oppress. In Canada we are lucky to have a society that has grown more tolerant, more accepting and more understanding, but there is still more work to be done,” CBC reported MacKay saying.
MacKay is considered the front runner in the leadership race, according to recent polls.
In the past, MacKay has been more welcoming to same-sex marriage than other Conservatives. He voted against a Conservative resolution to define marriage as it was traditionally defined in a 2006 vote.
MacKay assumed he would be criticized by some conservatives for the decision.
In a statement he said, “The fact that some will condemn this statement speaks louder than any argument I could make about the importance for the next leader of the Conservative Party of Canada to follow in the footsteps of Rona Ambrose, and march in support of pride.”
Andrew Scheer did not participate in any of these types of events during the time he spent in the party.
Mackay referred to this saying that Scheer could not “deftly deal” with these types of issues.
He said that issues such as same-sex marriage “hung around Andrew Scheer’s neck like a stinking albatross, quite frankly.”
Among the provincial Conservatives who have participated in such events is Ontario Premier Doug Ford. He marched in the York Region Pride Parade.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
O'Toole and MacKay launch Conservative leadership campaign
Peter MacKay and Erin O’Toole have officially announced their bids to become the leader of the Conservative Party of Canada.
Erin O’Toole who announced his bid on Monday in Alberta. In his announcement, O’Toole pitched himself as a “true blue” Conservative who could fight for jobs and “defend our history, our institutions against attacks from cancel culture and the radical left.”
On Saturday, Erin O’Toole’s main competitor Peter MacKay also officially announced his candidacy in Nova Scotia where he made the case for a united Canada. He also had a rally in Ottawa with over 400 in attendance.
During the event, MacKay told his audience, “We’ve all lived through the realities of what can happen when Conservatives are not united. We know firsthand how important it is that we do our part not to divide ourselves, our party or our nation.”
“If divided, we falter, we fail. And I’ve done my part and I’ve played my part in uniting the Conservative family into one big blue tent,” he added.
MacKay retired from federal politics in 2015 after a long ministerial career under Harper’s government. The native Nova-Scotian served as the Minister of Justice, the Attorney General, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs. This is MacKay’s first run for the modern Conservative Party, although he previously served as leader of the Progressive Conservatives.
O’Toole, on the other hand, is not a newcomer to leadership contests. In 2017, the Durham MP finished in third position behind Maxime Bernier and Andrew Scheer—finishing with around 20 percent of the vote on the final ballot.
Before entering politics, O’Toole served in the Canadian military and as a lawyer in the private sector. He currently serves as the Official Opposition Critic for Foreign Affairs where he criticized Justin Trudeau’s foreign policy blunders.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Manitoba MP Candice Bergen considers Conservative leadership bid
Candice Bergen is seriously considering a leadership bid after multiple big-name Conservative candidates chose not to run last week, according to the National Post.
Bergen is the Member of Parliment for Portage-Lisgar in Manitoba—having been first elected in 2008. Bergen is an accomplished politician, serving as the minister of state for social development under Harper’s spell in the PMO.
Earlier this year, Bergen told reporters that she wouldn’t run in the leadership contest due to her role as Opposition House Leader—a particularly difficult role during a minority government. She seems, however, to have changed her mind after Jean Charest, Rona Ambrose, and Pierre Poilievre announced that they would not be taking the leadership on.
Due to these announcements, the leadership race has effectively become a three-way race between Marilyn Gladu, Peter MacKay and Erin O’Toole. This, perhaps unreasonably, has left many western Canadians disenfranchised from the CPC race—especially after Poilievre and Ambrose made their departure from the competition.
After the tumult of last week, Bergen is reconsidering her options, and as a Manitoban, believes she could resonate with many alienated Western-Canadians. Bergen, however, is not bilingual, which could pose a challenge during the French-langauge debates.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Michelle Rempel considering Conservative leadership bid, cites Western alienation
Conservative MP Michelle Rempel has not ruled out running in the Conservative leadership race. Rempel cited Western alienation and underrepresentation as her main reasons for running, according to CTV News.
Speaking to reporters, Rempel stated that “There are a lot of people in my province and Western Canada writ-large that feel very alienated and are questioning even if we had a change of government if there’s a place for our part of the country in the federation long-term.”
Rempel, who represents the riding of Calgary Nose Hill, is a respected figure amongst the Conservative membership. She has a vocal presence on social media and could capture the Conservative base who have now become disenfranchised by Poilievre’s departure from the leadership competition.
On the topic of Western alienation, Rempel was passionate: “we are right on the verge of having a serious Western separatist party, it’s viable, it’s right there … I don’t think that’s being precipitated out of our leadership race.”
The VoteWexit.com spokesman, who runs a colossal Facebook page of over 250,000 users, has announced his intention to have candidates in four provinces in the next federal election.
Rempel has served in numerous cabinet and shadow cabinet position since being first elected into parliament in the 2011 election.
Social Media