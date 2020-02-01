Whistleblowers in China arrested for warning about coronavirus last month
Whistleblowers were arrested in China for attempting to warn others about the coronavirus before it began to spread across the world according to the Mirror. The eight whistleblowers were arrested for “spreading rumours”.
A UK expert on China claimed that the whistleblowers were warning about the virus about a month ago.
This news has come in as the quickly spreading virus has become declared a global emergency by the World Health Organization.
Coronavirus has now taken the lives of approximately 200 people and there are over 8,000 cases.
On Friday, The National Health Commission noted that 43 more deaths have occurred due to the virus and all of them but one were in the Hubei province where the outbreak originally occurred.
When speaking with the Mirror, Dr Yukteshwar Kumar from the UK’s University of Bath said that the state had allegedly silenced people who attempted to warn others about the virus.
Dr Kumar said that the outbreak could have been minimized if people learned about it towards the end of December.
“They were asked to sign a confession stating that they will not spread false news. If they had taken steps earlier the situation could have been better because they did know about it,” said Dr Kumar.
“People could have been made aware in late December. The authorities could have stopped people travelling earlier.”
“I highly appreciate the efforts made by the government of China in locking down the whole city. However, if they’d listened to the advice of these eight people and some scientists the situation would have been perhaps better.”
Dr Kumar obtained a legal document that is allegedly signed as well as fingerprinted by Chinese citizens. The document reportedly had them promise not to talk about the outbreak.
Coronavirus: Experts say studying bats could help predict danger spots
The source of the deadly Wuhan coronavirus has been identified as most likely originating in bats. Scientists believe that they can develop better defence against the infection by closely observing the animals.
Scientists can also better predict where future outbreaks will occur by analyzing the DNA of the animal and the virus.
The Daily Mail reported that a faster and less expensive test than the one currently used has been created by researchers. A lung sample is required for the current test and the host’s DNA is scanned.
Data about the virus’s evolution can go through a computer which predicts the most likely hotspots for the virus to surface.
Nine patients in Wuhan had samples taken from their lungs which revealed that the genetics of coronavirus are different from the SARS virus.
It is suggested that bats have transferred the disease to a host which acted as an intermediate carrier of the virus. That host was reportedly in the Huanan seafood market in Wuhan where it was then transferred to humans.
The structures of coronavirus and SARS are similar though there are small critical differences. Research suggests that the two viruses may enter cells by using the same method.
New techniques to track the virus has been improved by US and China academics.
The coronavirus has currently caused the deaths of over 200 people and there are over 8,000 current cases. There are now 19 different countries with cases of the infection.
Dr Sterghios Moschos is an associate professor at Northumbria University who specializes in cellular and molecular sciences. He thinks that inexpensive and non-invasive testing will be available for such viruses in the future but will not be ready for the current outbreak.
“To do this non-invasively we need a way of getting the sample from the suspected or confirmed patients by not going into their lungs,” he told The Daily Mail.
“Right now we have to go deep into their lungs, because the data published in the Lancet on Friday shows that a cotton swab of the nose isn’t reliable for detecting the virus.”
“We use these techniques right now to see how the virus is evolving in the patients, practically in real time.”
He added, “In the 2014 West African Ebola outbreak the first sequence data of the virus took months to come out.”
“But for this outbreak, it’s taking just days to hours. But it’s still not cheap enough though to test everyone going through Heathrow for the virus, for example.”
On Taiwan's exclusion from the World Health Organization
Garnett Genuis is the Conservative MP representing Sherwood Park–Fort Saskatchewan in Alberta.
On New Year’s Eve last year, the World Health Organization (WHO) was made aware of several peculiar cases of pneumonia in Wuhan, a city in the landlocked Chinese province of Hubei. One week later, it was confirmed that what Chinese authorities had identified was in fact a new virus. The new virus, now widely referred to simply as the coronavirus, is a novel strain of a large family of viruses known collectively as coronaviruses.
Today, it is believed that there are more than 4,500 cases of the novel coronavirus, the vast majority of which are in China’s Hubei province. But the problem is not one for the people of Hubei province to face alone. There are also confirmed cases throughout Asia, and even across the world. To date, cases of the coronavirus have been identified in countries as far away as Australia, France, the United States, and as of last week, even Canada.
Although the WHO has not yet declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern, as the number of cases continues to increase rapidly, and as the death toll increases each day, it is without a doubt a looming threat against which governments and citizens alike must remain vigilant.
For the people of Taiwan, this threat is an especially concerning one for many reasons. The most obvious of such concerns is Taiwan’s geographical proximity to the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak. The small island country is located just off the eastern coast of mainland China. As a result, more than one million of its citizens either work or live on the mainland. Many are also believed to have traveled to and from China for the recent Lunar New Year holiday.
While many nearby countries share this predicament, there is another more insidious dimension in the case of Taiwan. In recent years, the Chinese Communist Party has made serious efforts to undermine Taiwan’s participation on the international stage–including in multilateral institutions like the WHO. This stems from the contentious and complex history between China and Taiwan, on the basis of which China claims Taiwan as its own territory. However, it is clear the people of Taiwan remain resolutely opposed to the authoritarianism of the Chinese communist regime–evidenced definitively by the recent reelection of President Tsai Ing-Wen of Taiwan’s Democratic Progressive Party.
The exclusion of Taiwan from the WHO is a particularly disastrous consequence of the Communist regime’s anti-Taiwan policy. To this day, Taiwan has been barred from attending WHO meetings, including the Jan. 24 emergency meeting on the new coronavirus, due to China’s insistence that all members accept the regime’s “One China” policy. Although the decision to exclude Taiwan from such important forums has been opposed by many countries, including Australia, Japan, Germany and the United States, the Communist regime has only intensified its commitment to pressure Taiwan into acquiescence in recent years.
In a recent statement, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang, said, “No one cares more about the health of the Taiwanese people than the Chinese Central Government.”
However, by actively pushing for the exclusion of Taiwan from global discussions about health, the Chinese regime is undercutting Taiwan’s ability to protect its citizens from the coronavirus, while simultaneously taking serious measures to bring the coronavirus under control within its own borders.
The coronavirus has already affected thousands and shows no indications of slowing down. As this is a problem with potentially disastrous global ramifications, we as Canadians must support all competent minds working together to resolve this crisis. This means supporting Taiwan’s inclusion into the discussions of the WHO and similar multilateral organizations. To do so is not only in the interest of global security, but the safety of our own Canadian citizens as well.
Unfortunately, the government of Justin Trudeau has not been sufficiently vocal in their support for Taiwan’s participation in these vital discussions, and we risk again standing apart from our allies in our acquiescence to the Chinese government. Despite multiple questions on this in Question Period from me and from Conservative leader Andrew Scheer, the government refused on Monday or Tuesday of this week to even mention Taiwan or acknowledge the need for any bilateral or multilateral coordination. We should always be on the side of free democracies, but this case is particularly important because the health and safety of Canadians is at stake. A greater outbreak in Taiwan would significantly elevate the risk of transmission throughout the world.
Canada’s government did express some support for Taiwanese engagement in response to a question on Wednesday, but their reluctance to do so earlier does not give much confidence in their real commitment to working on this vital issue. When it comes to the international response to the coronavirus, there is an urgent need for the government of Canada to put health and safety ahead of politics, and actively work to bring about the full inclusion of Taiwan in an internationally coordinated response.
Third person with coronavirus in Ontario
Ontario health officials are set to announce on Friday a third confirmed case of coronavirus found in the province, first reported by Global News.
The press conference with chief medical Officer Dr. David Williams will take place at 2:30 p.m.
The first person to be confirmed to have coronavirus in Ontario was released from hospital. His wife was also found to have coronavirus and has been quarantined in the family home.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
BREAKING: Canada's first coronavirus victim released from Toronto hospital
A patient who was the first confirmed to have the coronavirus in Canada has been discharged from a Toronto hospital, according to CBC News.
The patient came from China last week on a flight, and after suffering symptoms, was whisked away to the Toronto hospital, Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre.
In a public statement on Friday morning, the hospital informed Canadians over the status of the patient: “Over the course of the week, his status continued to improve to the point where he no longer required in-patient care.”
The patient’s wife also contracted the coronavirus, but isn’t showing any symptoms anymore and was in quarantine at the family home.
