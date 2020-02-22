Wet’suwet’en matriarch upset with anti-pipeline protestors
Rita George, a Wet’suwet’en hereditary subchief has decided to come forward to voice her opinion about the anti-pipeline protestors who are not affiliated with the Wet’suwet’en First Nation. George is both a band member and part of the hereditary system. She also previously helped translate a major Supreme Court decision that gave greater control to Indigenous communities over their land.
She says she is opposed to the blockades that have been set up throughout the country according to an interview with the Globe and Mail.
“I want the world to know what’s been happening to us. We are being bullied, it’s so shameful, so hurtful. We are being humiliated.” said George.
George was only a young woman when she was selected by her community for a Wet’suwet’en leadership role. A role that George says she knew she would be fulfilling for the rest of her life.
George was initially very apprehensive about speaking out against what is happening in her community. She didn’t want to cause any further pain surrounding this issue however she said she feels it is also important that the truth be told.
“I want the world to know why I am stepping forward as a matriarch,” spoke George at the Pleasant Valley Cafe in Houston, B.C. “The world thinks the matriarchs are behind all the protests going on and that’s not true. None of the matriarchs were contacted.”
“There is no love, there is no respect. That’s not the way of our ancestors,” Ms. George said, saying she is speaking on behalf of the matriarchs and elders of her community. “If I keep quiet, if I don’t come forward to address our point of view, it will look like we are supporters. We are not.”
George expressed having great difficulty speaking out against some of her own and the unaffiliated anti-pipeline protestors who have turned her community into a battleground over issues of climate change policy. She said even the elders are afraid to voice their concerns.
Ms. George said the current influx of outside protesters who are pushing their own agenda via her community has muddled the exchange of opinions within the Wet’suwet’en community. Instead, George feels it would be much more appropriate if the Wet’suwet’en community had time and the privacy to discuss this important issue.
“It hurts me to see them [pipeline opponents] wearing regalia in the snow and mud and marching in the cities. That’s not right. That’s affecting all of us. Our ancestors would say they are dirtying the names and the regalia.”
Trudeau calls for end of blockades
Justin Trudeau addressed media Friday afternoon regarding the ongoing rail blockades which have brought Canada to a grinding halt.
Trudeau officially called for the blockades to come down. “All Canadians are paying the price … Essential goods cannot get to where they need to go. The situation where it currently stands is unacceptable and untenable,” said Trudeau.
“Canadians have been patient. Our government has been patient. The barricades must come done now. ” said Trudeau of the matter. The injunctions must be obeyed. The law must be upheld,” said Trudeau.
Trudeau’s comments had a strong emphasis on his party’s focus on making civil, productive conversation with a focus on reconciliation. Unfortunately for Trudeau, it seems as though the two groups walked away with very little in terms of progress.
“Every attempt at dialogue has been made, but discussions have not been productive. We cant have dialogue when only one party is coming to the table. For this reason, we have no choice but to stop making the same overtures,” said Trudeau. “Of course, we will never close the door on dialogue and our hand remains extended should someone want to reach for it… The fact remains. The barricades must now come down. The injunctions must be obeyed. And the law must be upheld.”
Our resolve to pursue the reconciliation agenda with and peoples is as strong as ever. there are historic wrongs to right,” continued Trudeau. “Canadians want this, but hurting Canadian families from coast to coast to coast does nothing to advance the cause of reconciliation.”
A meeting with (most) party leaders
On Tuesday, Prime Minister Trudeau held a meeting with opposition parties, excluding Andrew Scheer, in an attempt to find solutions on the matter.
Trudeau explained that it was the CPC’s deliberate misunderstanding of reconciliation that was behind the exclusion.
Scheer’s comments included strong words on activists who were “wilfully misrepresenting” reconciliation.
“Let me be clear Mr. Speaker, standing between our country and prosperity is a small group of radical activists, many of whom have little to no connection to First Nations communities. A bunch of radical activists who won’t rest until our oil and gas industry is entirely shut down,” said Scheer.
“Now they may have the luxury of not having to go to work every day. They may have the luxury of not facing repercussions for skipping class, but they are blockading our ports, our railways, and our borders and roads and highways. They are appropriating an Indigenous agenda which they are willfully misrepresenting.”
This is a breaking news article and will be updated.
Trudeau asks MPs to approve $2.1 BILLION for Indigenous communities
As the nation’s economy continues to sputter due to nationwide anti-pipeline protests and blockades, the Trudeau government wants $2.1 billion for Indigenous communities.
That’s approximately 53 percent of the $3.8 billion the government is asking MPs to approve in supplementary spending according to CBC.
The ask comes as companies are turning away from doing business with Canada because of the blockades and protests. One president and CEO referred to the ongoing in Canada as a “ridiculous situation.”
Mohawk protestors have blockaded train tracks in Belleville Ontario for the last 15 days, demanding an end to the construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline in northern BC—a project approved by the Wet’suwet’en First Nation.
Conservative Treasury Board Critic Tim Uppal pledged that his party would work to ensure that the money was spent to improve the lives of Indigenous people: “Canada’s Conservatives have long advocated for the federal Liberal government to take more steps to ensure Indigenous peoples across the country are able to more fully participate in Canada’s economy.”
Peter McKay deletes tweet in support of citizens who tore down anti-pipeline blockade
Conservative leadership candidate Peter MacKay is facing some online backlash and general confusion after deleting a tweet supporting fed-up Albertans who tore down a blockade set up by anti-pipeline protestors on an Edmonton railway.
“Glad to see a couple Albertans with a pickup truck can do more for our economy in an afternoon than Justin Trudeau could do in four years,” the tweet read.
The now-deleted tweet referenced a viral confrontation between protestors and counter-protestors which stopped a train in its tracks earlier that day.
Global TV’s Nicole Stillger tweeted “Counter-protestors hauling away the blockade and loading it into this truck.”
There are more and more instances of everyday Canadians confronting blockades throughout Canada.
Earlier today, a Quebec man confronted a group of protestors at a scene which was described as “carnival-like.”
“You are blocking billions of dollars from our economy. A thousand people have just lost their jobs. I don’t care about Legault and Trudeau, what I want is that you leave here safely, that’s all,” said David Skitt to protestors, translated from French.
CN confirmed that it has obtained an injunction to clear blockades on their Saint-Lambert railways.
Trudeau's offer to swap RCMP for Indigenous cops is turned down by Wet'suwet'en chief
Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs are sticking to their demands of the withdrawal of the RCMP and construction workers from their land before they will meet with government leaders to bring a two-week rail stoppage to an end according to the Star.
No deadline or outlined plan has been publicly announced by the Trudeau government to lift the blockades. But on Wednesday, while talking with the BC government, he considered the idea of replacing the RCMP that are on Wet’suwet’en land with an Indigenous police force.
“This is an issue that obviously comes under the decision of the police forces and the province where the RCMP works as provincial police. This is exactly the kind of discussion and reflection that we are having to resolve this situation peacefully,” said Trudeau.
The idea was shut down by chief Na’Moks, who also goes by John Ridsdale. On Wednesday, he told the Star that they have not requested that the RCMP completely pull out of their territory but just the detachment that is situated near the blockade.
He said, “Not out there, they have no reason out there” when referring to the RCMP. He added that they must withdraw the detachment or no meetings can be held with government ministers.
“You can’t have that all weighing on you and make clear and concise decisions. That’s not free, prior and informed consent in any way shape or form. When we say free, well, when you’re under duress that’s not free,” he said on Wednesday.
Na’Moks also mentioned that some of the hereditary chiefs were on their way to meet up with Mohawk communities in Montreal and thank them for their support in opposition to the pipeline.
When speaking of a meeting with Trudeau, Na’Moks said, “If we’re going to do a meeting, it should be on our territory. This is what we’re talking about. He should come and see how pristine and beautiful it is. Right now I’m looking at a blue sky and sunshine with snowcapped peaks.”
“You won’t know what we’re trying to do unless you put feet on the ground, breathe the air, have a look at the beautiful river, and eat the food here.”
Jagmeet Singh, the NDP leader addressed the issue saying, “Will the prime minister meet with the hereditary chiefs and appoint a special mediator?”
“The RCMP need to stand down to allow these conversations and dialogues to happen.”
According to a senior federal official, the option of using a mediator has not been ruled out though they are still waiting for a response to the offers made by the BC and federal governments to arrange a meeting.
Wilson-Raybould has asked the Wet’suwet’en to let Canadians know exactly who speaks for the community.
Trudeau has asked for patience as the blockades continue though many cannot afford patience at the moment.
Because of the blockades, Via Rail has been forced to lay off approximately 1,000 employees.
Cynthia Garneau, the President and CEO of Via said, “In 42 years of existence, it is the first time that Via Rail . . . has to interrupt most of its services across the country.”
Despite the calls for action, the Trudeau government has not set a deadline.
The Star reported Public Safety Minister, Bill Blair saying, “I’m reluctant to put a deadline to something because I find that that’s not a very effective means of negotiation.”
Trudeau said, “We know that people are facing shortages. They’re facing disruptions. They’re facing layoffs. That’s unacceptable. That’s why we are going to continue working extremely hard with everyone involved to resolve the situation as quickly as possible.”
“We understand how difficult this is for so many people who are facing shortages and layoffs right now, but we know we need to resolve this in a way that will not create more problems months from now and over the coming years,” he said in question period.
“That is why we are taking every step necessary to resolve this constructively, peacefully and rapidly.”
Mark Strahl, a Conservative MP referred to Trudeau saying, “He’s made promises to Indigenous communities about how different it was going to be with him as the prime minister. It hasn’t happened. He hasn’t resolved these long-standing issues. So the patience — patience to what end?” Strahl told reporters.
“Just simply so he can drag this out longer and hope that they get tired and go home seems to be the strategy.”
