WATCH: Yukon man DESTROYS Trudeau’s gun control narrative 

Twitter user Yukon Strong, 40-year-old hunting guide, photographer and IT manager DJ Sumanik, has recently been on a mission to destroy Justin Trudeau’s anti-gun narrative, and has done so in just two minutes.

In a two-minute video, Yukon Strong uses numbers from Statistics Canada on handguns, and “military-style semi-automatics,” a loosely defined term.

The breakdown of weapons used in a homicide clearly shows that handguns are the most used weapons for murders, despite being tightly regulated and federally registered because the majority of gun crime is committed with illegal guns smuggled in from America, which was hammered home by Winnipeg Const. Rob Carver who called the ban “nonsense”.

“Handguns are tightly regulated, they’re federally registered since the 1930s, you need serial numbers, addresses, owners, they’re all tracked every 24 hours by the RCMP, and you need special permits authorization to transport in order to take them to a gun range, and that is the only place that you can go to with a handgun,” Yukon Strong explains.

Despite the fact that long guns and hunting rifles aren’t as tightly monitored, handguns are used much more often for gun crime.

Yukon Strong also found some old footage of Trudeau saying he wouldn’t take guns away from Canadians.

2010, Justin Trudeau promised not to ban guns.



2020, he's trying to ban guns.



He's not even going to bother voting on it.



Canada needs a leader, not a lying dictator.



🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦#gundebate #cdnpoli #freedom #canada #firearms #TrudeauMustGo pic.twitter.com/xpGychlLRt — Yukon Strong (@Yukon_Strong) January 23, 2020

A full breakdown of the graph, which includes data by Stats Can, can be found here.

Lawful Canadian gun owners have filled out a petition that has over 90,000 signatures calling for the proposed gun ban to be scrapped, which dwarfs another petition calling for their ban.