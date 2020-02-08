WATCH: ‘You’re a bunch of losers!’ Toronto man yells at Extinction Rebellion
As Extinction Rebellion took over the rails in downtown Toronto on Saturday afternoon to block railway traffic and protest pipelines, one Toronto man was fed up enough to voice his anger at the group.
“You’re a bunch of losers!” the man yelled. “You guys are a bunch of f*cking losers. The trains have a right to go through … You guys ruin this goddamn country.”
The man was met by a few dancing protestors and screams and hollers from the crowd. As a few young men and women danced mockingly in front of him, he dared them to “throw the first punch,” adding that he “had a right to protest their protest.”
The man continued: “You guys are like a f*cking mob!”
The protestors chanted “OK Boomer!” and clapped and laughed until the man left the scene.
The altercation took place as Extinction Rebellion blocked a Canadian Pacific train from passing. GO Transit had to suspend service on the Barrie line as a result. The group claimed during the protest that they were blocking pipeline materials.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
BREAKING: Extinction Rebellion blocks rails in Toronto
Extinction Rebellion gathered in downtown Toronto today to block the rails and prevent CP trains from running.
This is the latest in a series of actions taken by anti-pipeline protestors to express their anger over an early morning raid and a number of arrests at an anti-pipeline camp on Thursday.
Chanting, “When justice fails, block the rails,” the group walked from Dovercourt Park to the train tracks where they proceeded to block a Canadian Pacific train from passing.
GO Transit had to suspend service on the Barrie line as a result. The group claimed during the protest that they were blocking pipeline materials.
Extinction Rebellion and other groups have been protesting all over Canada since the RCMP raid of the northern B.C. anti-pipeline camp. At least six people were arrested according to the protestors.
On Friday evening, the same group blocked rush hour traffic in downtown Toronto,
On Thursday, protestors shut down train travel between Toronto and Montreal.
Another set of protestors surrounded Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland’s office.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
BREAKING: Extinction Rebellion protestors block Toronto traffic, chant 'Justin Trudeau's got to go'
Extinction Rebellion took to the streets of downtown Toronto Friday evening to block rush-hour traffic and express their anger over an early morning raid and a number of arrests at an anti-pipeline camp yesterday.
The protestors chanted slogans like “No more coal, no more oil, keep that carbon in the soil,” “No pipelines, no pipelines, no pipelines on stolen land,” and “Justin Trudeau’s got to go!”
RCMP raided the anti-pipeline camp in northern B.C. early Thursday morning. At least six people were arrested according to the protestors.
Friday’s action was just the latest in a series of protests since the early morning raid in northern B.C on Thursday. Yesterday, protestors shut down train travel between Toronto and Montreal.
Another set of protestors surrounded Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland’s office.
The protest lasted around an hour and a half, and no arrests were made.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Chair Girl: Crown suggests 4 to 6 months of jail time for chair-tossing incident
Crown prosecutors argue that ‘Chair Girl’ deserves four to six months in jail, saying that she is “extraordinary lucky that she didn’t kill someone.”
The Crown’s prosecutors will also suggest that the judge order Chair Girl to do six months probation, have no contact with the person who reported the incident, as well as a ban her use of social media for limited period of time.
Chair Girl (as the name suggests) shot to infamy after tossing a wooden seat off of a balcony onto the Gardiner Expressway—endangering the lives of drivers.
Chair Girl’s real name is Marcella Zola. She pleaded guilty to a mischief charge for throwing a patio chair from a downtown Toronto balcony in late 2019
After her video went viral, she turned herself in to the police a few days later.
Zola gained a large Instagram following after all of the publicity she received for the chair-tossing incident. She has received criticism online for her partying lifestyle, including taking a trip to Punta Cana while the court case was still ongoing.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
NDP MLA argues Extinction Rebellion activists should teach in classrooms
Two Canadian politicians are arguing on Twitter about how climate change should be addressed in the classroom.
United Conservative Party MLA and Minister of Education Adriana LaGrange argued “there is no room” for radical activists in the classroom. Lagrange gave Extinction Rebellion as an example of the type of activists she believes have no place in schools.
NDP MLA and Women’s Issues Critic Janis Irwin responded to LaGrange’s comments saying that there is “absolutely” room for groups like the Extinction Rebellion.
Extinction Rebellion identifies itself as a “nonviolent civil disobedience activist movement.” It was founded in 2018 by Roger Hallam and Gail Bradbook.
The group most notably held a sizeable demonstration in London in 2019 where over 1,100 arrests were made in 11 days. BBC News reported that the protest cost police about $12.9 million.
In an article posted in Medicine Hat News, LaGrange wrote, “climate change must be taught in a way that prepares our students to address the issue rationally, not in a way that purposely seeks to cause fear and anxiety. There is no room in our classrooms for radical activists, like Extinction Rebellion, whose demands include shutting-down Alberta’s oil and gas sector by 2025.”
Irwin argued against LaGrange’s statement on Twitter saying, “When I taught social studies in very conservative parts of rural Alberta, I ensured kids were exposed to multiple perspectives. I didn’t force my beliefs on them. They didn’t leave my classroom as radical activists, but they left with a broader understanding of issues.”
A separate commenter replied to Irwin writing, “You have to be kidding here. No room for extremism in our kids classrooms. That’s why we voted the NDP out. They can be educated ‘about them’ but not ‘by’ them. Glad you are on the outside looking in.”
The Post Millennial reported earlier this week that the City of Edmonton had children take lessons from an Extinction Rebellion activist.
Social Media