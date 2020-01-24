WATCH: Vice journalist breaks all four rules of gun safety in one second
Those familiar with guns will know about the responsibilities that come along with being at a gun range. While hitting the shooting range can be a fun time for those who know what they’re doing, there are set-in-stone rules that should not be broken at any time.
While some may be up to debate or deemed more important than others, the four that all can agree on are as follows: Never point a gun at something you aren’t willing to shoot, Keep your safety on until you’re ready to fire, finger off the trigger until ready to fire, and always treat a gun like it’s loaded.
Those rules need not apply to Vice journalists, though.
In a video titled “Who Killed the Smart Gun” by Motherboard, a tech-blog under the Vice umbrella, journalist Brian Anderson toys around with guns in a shop, pointing them at anything he feels appropriate.
He then points the gun, which appears to be Thompson submachine gun with an empty drum-style magazine on it, and pulls the trigger.
Anderson then laughs off the incident, saying “I didn’t think it was going to do that.”
The clip comes from a 2017 documentary and was unearthed by Twitter user Julio Rosas. The documentary explored the idea of “smart guns,” guns that are designed to fire in the hands of authorized users.
The full documentary can be seen here:
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
WATCH: Yukon man DESTROYS Trudeau's gun control narrative
Twitter user Yukon Strong, 40-year-old hunting guide, photographer and IT manager DJ Sumanik, has recently been on a mission to destroy Justin Trudeau’s anti-gun narrative, and has done so in just two minutes.
In a two-minute video, Yukon Strong uses numbers from Statistics Canada on handguns, and “military-style semi-automatics,” a loosely defined term.
The breakdown of weapons used in a homicide clearly shows that handguns are the most used weapons for murders, despite being tightly regulated and federally registered because the majority of gun crime is committed with illegal guns smuggled in from America, which was hammered home by Winnipeg Const. Rob Carver who called the ban “nonsense”.
“Handguns are tightly regulated, they’re federally registered since the 1930s, you need serial numbers, addresses, owners, they’re all tracked every 24 hours by the RCMP, and you need special permits authorization to transport in order to take them to a gun range, and that is the only place that you can go to with a handgun,” Yukon Strong explains.
Despite the fact that long guns and hunting rifles aren’t as tightly monitored, handguns are used much more often for gun crime.
Yukon Strong also found some old footage of Trudeau saying he wouldn’t take guns away from Canadians.
A full breakdown of the graph, which includes data by Stats Can, can be found here.
Lawful Canadian gun owners have filled out a petition that has over 90,000 signatures calling for the proposed gun ban to be scrapped, which dwarfs another petition calling for their ban.
Social Media