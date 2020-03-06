WATCH: Trump says Warren has ‘a tremendous lack of talent,’ calls her unlikable
With Senator Elizabeth Warren dropping out of the presidential race following a disappointing Super Tuesday, political strategists and pundits from across the spectrum are attempting to pinpoint exactly what went wrong, and where.
Some outlets, such as NBC and Vox, ran stories that pointed the finger at sexism—that America wasn’t ready for a female president, despite the fact that Hillary Clinton won the nomination last time around, and even won the inconsequential popular vote.
“There’s no doubt sexism played a major role in the way women running for president were treated throughout the primary,” Vox argues, pointing to “electability” as dog whistles to help men win elections.
President Donald Trump believes that at the end of the day, it came down to Warren’s “lack of talent,” not her gender, that lost her the race.
“I think lack of talent was her problem,” said Trump in a White House sports coat. “She had a tremendous lack of talent. She was a good debater. She destroyed Bloomberg very quickly … But people don’t like her. She’s a very mean person. And people don’t like her. People don’t want that. They like a person like me, that’s not mean.”
If we were to take a look at favourability numbers v. likability numbers for Warren in the state of New Hampshire, we’d see that Warren had a lowly 4 percent of likely voters believe she was “likeable.” Comparatively, Biden and Sanders had up to 20 percent likeability.
The west is bracing for maximum coronavirus impact
As deaths from the Covid-19 coronavirus outside of China exceed those within that nation’s borders, and the illness has migrated to all continents but Antarctica, the west braces for impact.
Media reports have been somewhat even handed as the press tries not to freak out the public. While this is a departure from their usual tack, it has created a situation where neither the alarmist nor calm and collected approach seem entirely accurate.
At the higher levels of industry and politics, however, action is being taken.
President Trump has given his 4th quarter salary to the Department of Health and Human Services to aid the efforts at prevention and treatment of the virus.
Vice President Mike Pence, who is taking the lead on the federal government’s response to Covid-19, said that testing should be widespread, and not isolated to either extreme cases or to those individuals who can be tracked to someone or someplace that has an outbreak.
“When I talked to some state officials,” Pence said to reporters at the White House, “there was a sense that the tests would not be administered to people that were mildly symptomatic. We’re issuing clear guidance that subject to doctors’ orders, any American can be tested.”
This is a welcome directive to those who have sought testing and found it difficult to access.
The Federal Reserve is releasing a report today that will give a sense of the effect the virus is having on global supply chains. The Fed cut interest rates by half a percentage point yesterday, in anticipation of these findings, and in hopes that this will curb the economic impact of the virus on U.S. markets.
Mark Zuckerberg took to his platform Facebook to announce that “Through a partnership between [the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative] and the Gates Foundation, researchers in Cambodia were able to sequence the full genome of the virus that causes COVID-19 in days, making it much easier and faster for them to identify if people had the virus.”
He went on to say that “The team created a new public version of the IDSeq tool so scientists everywhere can study the full genome within the broader context of coronavirus sequences uploaded around the world.”
Facebook has offered free ad space to the World Health Organization (WHO) as well, so that they can get information out to the public with ease.
At a press conference in Switzerland, the WHO’s director general Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that while Covid-19 results in more fatalities than the seasonal flu, it is not as easily transmitted.
“Globally, about 3.4 percent of reported Covid-19 cases have died,” Dr. Tedros said. “By comparison, seasonal flu generally kills far fewer than 1 percent of those infected.” Included in this estimate are the increasing cases in Iran, Italy, and South Korea.
Italy has closed schools and universities, India has halted export of many pharmaceuticals, France may have to dispense with kissing. As cases begin popping up in New York, Mayor Bill de Blasio has said that he could do something if he wanted to. Meanwhile, each state in the union appears to be taking their own version of precautions. Strong government and industry leadership are essential in efforts to curb outbreaks and prevent fatalities.
BUSTED: Facebook labels Politico story 'false' after claiming Trump called coronavirus a hoax
Despite Facebook’s well-documented history of media bias, the tech-juggernaut intervened in stopping the spread of the world’s second most discussed virus of 2020: fake news.
A viral story by Politico falsely claiming that President Donald Trump called the coronavirus a hoax was shot down and flagged as a false claim after the fact-checking site Check Your Fact labelled the story as false.
The headline, “Trump rallies his base to treat coronavirus as a ‘hoax,’ misquoted the president, with the article saying that Trump “tried to cast the global outbreak of the coronavirus as a liberal conspiracy intended to undermine his first term.”
The story was labelled “factually inaccurate,” by Check Your Fact.
Trump referred to the alleged “politicizing” of the coronavirus by Democrats as “their new hoax.” He did not refer to the coronavirus itself as a hoax. Throughout the speech, Trump reiterates that his administration is taking the threat of the coronavirus seriously.
Donald Trump Jr. commended Facebook and Check Your Fact’s quick action on the matter.
“It’s a start. I’m not getting my hopes up but maybe they listened to @GOPLeader, @HawleyMO, and my talk @cpac yesterday,” Trump Jr. wrote on Twitter. “Of course the rest of the media is still running with a lie but no one expects that to ever change.”
President Trump also addressed this issue on Saturday while addressing the concerns around what action his government was taking to fight the virus: Trump was asked whether or not he regretted using the word hoax, to which he responded, “No. No. No.”
“Hoax referring to the action that they take to try and pin this on somebody because we’ve done such a good job. The hoax is on them not… I’m not talking about what’s happening here.”
“How could anybody refer to this [as a hoax?] This is serious stuff. By the way, they refer to it because these people have done such an incredible job, and I don’t like it when they are criticizing these people and that’s the hoax. That’s what I’m talking about.”
Numerous outlets ran with this false story, including MSNBC.
The Trump government has since imposed strict travel restrictions to help slow the spread of the virus.
No, Trump did not call the coronavirus a hoax
Note: a previous version of this article attributed a tweet to Donald Trump regarding the stock market. That tweet was a fake.
President Donald Trump spoke about coronavirus during a rally in Charleston, South Carolina yesterday. The President put particular emphasis on how the Democratic Party are attempting to politicize the issue.
This comes after a 1,200 point drop of the stock market, the largest single-day drop in history.
“Now the Democrats are politicizing the coronavirus. We did one of the great jobs, you say ‘How’s President Trump doing?’ They go, ‘Oh, not good.’ They have no clue. They don’t have any clue. They can’t even count their votes in Iowa.”
Trump continued: “One of my people came up to me and said, ‘Mr. President, they tried to beat you on Russia. That didnt work out too well. They couldn’t do it. They tried the impeachment hoax. That was on a perfect conversation. They tried anything. They tried it over and over. They’ve been doing it since you got in. It’s all turning. They lost, it’s all turning. Think of it, and this is their new hoax.’”
“We did something that’s been pretty amazing. We have 15 people in this massive country and because of the fact that we won early, we could’ve had a lot more than that. We’re doing great. Our country is doing great. We are so unified.”
It’s clear from the context that Trump was highlighting the Democratic Party’s efforts to smear Trump for mishandling the virus.
That didn’t stop members of the establishment media and Democratic lawmakers from mischaracterizing his remarks. Washington Post columnist Dana Milbank tweeted: “Remember this moment: Trump in South Carolina just called the coronavirus a hoax.”
NBC ran with the story “Trump calls coronavirus Democrats’ ‘new hoax.'”
Infamous never-Trumper Bill Kristol tweeted “President Trump has called concerns about the spread of coronavirus a hoax. Do you agree, @VP? And you, @SecAzar?”
Democratic member of congress Ted Lieu tweeted “Dear @realDonaldTrump: I hope you apologize for using the term “new hoax” in connection with the #coronavirus outbreak. Stop lying to the American people. This is not about you. This is a global public health crisis.”
The truth, as every objective observer knows, is that Trump clearly expressed that the idea the media is propagating about him mishandling the coronavirus outbreak was a “new hoax.”
Couple in car runs two Trump-supporting boys off the road
According to police in Hobart, Indiana, a northwestern Indiana couple suffered a bout of road rage when they spotted two teenage boys with Trump flags attached to their bicycles. Their response was to run them off the road, potentially endangering the lives of the two minors, who are twins.
Trump Derangement Syndrome can be deadly. Beyond simply tweeting angrily at the US President, some sufferers of the apparent psychiatric condition have taken to hurting supporters of Donald Trump. In this case, it may be landing two people behind bars.
Police say evidence provided to them in the form of Snapchat videos helped them secure charges against 23-year-old Kyren Gregory Perry-Jones and 18-year-old Cailyn Marie Smith in connection with the incident, which happened on July 22, 2019.
According to Hobart Police Captain James Gonzalez, both Smith and Jones are accused of driving in their car and running the teens off the road. The two then threatened them, the Associated Press reports.
Both Perry-Jones and Smith have each been charged with two counts of intimidation and criminal recklessness, felonies that could lend them time in prison if convicted. They were also charged with one count each of theft and criminal misdemeanors.
Police say they intended to charge them sooner but were waiting on Snapchat to provide them with evidence of the videos.
